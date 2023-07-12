People and their obsession with cats started way before the internet. As soon as we as humanity could take pictures, people also started to include their pets, especially cats. These images would be lost to the general public, but luckily, Paula Leite Moreira, a Brazilian journalist, didn't want that to happen and came to the rescue.

Paula, in a previous post, shared that her fascination with vintage photos of cats began in 2020, at the beginning of the quarantine. "I loved delving into old records and decided to share what I found, resulting in the realization of this project," wrote the journalist.

So here you go, an Instagram account that collects All Vintage Cats in one place was created, and we are here for it. This is not our first post on Bored Panda showcasing this adorable collection, so if you would like to see our previous parts, see part 1, part 2, and part 3.

