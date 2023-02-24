The "All Vintage Cats" project on Instagram, which shares impressive vintage photos of cats, has been gaining popularity with over 500 posts. The creator of the project, Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, came up with the idea during the pandemic when she saw an old photo of a cat and became interested in finding more vintage cat images. She sources images from historical collections, image banks, and social media platforms.

Accustomed To The Attention Of Fans, The Anglo-American Actress Elizabeth Taylor Caressed Her Kitten While Handing Out Autographs, 1961

Paula Leite Moreira, a young journalist from Brazil, is the creator of "All Vintage Cats," a project that shares vintage photos of cats on Instagram. In an exclusive interview with Bored Panda, she told us about how she came up with the idea, how she curates the images, and much more.
A Muse Of French Cinema, American Actress Jean Seberg Made Sure To Bring Her Cat To An Award Ceremony. The Photo Was Taken By Italian Photographer Gino Begotti In The 1960s In The Municipality Of Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy

The cat even wore their best tuxedo!

In An Intimate Moment With His Pet Cat, British Football Player Bobby Moore, Then Captain Of West Ham United, Was Captured By His Fellow Countryman Photographer Eric Marlow In 1965

The cat looks so dignified.

When asked about how she came up with the idea for the project, Paula explains that it was by chance. "I always wanted to create digital content, but I lacked an insight that was really original," she shared. "At the beginning of the pandemic, I saw a photo of a kitten that was said to be from 1880. I fell in love and started researching more images from the time. So I came to the conclusion that all that research could be published, even if it didn't have many readers."
"The King Of Hollywood," American Actor Clark Gable, Posed With One Of The Cats That Lived On His Ranch In San Francisco Valley, California, United States, 1945

One Of The Most Influential Couples Of The 20th Century, Japanese Activist Yoko Ono And British Singer John Lennon Were Photographed With This Sleek Black Cat. Surrey, England. 1968

The account now has over 500 publications, and therefore we asked Paula how she manages to find so many impressive images. She shares that she looks at historical collections, image banks, and websites of international magazines. She also uses social networks like Pinterest, but always checks the information disclosed on other sites.

Given the journalist's passion for cats, we asked if she had any of her own. "I had a kitten for 18 years who passed away last year and I still haven't adopted any new cats. But without a doubt, it's a will that I have. I want to have at least a couple to keep each other company." She shared with Bored Panda.
French Actress And Activist Brigitte Bardot In The Photograph Taken In 1959, France

Heavyweight Trio: British Actor Charlie Chaplin, American Actress Merna Kennedy, And The Little Feline Were Photographed During The Filming Of The Movie The Circus (1928)

When asked about her favorite image on the account, the journalist struggled to pick just one. "I don't have a favorite, there are several. Photos with children, famous artists, and war scenes tend to have a greater emotional appeal. But I am absolutely in love with all the images I posted on the profile."
This Photograph From The Promotion Of The 1947 Drama Film "Nora Prentiss" Is A True Work Of Art. The Beauty Of American Actress Ann Sheridan Blends Perfectly With That Of A Fluffy Feline

For The Promotion Of The Batman TV Series (1966 - 1968), American Actress Julie Newmar Posed With A Beautiful Feline, Portraying Catwoman, Her Character In The Show

Why be a cat lady when you can be a catwoman?

As the account continues to gains popularity, we asked the page owner if she imagined it would be so well-received on the internet. "Cats are usually very popular on the internet, but I had no idea how people would react," she said. "Not everyone who likes cats likes old photos. Some even seem to have a phobia, as most of the people and cats pictured in the profile are no longer alive. I also didn't know if I would have the stamina to keep the account for a long time. But soon I will complete three years of All Vintage Cats. This is very surprising."
Kitten Playing A Photographer In 1956

Golden Age Hollywood Actress, Lauren Bacall Posed For This Portrait With Two Cats That Looked More Like Little Owls. 1940

Beautiful woman, adorable cats!

With all of that being said, we also wanted to find out more about Paula as a person rather than just someone who managed the "allvintagecats" Instagram account. "I am passionate about cats and the beautiful things in life, like the beauty of nature in general," she shared. "But I am extremely unhappy with wars, social inequalities, and all the suffering caused by human beings. I wish for a better future. My head is always thinking about evolution. But I know this takes a long time."

