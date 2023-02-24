Journalist Collects Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing Together With Famous And Interesting Personalities Of The Past (93 New Pics) Interview
The "All Vintage Cats" project on Instagram, which shares impressive vintage photos of cats, has been gaining popularity with over 500 posts. The creator of the project, Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, came up with the idea during the pandemic when she saw an old photo of a cat and became interested in finding more vintage cat images. She sources images from historical collections, image banks, and social media platforms.
Accustomed To The Attention Of Fans, The Anglo-American Actress Elizabeth Taylor Caressed Her Kitten While Handing Out Autographs, 1961
Paula Leite Moreira, a young journalist from Brazil, is the creator of "All Vintage Cats," a project that shares vintage photos of cats on Instagram. In an exclusive interview with Bored Panda, she told us about how she came up with the idea, how she curates the images, and much more.
A Muse Of French Cinema, American Actress Jean Seberg Made Sure To Bring Her Cat To An Award Ceremony. The Photo Was Taken By Italian Photographer Gino Begotti In The 1960s In The Municipality Of Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy
In An Intimate Moment With His Pet Cat, British Football Player Bobby Moore, Then Captain Of West Ham United, Was Captured By His Fellow Countryman Photographer Eric Marlow In 1965
When asked about how she came up with the idea for the project, Paula explains that it was by chance. "I always wanted to create digital content, but I lacked an insight that was really original," she shared. "At the beginning of the pandemic, I saw a photo of a kitten that was said to be from 1880. I fell in love and started researching more images from the time. So I came to the conclusion that all that research could be published, even if it didn't have many readers."
"The King Of Hollywood," American Actor Clark Gable, Posed With One Of The Cats That Lived On His Ranch In San Francisco Valley, California, United States, 1945
One Of The Most Influential Couples Of The 20th Century, Japanese Activist Yoko Ono And British Singer John Lennon Were Photographed With This Sleek Black Cat. Surrey, England. 1968
The account now has over 500 publications, and therefore we asked Paula how she manages to find so many impressive images. She shares that she looks at historical collections, image banks, and websites of international magazines. She also uses social networks like Pinterest, but always checks the information disclosed on other sites.
Given the journalist's passion for cats, we asked if she had any of her own. "I had a kitten for 18 years who passed away last year and I still haven't adopted any new cats. But without a doubt, it's a will that I have. I want to have at least a couple to keep each other company." She shared with Bored Panda.
French Actress And Activist Brigitte Bardot In The Photograph Taken In 1959, France
Heavyweight Trio: British Actor Charlie Chaplin, American Actress Merna Kennedy, And The Little Feline Were Photographed During The Filming Of The Movie The Circus (1928)
When asked about her favorite image on the account, the journalist struggled to pick just one. "I don't have a favorite, there are several. Photos with children, famous artists, and war scenes tend to have a greater emotional appeal. But I am absolutely in love with all the images I posted on the profile."
This Photograph From The Promotion Of The 1947 Drama Film "Nora Prentiss" Is A True Work Of Art. The Beauty Of American Actress Ann Sheridan Blends Perfectly With That Of A Fluffy Feline
For The Promotion Of The Batman TV Series (1966 - 1968), American Actress Julie Newmar Posed With A Beautiful Feline, Portraying Catwoman, Her Character In The Show
As the account continues to gains popularity, we asked the page owner if she imagined it would be so well-received on the internet. "Cats are usually very popular on the internet, but I had no idea how people would react," she said. "Not everyone who likes cats likes old photos. Some even seem to have a phobia, as most of the people and cats pictured in the profile are no longer alive. I also didn't know if I would have the stamina to keep the account for a long time. But soon I will complete three years of All Vintage Cats. This is very surprising."
Kitten Playing A Photographer In 1956
Golden Age Hollywood Actress, Lauren Bacall Posed For This Portrait With Two Cats That Looked More Like Little Owls. 1940
With all of that being said, we also wanted to find out more about Paula as a person rather than just someone who managed the "allvintagecats" Instagram account. "I am passionate about cats and the beautiful things in life, like the beauty of nature in general," she shared. "But I am extremely unhappy with wars, social inequalities, and all the suffering caused by human beings. I wish for a better future. My head is always thinking about evolution. But I know this takes a long time."
As the interview came to a close, we asked her if there was something else she wanted to do on the internet. She jokingly said, "Yes. I'd love to become a very rich influencer... Hahahaha!"
In The Land Of The Rising Sun, Felines Were Already The Best Friends Of Girls In The Last Century, More Precisely In 1907, The Year Of This Record
On A Boat Trip Taken In 1957, British Actress Joan Collins Carefully Carried And Caressed This Super Cute Kitty
All The Beauty And Elegance Of A Huge White Cat Were Captured In This Studio Photograph, Around The Year 1900. Washington, D.C., United States
The Adorable German Actress Grete Reinwald Modeled For Various Postcards Like This One When She Was A Child, Around 1910
While British Star Elton John Posed For The Famous Photographer Terry O'neill, A Cat Stole The Show With Its Snack. Colorado, United States. 1974
Back In The 1930s, Kittens Were Already Risking Themselves At High Altitudes And Causing Trouble For Electric Company Employees
