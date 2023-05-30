Great-Grandma Drops 3-Month-Old And Downplays His Injuries, Mom Lies To Her About His Condition To Teach Her A Lesson

If you give each person a dollar for every time they brushed off a bruise or a bump as if it will go away, you’d have enough to buy yourself a book. And while this is a somewhat okay attitude on a personal level, you shouldn’t expect people to shower you with trust if that’s your motto for everything and everyone.

As u/justdoingmybest93 tells in her ‘Am I The [Jerk]‘ story, this was the exact case with her husband’s grandmother who didn’t scream ‘role model babysitter’ because of her “everything will work out fine” attitude. After receiving an alarming phone call from her about “a bit of a tumble” the author’s baby had while under grandma’s supervision, her motherly senses said to get a professional opinion instead of downplaying it, like husband’s nanna did.

However, despite everything turning out okay in the end, grandma’s blasé right-in-the-face attitude was the last straw for the already tolerant mother. So, in the style of her grandmother-in-law, the author exaggerated a few details in the doctor’s report to teach her a lesson – something that some family members thought was over the line. And what’s a better way to settle this than bring the case before the all-knowing ‘AITA’ community.

After witnessing how careless the husband’s grandma was with the newborn’s health, the mother decided to teach her a lesson

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: justdoingmybest93

Unanimously, people thought that the mother was in her full right to teach her husband’s grandma a lesson