98 Illustrations That Interact With Their Surroundings By Jesuso Ortiz
Jesuso Ortiz is a Spanish artist who turns everyday items into magical art. He creatively uses things like fruits and flowers to make fun and colorful pictures.
Ortiz's artwork mixes real objects with fun ideas, turning simple items into surprising and joyful creations. His unique style not only shows his artistic skill but also invites people to see the world in a playful and new way. Through his work, Ortiz encourages everyone to discover the beauty and excitement in the world around them.
More info: Instagram | jesusoart.com
