Discover 52 Stunning Photos From The Winners Of All About Photo Awards 2024: The Mind’s Eye
All About Photo is thrilled to unveil the winners of this year's All About Photo Awards 2024, celebrating the finest single images from photographers around the world.
Visionary photographers, both professional and amateur, shared their unique perspectives and competed for international recognition as the next "Photographer of the Year," $10,000 in cash prizes, and publication in the printed magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024.”
The Performer - November 2019 At Pushkar Camel Fair, India © Victor Wong
A panel of 6 expert jurors, including Clare Freestone, Curator of the Photography Department at the National Portrait Gallery, London, UK; Ann Jastrab, Executive Director of the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel, CA; Klavdij Sluban, Photographer and Founder of Le Masterclass; Dewi Lewis, Publisher and Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society; Priyo Widdi, Photographer and Winner of the All About Photo Awards 2023; and Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, Photographer and Founder & Editor of All About Photo, faced the challenging task of evaluating thousands of entries.
This Is My Eye © Ahmed El Hanjoul
The Last Masters Of Xingping © Andrea Peruzzi
Now in its 9th year, All About Photo Awards - The Mind’s Eye has become a reference for discovering new talents and celebrating outstanding photographers. The jurors selected 48 winners who come from 22 different countries and across 3 continents.
Slam On The Brakes © Zhenhuan Zhou
His Majesty The Dragon Blood Tree © Guillaume Petermann
Most of this year's submissions were in color, but two in the top five are nevertheless in black and white. It is also notable that only 11 women are among the 48 winners, yet they take the top two places. Many submitted images to this year’s competition reflected on the catastrophic events happening in the world, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but also an impressive number of images showing how the world is polluted and urgently needs our care. This final selection is a mix of powerful, heartbreaking images alongside more light-hearted ones. Overall, this year’s selection emphasizes strong aesthetics and storytelling.
Evros Is Burning © Achilleas Chira
Prince In The Making - Common Toad In The Lamalou River (Hérault Department) © Yannick Gouguenheim
In "The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers," Henri Cartier-Bresson emphasizes how photographers engage with subjects on the brink of disappearance, highlighting the irreplaceable nature of these captured instants. The five top winning images aptly echo Cartier-Bresson's sentiment, showcasing their mastery in seizing and preserving fleeting moments through photography.
The winner and Photographer of the Year 2024 is Roberta Vagliani (Italy) with her image “The right to know.”
The Little Shepherd © Ilaria Miani
Birds Of A Feather © Elaine Klein
The second-place winner is Véronique de Viguerie (France), the third-place winner is Lieven Neirinck (Belgium), the fourth-place winner is Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (USA/France), and the fifth-place winner is Victor Wong (Hong Kong SAR China).
Lost © Beamie Young
Sunrise Shepherdess © Emile Marie Watson
The other winning photographers are:
John Francis (USA), Emily Fisher (USA), Emeric Lhuisset (France), Manuel Besse (France), Andre Hidayat (Indonesia), Elaine Klein (Israel), Fabien Dendiével (France), Ilaria Miani (Italy), Giovanni Diffidenti (Italy), Andrea Peruzzi (Italy), Zhenhuan Zhou (China), Jennifer Carlos (France), Md Tanveer Rohan (Bangladesh), Guillaume Petermann (France), Beamie Young (USA), Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra (Spain), Silvia Alessi (Italy), Andreas Kanellopoulos (Greece), Mauro De Bettio (Italy), Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Maria Bratan (Moldavia), Gouguenheim Yannick (France), Dejan Mijovic (Slovenia), Martina Holmberg (Sweden), Achilleas Chiras (Greece), Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria), Kazutoshi Kawakami (Japan), Daniel Sackheim (USA), Damian Lemański (Poland), Emily Marie Wilson (USA), Eric Davidove (USA), Deba Prasad Roy (India), Ares Jonekson (Indonesia), Sandro Maddalena (Italy), Jabin Botsford (USA), Mahmoud Hams (Palestine), John T. Pedersen (Norway), Gerdie Nurhadi (Indonesia), Francesco junior Mura (Italy), Alessandro Deluigi (Italy) and Ahmed El Hanjoul (Germany), Zay Yar Lin (Myanmar), Rémi Vinas (France).
The top 5 winners will be awarded $10,000.
A Salaryman's Night Out, From Unseen © Daniel Sackheim
Girls From Gagauzia From The Series Culture Of Gagauzia And Its Traditions © Maria Bratan
Peacock © Emily Neville Fisher
The Old Man With An Umbrella #1 © Shinji Ichikawa
Lone Traveler © Zay Yar Lin
The Right To Know - Zanzibar, October 2012 © Roberta Vagliani
I Am Not A Victim, I Am A Survivor © John T. Pedersen
Spectacular Noise © Alessandro Deluigi
The House Of Days Gone © Andreas Kanellopoulos
With All Your Might From The Series The Sun Also Rises © Manuel Besse
It Hastens From The Light From The Series The Unexpected © John Francis
Resting After Hard Work From The Series Child Worker © Deba Prasad Roy
It's Miller Time © Eric Davidove
Captivity Versus Freedom © Lieven Neirinck
No Woman's Land © Véronique De Viguerie
Les Mariés De Mossoul - 21st Of July 2017 In Mosul East © Véronique De Viguerie
Orchestrated Friendship -Sanaa - Yemen 1991 © Lieven Neirinck
Failure To Thrive © Jabin Botsford
This one is heartbreaking: "Failure to thrive is defined as decelerated or arrested physical growth. Psychological, social, or economic problems within the family almost always play a role in this condition."
Getting Ready From The Series Paralympic Athlete © Gerdie Nurhadi
Fearless © Dejan Mijovic
Resilience From The Series Back Home © Jennifer Carlos
Rear Window © Fabien Dendiével
Landmine Survivor From The Series The Legacy Of The Perfect Soldier © Giovanni Diffidenti
Meknes © Giancarlo Zuccarone
Makoko © Mauro De Bettio
Father's Hug © Mahmoud Hams / Afp
Night In Pandemic Time - October 9, 2020 At The Public Cemetery Pondok Ranggon Jakarta Indonesia © Ares Jonekson
She Is Bagheera © Francesco Junior Mura
On The Outside Of Inside © Martina Holmberg
Ladybug © Georgi Georgiev
Victim © Kazutoshi Kawakami
Reflection Pole Vault - Meeting International Bilbao © Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra
Medecin Extreme © Rémi Vinas
Girl With A Dog From The Series Kids Of Lunik Ix © Damian Lemański
The Barricade From The Series The Battle Of Kyiv © Sandro Maddalena
Madrasah Education © Md Tanveer Rohan
The Cut - January 2nd 2023, Sulaymaniyah, Headquarter Of Komala Party © Silvia Alessi
From Far Away, I Hear The Cossacks’ Reply © Emeric Lhuisset
Biggest Floating Solar Panel From The Series Cirata Reservoir Floating Solar Panel Powert Plant © Andre Hidayat
Plastic Treasure 09 © Alain Schroeder
Aunt Doreen And Ellie - May 2023 Near Galway City © Joseph-Philippe Bevillard
It's a shame the captions from the original posters weren't included.
