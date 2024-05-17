ADVERTISEMENT

Previously known as Sarahscomiclife, now under the name stewedcomics, these are bite-sized hilarious masterpieces created by an artist who goes by Damian.

Damian's comics depict situations from his own life that are either relatable, funny, stupid, or just something to think about. "I also like to keep it compact and add a little funny twist to it!" wrote Damian.

So, if you've never come across these comics or this artist's work before, you are in for a treat!

More info: Instagram