As the interview came to a close, we asked her if there was something else she wanted to do on the internet. She jokingly said, "Yes. I'd love to become a very rich influencer... Hahahaha!"
In The Land Of The Rising Sun, Felines Were Already The Best Friends Of Girls In The Last Century, More Precisely In 1907, The Year Of This Record

Absolutely beautiful. (nothing more needs to be said)

On A Boat Trip Taken In 1957, British Actress Joan Collins Carefully Carried And Caressed This Super Cute Kitty

All The Beauty And Elegance Of A Huge White Cat Were Captured In This Studio Photograph, Around The Year 1900. Washington, D.C., United States

The Adorable German Actress Grete Reinwald Modeled For Various Postcards Like This One When She Was A Child, Around 1910

While British Star Elton John Posed For The Famous Photographer Terry O'neill, A Cat Stole The Show With Its Snack. Colorado, United States. 1974

Back In The 1930s, Kittens Were Already Risking Themselves At High Altitudes And Causing Trouble For Electric Company Employees

Anyone can be someones hero! Look at the excited happiness on the little girls face

British Singer And Actress Marianne Faithfull With A Young Kitten In 1966

During The Filming Of The Movie "Up The Junction" In 1968, British Actress Suzy Kendall Managed To Get Some Cuddles From These Two Tabbies

The American Actress Bette Davis Was Another Hollywood Star Who Couldn't Resist The Charms Of A Kitten, Photograph From 1943

Notice The Happy Face Of This Little Girl With A Cat On Her Lap. There Is Nothing Better Than Being "Chosen" By Them, Right? New York City, United States, 1949

Cat Lover Diva, The British-American Actress Elizabeth Taylor Was "Giving A Ride" To A Kitten In The Pocket Of Her Dress During The Filming Of The Movie The Girl Who Had Everything, In 1953

A Simple Cat Dressed Up As The Valkyrie Brünnhilde From The Opera "The Ring Of The Nibelung" Composed By The German Richard Wagner. The Photo Was Taken In 1936

Photographer George Brassaï Took Several Images Of Cats Wandering Around The City Of Light. 1938

Image From A Casting Session For The Film Tales Of Terror, Based On The Works Of Edgar Allan Poe And Filmed In 1961

This Photograph From The 1980s Shows The American Suspense Writer Stephen King With His Adorable Kittens

A Photo Of American Actors (And Cat Lovers) Clark Gable And Carole Lombard In 1940, Shortly After Their Marriage. San Francisco Valley, California, United States

American Actress And Singer Jeanette Macdonald With Her Cat Puzzums, 1932

Star Of A Variety Of European And American Films, Swedish Actress Ingrid Bergman Was Just Like Us, In Love With Cats. Photo From The 1940s

The Intention Of French Mime Artist Marcel Marceau Was Good, But The Kitten Doesn't Seem To Have Liked The Appearance Of The Character Bip The Clown Very Much. New York City, United States, 1973

The Kittens At A Shelter In New York, USA, Were Given This Miniature House While They Awaited Their Forever Homes. The Photograph Was Taken Around 1950

If There Is One Thing Every Child Should Be Exposed To Early On, It Is Our Beloved Felines. We Would Be Better Human Beings, More Patient And Less Selfish. Photo From The 1950s

Nothing Surpasses The Beauty Of A Black And White Long-Haired Cat. Wonderful Portrait From The Year 1933

While His Human Was Carving A Jack-O'-Lantern, A Pumpkin Lantern Decoration For Halloween, The Tabby Cat Watched Everything Attentively, 1955

A Photo Taken By French Photographer And Paratrooper Paul Corcuff Of A Soldier And His Cat At A Camp In Cyprus In The Year 1956

Photo By American Photographer Angelo Rizzuto In New York City, United States, 1958

First Wife Of Paul Mccartney, The American Photographer And Animal Rights Activist Linda Mccartney Captured The Musician With This Little Cat In 1968

The Dutch Photographer Hans Katan Had The Opportunity To Capture This Warm Moment Of His Compatriot Godfried Bomans, An Author And Television Personality, With A Beautiful Cat On His Lap. 1961

Confirming That Rockers Have A Soft Spot For Cats, Keith Moon, British Drummer Of The Band 'The Who', Was Photographed With His Cat On The Back Seat Of A Car, 1974

The British Actress, Singer, And Author Sheila Hancock Was Photographed With This Feline In The United Kingdom In 1963

Songwriter And Actress Olivia Newton-John With Singer Pat Carroll, 1967

A Studio Portrait Of American Film Actress Jean Parker Holding A Kitten In Her Hands, 1935

Nothing Less Than A Beautiful Little Girl With Her Tiny Kitten During An Animal Service In England, UK, In 1949

Silent Film Star, American Actress Mary Philbin Exudes Elegance In This Portrait Taken With A Cat In 1935

