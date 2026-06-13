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Australian Mom Sparks Tattoo Frenzy After Revealing Mistake She Didn’t Notice Until It Was Permanent
Australian mom inside car smiling and touching forehead, sharing her tattoo mistake that sparked a tattoo frenzy.
Fails, Funny

Australian Mom Sparks Tattoo Frenzy After Revealing Mistake She Didn’t Notice Until It Was Permanent

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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An Australian mom has left netizens chuckling after revealing a hilarious tattoo mistake that she somehow failed to notice until long after the ink had become permanent.

The viral blunder came to light when Katie Benjamin, a social media influencer known online as @givingmumvibes, shared her post-partum “baby brain” moment with her followers earlier this month.

Highlights
  • An Australian mom accidentally tattooed her daughter's name incorrectly and didn't notice until she was driving home.
  • Katie Benjamin blamed the hilarious blunder on post-partum “baby brain” after welcoming her second child.
  • The tattoo fail sparked a flood of confessions from parents sharing their own unforgettable mistakes.

What began as a meaningful piece of body art quickly turned into an unexpected source of embarrassment for Katie, while sparking widespread amusement online.

Addressing the situation, Benjamin laughed, “It was so funny and honestly only something that would happen to me, I swear.”

RELATED:

    Australian influencer Katie Benjamin went viral after accidentally tattooing her daughter’s name with a hilarious permanent spelling mistake

    Australian mom selfie in white tank top inside home

    Image credits: kattieeebenjjamin/Instagram

    Katie Benjamin is an Australian lifestyle influencer and digital creator based in Perth, Western Australia, who documents her journey through motherhood and family life online.

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    She is a mother of two children: a toddler daughter named Airlie and a newborn son named Reef.

    Benjamin’s platform focuses heavily on raw, relatable parenting moments, home décor, recipes, and open discussions about her personal experience with IVF and infertility struggles before successfully conceiving.

    Australian mom holding two young children outdoors under tree

    Image credits: kattieeebenjjamin/Instagram

    Tattoo-related TikTok comment highlighting double check

    TikTok comment praising mom's laughter about tattoo mistake

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    She recently went viral on TikTok after getting a tattoo at a local studio in Perth.

    She had intended to get a fine-line script tattoo of her toddler’s name, “Airlie,” on her forearm, but didn’t notice that the final ink actually read “Arilie.”

    The tattoo artist misspelled the name on the initial stencil, but Katie approved the font and size and watched the artist apply the ink, completely missing the typo in the moment.

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    The influencer shared in a TikTok video, “It was so funny and honestly only something that would happen to me, I swear”

    Australian mom taking mirror selfie wearing polka dot top

    Image credits: kattieeebenjjamin/Instagram

    The mother of two showed her fresh tattoo mistake on camera in a video posted to her TikTok account.

    Holding up her inner forearm to the camera, she gave viewers a close-up look at the fresh ink as she exclaimed, “Guys, I just got my tattoos done, and I’ve just realised I spelled Airlie’s name wrong… How did I not check the spelling before she did it?”

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    Katie later told news.com.au, “I picked out the font and size all without noticing the mistake, and even watched her tattoo it on, and I didn’t notice!”

    Benjamin blamed the oversight on “trimester four,” the exhausting adjustment “period after having a baby when you’re adjusting to life with a newborn.”

    Australian mom covering mouth with hand inside car expressing shock about tattoo mistake

    Image credits: givingmumvibes/TikTok

    Comment saying peak mum brain on Australian mom tattoo post

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    Comment about laughing or crying on Australian mom tattoo post

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    She had just welcomed her second child, Reef, in April and was running on minimal sleep.

    The influencer further told the outlet, “My brain definitely wasn’t operating at 100%, so I didn’t pick up the mistake until after it was tattooed!”

    “I was driving home and looked down at my arm and was like ‘oh my f***ing god’ and I just started peeing myself laughing… Major baby brain moment.”

    Katie blamed the oversight on “trimester four,” the exhausting adjustment period after giving birth to her second child, Reef

    Australian mom smiling and talking about tattoo mistake realization

    Image credits: givingmumvibes/TikTok

    The reaction online to the tattoo fail was overwhelmingly positive and highly relatable, with her TikTok comment section flooded with humor and solidarity from fellow parents.

    One person joked, “Right simple, change the kid’s name,” while another added, “OMG hahahhaha this is iconic.”

    A third user wrote, “Oh my god… I’m sorry but this is hilarious!”

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    One user even admitted, “I spelt my daughter’s name wrong on her birth certificate.”

    Australian mom laughing and covering face about tattoo spelling mistake

    Image credits: givingmumvibes/TikTok

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    Comment laughing at Australian mom's tattoo mistake

    Comment relieved about easy fix for tattoo mistake

    Another parent shared that her partner had permanently etched a misspelled name in “big bold writing across his chest.”

    One comment read, “I did this! Six months postpartum and my son’s name wasn’t checked ‘properly’ before starting [tattoo] and it wasn’t small either. Walked straight in, and my mum goes, ‘What have you done?’”

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    Another mother relating to Katie’s ordeal confessed, “My son’s birth date is wrong… Don’t worry though because it’s in Roman numerals so no one knows.”

    Netizens took to the comment section of Benjamin’s videos to confess their own relatable and hilarious tattoo mishaps

    Close-up of arm tattoo with name Arlen covered in plastic wrap

    Image credits: givingmumvibes/TikTok

    Others quipped, “Reason number 671,903 why you should never, ever get a tattoo!”

    The very next day after revealing the tattoo blunder, Katie got it fixed and announced in a follow-up video, “Luckily, it was a pretty easy fix, as the font was script and the letters were similar enough to make it work, so… the artist fixed it up.”

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    She noted that if an entire letter had been missing or the typo had appeared in a large, bold font, she would have had to remove the tattoo entirely. Fortunately, the cursive style made it a quick and seamless fix.

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    @givingmumvibes Nothing screams trimester 4 like a permanent spelling mistake.. #mumhumour#tattoofail#mumlife#motherhoodunfiltered#funnymum♬ original sound – KATIE BENJ ♡

    Benjamin concluded the clip by saying, “I’d also like to believe that if it was something as big a mistake as that, I would have noticed it.”

    According to tattoo removal and survey data, lettering tattoos, including quotes, lyrics, and names, account for roughly 32% of all regretted tattoos, often due to spelling mistakes.

    Long tattoo sessions, physical discomfort, nervousness, or extreme tiredness, such as the postpartum exhaustion Katie experienced, can significantly impair a client’s focus when giving final approval.

    “Don’t know who her ‘artist’ is, but they need to go back to tattoo school, and learn to make their art more impressive,” wrote one netizen

    Comment suggesting changing baby's name after tattoo error

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    Comment grateful for easy tattoo mistake fix

    Comment warning about reasons not to get a tattoo

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    Comment about getting used to tattoo spelling mistakes

    Comment calling the tattoo mistake iconic

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    Comment finding the tattoo mistake hilarious

    Comment about a name certificate change due to a mistake

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    Comment expressing emotional reaction to tattoo mistake by Australian mom

    Comment confused about the name in tattoo mistake viral post

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    Comment about incorrect birth date tattoo in Roman numerals

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    Comment suggesting to change the kid's name after tattoo mistake

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

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