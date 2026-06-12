“Do You Actually Know Your Own Body?”: Test Yourself With These 24 Human Biology Questions

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Welcome to the Human Biology challenge! This quiz is designed to test how well you really understand the human body and includes 24 questions covering anatomy, physiology, and essential medical knowledge you would normally learn in biology school.

From organs and bones to the brain, heart, and lungs, each question is designed to check your core understanding of how the body works. But the real question is: can you really pass all the biology school questions without hesitation?

Whether you’re a biology geek or testing your general science knowledge once again, these 24 questions will quickly show where you stand. Let’s see if you can truly pass all biology school questions. 👀

In case you’ve missed it, check Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko