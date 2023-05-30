Great-Grandma Drops 3-Month-Old And Downplays His Injuries, Mom Lies To Her About His Condition To Teach Her A Lesson
If you give each person a dollar for every time they brushed off a bruise or a bump as if it will go away, you’d have enough to buy yourself a book. And while this is a somewhat okay attitude on a personal level, you shouldn’t expect people to shower you with trust if that’s your motto for everything and everyone.
As u/justdoingmybest93 tells in her ‘Am I The [Jerk]‘ story, this was the exact case with her husband’s grandmother who didn’t scream ‘role model babysitter’ because of her “everything will work out fine” attitude. After receiving an alarming phone call from her about “a bit of a tumble” the author’s baby had while under grandma’s supervision, her motherly senses said to get a professional opinion instead of downplaying it, like husband’s nanna did.
However, despite everything turning out okay in the end, grandma’s blasé right-in-the-face attitude was the last straw for the already tolerant mother. So, in the style of her grandmother-in-law, the author exaggerated a few details in the doctor’s report to teach her a lesson – something that some family members thought was over the line. And what’s a better way to settle this than bring the case before the all-knowing ‘AITA’ community.
After witnessing how careless the husband’s grandma was with the newborn’s health, the mother decided to teach her a lesson
Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
Image credits: justdoingmybest93
The great grandmother does have a bit of s point that babies are a lot tougher than we think. But she should have not downplayed it and should have taken him to the hospital. I always worry so much when my 19 month old brother hits his head (even though 99% of the time he's fine) I can't imagine how you wouldn't worry about that unless you don't really care
Oh my ... what an absolute moron she is! Well, you know, old people are basically made of plasticine, so whatever happens to them will be imprinted anyway, no need to hurry, she'll just remain rearranged, if she happens to fall off of something or such.
YTA Don't dump your 3 month old with a grandmother for goodness sakes. She's not qualified paid child care. She's too old. Wait what? It's not even a grandma, but a great grandma.
Who says she 'dumped' the baby? It was for 3h and great grandma could have volunteered for all we know. Also the dropping... it can happen to anyone. Not calling an ambulance (in a country where ambulance and hospital are free) is the real issue and has nothing to do with her age
Doesn't matter if great grandma volunteered. It's irresponsible to leave a 3 month old with such an old woman. That's on her. Not on the old great grandma. My mother watched my son. Not grandma. Imagine. Visited em once with my son, a few months old. They wanted to take us to a restaurant and she said: You can leave the baby here on my bed and we can go eat lol. Granddad said: What is that?
don't know why you're both being downvoted, consideration needs to be taken if an older person is fit enough to look after and carry a 3 month old baby, I know younger people that struggle to hold the weight of a baby
