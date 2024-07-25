ADVERTISEMENT

Paula Leite Moreira, the journalist behind the Instagram account All Vintage Cats (@allvintagecats), has created a shared space for cat and photography lovers by sharing old cat photos from the 20th century.

In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Moreira talked with us about her deep love for cats, admiring their unique personalities and beauty. Even though she loves all animals, cats are her favorite. She finds interesting old photos of cats from museums, magazines, and universities. She also discovered that during wars, cats were kept on ships to catch rats and comfort sailors.

Outside of Instagram, Moreira, who studied journalism, likes working with social media, enjoying nature, and listening to music. Her cat died last year, but she looks forward to having more cats in the future.

More info: Instagram