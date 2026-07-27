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“Picasso Or Van Gogh?”: Guess These 15 Famous Artworks From Unexpected Variations
A smiling Mona Lisa with curly brown hair, set against a background of artistic, textured mountains and a red TRIVIA banner. Famous artworks are key.
Quizzes
Art & Design

“Picasso Or Van Gogh?”: Guess These 15 Famous Artworks From Unexpected Variations

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Think you know the world’s most famous paintings? This quiz is about to put that confidence to the test. 🖼️

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We’ve taken iconic masterpieces and given them wildly creative makeovers. Some have been transformed into completely different art styles, while others feature unexpected colors, details, or visual twists that make them much harder to recognize than you’d expect.

From Mona Lisa and Starry Night to The Scream, your challenge is to look past the changes and identify the original artwork. Some will be obvious, while others might leave even seasoned art lovers second-guessing themselves.

Ready to see if your eye for art is as sharp as you think? Let’s find out! 🎨

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Black and white image of an artist painting a Picasso or Van Gogh style artwork on a canvas.

    Image credits: Luis Becerra Fotógrafo

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ashamed that I got one wrong. I knew it was Monet, but was put off by the title of 'sunrise' instead of 'moon'.

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    mhbonal avatar
    pelemele
    pelemele
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't really see the point of having modified the works using AI.

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    reply
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    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ashamed that I got one wrong. I knew it was Monet, but was put off by the title of 'sunrise' instead of 'moon'.

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    0points
    reply
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    mhbonal avatar
    pelemele
    pelemele
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't really see the point of having modified the works using AI.

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    0points
    reply
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