It Seems That British Cartoonist Jack Monk Had The Company Of A Beautiful Cat During The Creative Process Of His Work, 1949

What Was The Little Kitty Carlyle "Saying" To His Human, American Dancer Fred Astaire? Portrait From 1962

This Portrait Of Young American Gladys Van Kleeck Became Even More Elegant With The Presence Of Her Cat Named Patsy. A Beautiful Find From 1910

Would You Believe That The Beauty Of American Actress Marian Marsh Didn't Match Perfectly With Her Pet Cat Named Precious? Two Cuties In The Click From 1932

American Actress Gladys George Was Part Of The Team Of Those Who Were In Love With Tabbies. In The Image, She Appears "Crushing" Her Cat Named Monkie. Who Hasn't Done That? 1934

It Looks Like The American Actress And Singer Gloria Grahame Was Teaching This Cat How To Make A "Face" For The Photo. And It Worked, Didn't It? Shot Taken Around 1954

During His Studies, The French Actor And Screenwriter Sacha Guitry Had The Company Of This Beautiful Big Cat, Who Comfortably Settled Among The Paperwork, 1955

The American Actress Sigourney Weaver Couldn't Resist The Charms Of Jones, Her Four-Legged Scene Partner, During The Filming Of The Movie Alien - The 8th Passenger In 1979

Instead Of Waiting For Santa Claus, This Little Cat Took Matters Into Its Own Paws, Pulled Its Own Sled, And Delivered All The Presents. Photo From The New York Public Library, From The Year 1914

The Renowned American Photographer Edward Weston Was Captured In Front Of The Lens In This Portrait That Features The Cuteness Of Two Of His Pet Cats, 1960

A Great Woman, Writer, And Cat Lover, South African Nadine Gordimer Posed Elegantly For This Portrait With Her Pet Cat. South Africa, 1981

British Photojournalist Constance Stuart Larrabee Captured This Scene. South Africa, 1949

In The Year 1937, The Then Miss Toronto, In Canada, Billie Hallam, Was Clicked Together With This Kitten In Front Of Her House Yard On Booth Avenue

This portrait was taken by the American photographer Arthur Rothstein, in Colorado, United States, in 1939

The Mascot Of A British Fire Station, Cat George, Was Properly Pampered By Two Members Of The Auxiliary Fire Service. London, United Kingdom, 1940

Between Scenes Of The Movie "Kiss And Make-Up" (1934), American-British Heartthrob Cary Grant Was Photographed With A Black Kitten

In The Image, Two Professionals Are Taking An X-Ray Of A Kitten At The Royal Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (Rspca), A British Association Focused On Animal Welfare, 1948

A Photo From The 1930s With High Dose Of Cuteness. Who Said Dogs And Cats Can't Get Along?

It Was Christmas Day In 1976 When American Photographer Mark Maio Captured This Boy Enjoying The Holiday With His Feline Companion

This Is A Photo Of British Actor And Comedian Peter Sellers During The Filming Of The Movie "The Wrong Box" (1966), And There Are Two Cats Hidden In The Picture For Viewers To Find

The British Illustrator Molly Blake Had The Company Of A Gorgeous Black Cat While Creating Her Drawings. Picture From 1947 Taken By German Photographer John Gay

Who Has Never Been "Hypnotized" By A Cat's Gaze? This Certainly Happened To British Actress And Writer Eleanor Bron While Being Photographed In 1965

A Pioneer Of Abstract Compositions, The Russian-Born And German-Nationality Visual Artist Wassily Kandinsky Was All Cuddles With His Cat In This Picture From The 1910s

During The Filming Of The Silent Movie "The Finishing Touch" In 1927, British Comic Actor Stan Laurel Holds A Tiny Kitten On His Lap

These Kittens Were Captured By The German Photographer Toni Schneiders In The City Of Lübeck, Germany, 1950

Another Charming Shot From The German Photographer Toni Schneiders Shows A Siamese Cat Comfortably Perched On A Human's Shoulder. Cat Or Parrot? 1951

Former Secretary Of State Of The United Kingdom, Anthony Crossland, Is Pictured In This Portrait Doing What's Best For A Holiday: Cuddling With His Cat. London, United Kingdom, 1965

Kitten Walking On A Leash? It Seems Like A Scene From Nowadays, But This Photo Was Taken In 1931, In London, United Kingdom

Photo Taken By American Photographer Cornell Capa In Cape Cod, Massachusetts, United States, 1946

Known For Her Work In Cinema And Theater, The American Actress Helen Chandler Was Photographed At Home With Her Pet Cat Named Blue Bell. 1933

