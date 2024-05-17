Artist Creates Relatable, Funny, Stupid, Or Just Something To Think About Comics (35 Pics)Interview With Artist
Previously known as Sarahscomiclife, now under the name stewedcomics, these are bite-sized hilarious masterpieces created by an artist who goes by Damian.
Damian's comics depict situations from his own life that are either relatable, funny, stupid, or just something to think about. "I also like to keep it compact and add a little funny twist to it!" wrote Damian.
So, if you've never come across these comics or this artist's work before, you are in for a treat!
Bored Panda reached out to Damian, who told us more about himself: “I'm Damian, 25 years old and I'm from Germany. I've always loved to draw and art in general. I'm currently working as a painter, which I think is a really creative job already, but my dream is to become a professional illustrator someday!”
"Who is that messy-haired old lady, and why is she standing so close to me?".
HighSchool Me: "I have a pimple, therefore I shall retreat to my cave/bedroom to live a life of celibacy, and extremely loud emo music".
We were curious about what initially drew Damian to the world of cartooning and artistry. The artist shared: “I began drawing cartoons after getting into digital art for the first time in 2017. I had fun drawing myself as a little character and decided to tell some stories of my everyday life that I thought my friends would find funny. I then started to post them on Instagram and people loved them! Everything started out with the simple idea of making people laugh and it worked.”
Damian also told us more about the creative process.
“I get the ideas for my comics mostly in unique situations, where I think to myself: 'Hey, let's make a comic about this' or in situations that happen all the time, where I think 'I can't be the only one who experiences this, let's put it in a comic'. Sometimes I get ideas out of nowhere, so I keep my notes app at hand to write everything down! From there it's just sketch - ink - color - post!” wrote Damian.
We asked Damian what he hopes for people to take away from these comics.
“To all the people who enjoy my comic, I hope you're having a good laugh, or heavy nostril breathing, whatever you prefer! Maybe you even recognize yourself in these situations and find them relatable. I just want to loosen up the seriousness of life and sometimes smiling over a silly little cartoon is the way to go!”
And lastly, Damian added: “All of the support and positive feedback I've received over the past years really kept me going and believing in my dream to make art my career. I even started my own comic mystery series called The Secret of Oak Valley, which is also available to read on Instagram and already on season 3! Thank you so much for all the support! One last message: Keep doing what makes you happy!”
Literally my cousin. He had a VR and literally just goes and plays it outside😂