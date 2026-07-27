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“Are You A Greek Mythology Buff?”: Prove Your Skills Are Top Tier In This 15-Question Quiz
An epic painting of a chariot battle from Greek Mythology, with a hero holding a helmet high. Trivia banner top right.
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“Are You A Greek Mythology Buff?”: Prove Your Skills Are Top Tier In This 15-Question Quiz

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Greek mythology has everything: all-powerful gods, fearless heroes, terrifying monsters, impossible riddles, and stories that have captivated people for thousands of years. From Zeus hurling lightning bolts to Medusa’s deadly gaze and the Sphinx’s infamous riddle, these ancient legends continue to inspire books, movies, and pop culture today. 🌩️

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But how much of these legendary tales do you actually remember? Could you find your way out of the Labyrinth, name the hero who challenged the Minotaur, or recall what was left inside Pandora’s jar?

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Greek myths or simply love testing your knowledge, this challenge is packed with famous gods, legendary creatures, epic adventures, and fascinating trivia.

See if you’ve earned a place among the legends of Mount Olympus! 🏛️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A close-up shot of Greek mythology statues, with one in the foreground blurred and others in the background in focus. The statues are made of white marble and depict human-like figures with intricate details, including flowing hair and robes. In the far background, a painting of ancient Greek figures is visible between two dark columns. The overall lighting is dim, highlighting the statues. This image represents the Greek mythology quiz.

    Image credits: Talha Güney

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15/15. I am now qualified to complain about the casting choices for the latest Odysseus film. Btw, you should all go watch it, it is a banger of a film. Old school Hollywood epic.

    2
    2points
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We went Saturday night and it was a good movie! Didn't mind the casting choices, was there to see how true to the myth it followed.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15/15, my Percy Jackson phase carried me through this easily.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15/15. I am now qualified to complain about the casting choices for the latest Odysseus film. Btw, you should all go watch it, it is a banger of a film. Old school Hollywood epic.

    2
    2points
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We went Saturday night and it was a good movie! Didn't mind the casting choices, was there to see how true to the myth it followed.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15/15, my Percy Jackson phase carried me through this easily.

    1
    1point
    reply
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