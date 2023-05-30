Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Great-Grandma Drops 3-Month-Old And Downplays His Injuries, Mom Lies To Her About His Condition To Teach Her A Lesson
36points
Parenting, Relationships

Great-Grandma Drops 3-Month-Old And Downplays His Injuries, Mom Lies To Her About His Condition To Teach Her A Lesson

Ignas Vieversys
Gabija Palšytė

If you give each person a dollar for every time they brushed off a bruise or a bump as if it will go away, you’d have enough to buy yourself a book. And while this is a somewhat okay attitude on a personal level, you shouldn’t expect people to shower you with trust if that’s your motto for everything and everyone.

As u/justdoingmybest93 tells in her ‘Am I The [Jerk]‘ story, this was the exact case with her husband’s grandmother who didn’t scream ‘role model babysitter’ because of her “everything will work out fine” attitude. After receiving an alarming phone call from her about “a bit of a tumble” the author’s baby had while under grandma’s supervision, her motherly senses said to get a professional opinion instead of downplaying it, like husband’s nanna did.

However, despite everything turning out okay in the end, grandma’s blasé right-in-the-face attitude was the last straw for the already tolerant mother. So, in the style of her grandmother-in-law, the author exaggerated a few details in the doctor’s report to teach her a lesson – something that some family members thought was over the line. And what’s a better way to settle this than bring the case before the all-knowing ‘AITA’ community.

After witnessing how careless the husband’s grandma was with the newborn’s health, the mother decided to teach her a lesson

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: justdoingmybest93

Unanimously, people thought that the mother was in her full right to teach her husband’s grandma a lesson

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Start the discussion
POST
Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The great grandmother does have a bit of s point that babies are a lot tougher than we think. But she should have not downplayed it and should have taken him to the hospital. I always worry so much when my 19 month old brother hits his head (even though 99% of the time he's fine) I can't imagine how you wouldn't worry about that unless you don't really care

1
1point
reply
DC
DC
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my ... what an absolute moron she is! Well, you know, old people are basically made of plasticine, so whatever happens to them will be imprinted anyway, no need to hurry, she'll just remain rearranged, if she happens to fall off of something or such.

1
1point
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA Don't dump your 3 month old with a grandmother for goodness sakes. She's not qualified paid child care. She's too old. Wait what? It's not even a grandma, but a great grandma.

0
0points
reply
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who says she 'dumped' the baby? It was for 3h and great grandma could have volunteered for all we know. Also the dropping... it can happen to anyone. Not calling an ambulance (in a country where ambulance and hospital are free) is the real issue and has nothing to do with her age

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
