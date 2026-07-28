“Can You Spot The Imposter?”: Beat All 19 General Knowledge Challenges In This Quiz

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Can you really spot what doesn’t belong? Put your knowledge and problem-solving skills to the test with these 19 brand-new odd one out challenges, where each question hides one unexpected answer.

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This quiz covers a wide range of topics, from science and geography to history, culture, language, and beyond. While some answers may stand out immediately, others will challenge you to recognize patterns, make connections, and look beyond the obvious.

The challenge is simple: can you identify the odd one out in all 19 questions without slipping up? Trust your instincts, test your thinking, and see how many you can get right.👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Bob Jenkin