All About Photo is thrilled to unveil the winners of this year's All About Photo Awards 2024, celebrating the finest single images from photographers around the world.

Visionary photographers, both professional and amateur, shared their unique perspectives and competed for international recognition as the next "Photographer of the Year," $10,000 in cash prizes, and publication in the printed magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2024.”

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

The Performer - November 2019 At Pushkar Camel Fair, India © Victor Wong

All About Photo
A panel of 6 expert jurors, including Clare Freestone, Curator of the Photography Department at the National Portrait Gallery, London, UK; Ann Jastrab, Executive Director of the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel, CA; Klavdij Sluban, Photographer and Founder of Le Masterclass; Dewi Lewis, Publisher and Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society; Priyo Widdi, Photographer and Winner of the All About Photo Awards 2023; and Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, Photographer and Founder & Editor of All About Photo, faced the challenging task of evaluating thousands of entries.
#2

This Is My Eye © Ahmed El Hanjoul

All About Photo
#3

The Last Masters Of Xingping © Andrea Peruzzi

All About Photo
Now in its 9th year, All About Photo Awards - The Mind’s Eye has become a reference for discovering new talents and celebrating outstanding photographers. The jurors selected 48 winners who come from 22 different countries and across 3 continents.
#4

Slam On The Brakes © Zhenhuan Zhou

All About Photo
#5

His Majesty The Dragon Blood Tree © Guillaume Petermann

All About Photo
Most of this year's submissions were in color, but two in the top five are nevertheless in black and white. It is also notable that only 11 women are among the 48 winners, yet they take the top two places. Many submitted images to this year’s competition reflected on the catastrophic events happening in the world, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but also an impressive number of images showing how the world is polluted and urgently needs our care. This final selection is a mix of powerful, heartbreaking images alongside more light-hearted ones. Overall, this year’s selection emphasizes strong aesthetics and storytelling.

#6

Evros Is Burning © Achilleas Chira

All About Photo
#7

Prince In The Making - Common Toad In The Lamalou River (Hérault Department) © Yannick Gouguenheim

All About Photo
In "The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers," Henri Cartier-Bresson emphasizes how photographers engage with subjects on the brink of disappearance, highlighting the irreplaceable nature of these captured instants. The five top winning images aptly echo Cartier-Bresson's sentiment, showcasing their mastery in seizing and preserving fleeting moments through photography.

The winner and Photographer of the Year 2024 is Roberta Vagliani (Italy) with her image “The right to know.”
#8

The Little Shepherd © Ilaria Miani

All About Photo
#9

Birds Of A Feather © Elaine Klein

All About Photo
The second-place winner is Véronique de Viguerie (France), the third-place winner is Lieven Neirinck (Belgium), the fourth-place winner is Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (USA/France), and the fifth-place winner is Victor Wong (Hong Kong SAR China).
#10

Lost © Beamie Young

All About Photo
#11

Sunrise Shepherdess © Emile Marie Watson

All About Photo
The other winning photographers are:

John Francis (USA), Emily Fisher (USA), Emeric Lhuisset (France), Manuel Besse (France), Andre Hidayat (Indonesia), Elaine Klein (Israel), Fabien Dendiével (France), Ilaria Miani (Italy), Giovanni Diffidenti (Italy), Andrea Peruzzi (Italy), Zhenhuan Zhou (China), Jennifer Carlos (France), Md Tanveer Rohan (Bangladesh), Guillaume Petermann (France), Beamie Young (USA), Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra (Spain), Silvia Alessi (Italy), Andreas Kanellopoulos (Greece), Mauro De Bettio (Italy), Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Maria Bratan (Moldavia), Gouguenheim Yannick (France), Dejan Mijovic (Slovenia), Martina Holmberg (Sweden), Achilleas Chiras (Greece), Georgi Georgiev (Bulgaria), Kazutoshi Kawakami (Japan), Daniel Sackheim (USA), Damian Lemański (Poland), Emily Marie Wilson (USA), Eric Davidove (USA), Deba Prasad Roy (India), Ares Jonekson (Indonesia), Sandro Maddalena (Italy), Jabin Botsford (USA), Mahmoud Hams (Palestine), John T. Pedersen (Norway), Gerdie Nurhadi (Indonesia), Francesco junior Mura (Italy), Alessandro Deluigi (Italy) and Ahmed El Hanjoul (Germany), Zay Yar Lin (Myanmar), Rémi Vinas (France).

The top 5 winners will be awarded $10,000.
#12

A Salaryman's Night Out, From Unseen © Daniel Sackheim

All About Photo
#13

Girls From Gagauzia From The Series Culture Of Gagauzia And Its Traditions © Maria Bratan

All About Photo
#14

Peacock © Emily Neville Fisher

All About Photo
#15

The Old Man With An Umbrella #1 © Shinji Ichikawa

All About Photo
#16

Lone Traveler © Zay Yar Lin

All About Photo
#17

The Right To Know - Zanzibar, October 2012 © Roberta Vagliani

All About Photo
#18

I Am Not A Victim, I Am A Survivor © John T. Pedersen

All About Photo
#19

Spectacular Noise © Alessandro Deluigi

All About Photo
#20

The House Of Days Gone © Andreas Kanellopoulos

All About Photo
#21

With All Your Might From The Series The Sun Also Rises © Manuel Besse

All About Photo
#22

It Hastens From The Light From The Series The Unexpected © John Francis

All About Photo
#23

Resting After Hard Work From The Series Child Worker © Deba Prasad Roy

All About Photo
#24

It's Miller Time © Eric Davidove

All About Photo
#25

Captivity Versus Freedom © Lieven Neirinck

All About Photo
#26

No Woman's Land © Véronique De Viguerie

All About Photo
#27

Les Mariés De Mossoul - 21st Of July 2017 In Mosul East © Véronique De Viguerie

All About Photo
#28

Orchestrated Friendship -Sanaa - Yemen 1991 © Lieven Neirinck

All About Photo
#29

Failure To Thrive © Jabin Botsford

All About Photo
moconnell avatar
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is heartbreaking: "Failure to thrive is defined as decelerated or arrested physical growth. Psychological, social, or economic problems within the family almost always play a role in this condition."

#30

Getting Ready From The Series Paralympic Athlete © Gerdie Nurhadi

All About Photo
#31

Fearless © Dejan Mijovic

All About Photo
#32

Resilience From The Series Back Home © Jennifer Carlos

All About Photo
#33

Rear Window © Fabien Dendiével

All About Photo
#34

Landmine Survivor From The Series The Legacy Of The Perfect Soldier © Giovanni Diffidenti

All About Photo
#35

Meknes © Giancarlo Zuccarone

All About Photo
#36

Makoko © Mauro De Bettio

All About Photo
#37

Father's Hug © Mahmoud Hams / Afp

All About Photo
#38

Night In Pandemic Time - October 9, 2020 At The Public Cemetery Pondok Ranggon Jakarta Indonesia © Ares Jonekson

All About Photo
#39

She Is Bagheera © Francesco Junior Mura

All About Photo
#40

On The Outside Of Inside © Martina Holmberg

All About Photo
#41

Ladybug © Georgi Georgiev

All About Photo
#42

Victim © Kazutoshi Kawakami

All About Photo
#43

Reflection Pole Vault - Meeting International Bilbao © Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra

All About Photo
#44

Medecin Extreme © Rémi Vinas

All About Photo
#45

Girl With A Dog From The Series Kids Of Lunik Ix © Damian Lemański

All About Photo
#46

The Barricade From The Series The Battle Of Kyiv © Sandro Maddalena

All About Photo
#47

Madrasah Education © Md Tanveer Rohan

All About Photo
#48

The Cut - January 2nd 2023, Sulaymaniyah, Headquarter Of Komala Party © Silvia Alessi

All About Photo
#49

From Far Away, I Hear The Cossacks’ Reply © Emeric Lhuisset

All About Photo
#50

Biggest Floating Solar Panel From The Series Cirata Reservoir Floating Solar Panel Powert Plant © Andre Hidayat

All About Photo
#51

Plastic Treasure 09 © Alain Schroeder

All About Photo
#52

Aunt Doreen And Ellie - May 2023 Near Galway City © Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

All About Photo
