We are pretty sure most of us will agree that cats have always held a special place in human culture, captivating us with their beauty, independence, and rather strong if not downright quirky personalities.

This timeless fascination is evident on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, etc., where images of cats abound. Historically, these enigmatic creatures have been a source of inspiration for many artists, including painters, writers, poets, sculptors, and photographers, some of whom have even incorporated real cats into their works.

Among the many projects that celebrate the essence of cats and their interactions with humans is All Vintage Cats (@allvintagecats), an Instagram creation by journalist Paula Leite Moreira. This unique profile showcases vintage photographs of cats from various decades of the 20th century, making it pretty much a treasure trove for both cat and photography enthusiasts.