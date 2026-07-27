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Many of you who were online in the late 2000s were likely on Tumblr as well. It was the go-to microblogging platform for users, alongside another little app called Twitter. 

These days, a large number of people spend a chunk of their screen time on sites like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn’t mean that Tumblr has completely fallen off the face of cyberspace. It is still very much around, and these funny posts are its proof of life. 

Thanks to the Tumblr subreddit, we have these constant reminders of a much simpler time on the internet. Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that trigger the most nostalgia for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Want To Live

A Tumblr post from byjove and bombshellblitz about saving money, referencing Karl Marx, creating internet chaos.

Egotlib Report

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Capitalism "You people need to buy more!" Society " Pay us more so we can afford to buy stuff. " Capitalism "We cannot pay you more as that would mean less money for our CEO's bonus!"

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    #2

    Orange In Mcdonald’s

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos from a user smelling a fresh orange in a McDonalds.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    7points
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    #3

    On Metaphors

    A Tumblr post about new metaphors, including 'I have paws' and 'she's such a capybara,' showcasing internet chaos.

    Doubly_Curious Report

    6points
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    Contrary to what many people may think, Tumblr didn’t go out of style. Several factors contributed to its push to obscurity, one of them being the $1.1 billion Yahoo! paid to acquire the microblogging platform. 

    An anonymous Tumblr executive spoke to Digiday in 2017, noting an apparent culture clash between the two internet giants.

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    #4

    I Miss My Friends

    A Tumblr post reflecting on the real danger of spending too much time with friends, leading to internet chaos and existential thoughts.

    Egotlib Report

    6points
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    #5

    Hmm I Wonder

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos on Cannibal Island in 1933, prompting a user's humorous guess.

    wingsoverpyrrhia Report

    6points
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    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some tourists discovered King Kong?

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    #6

    Spoon

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos, humorously explaining why a spoon under a tap blasts water, attributing it to soup.

    Starlaite Report

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    “Yahoo never gave Tumblr the time and support to innovate ad products. By the time Yahoo realized how far in the race Tumblr fell behind, it was already too late,” the person stated. 

    Another unnamed employee claimed that most of Tumblr’s corporate staff refused to work for Yahoo out of concern of potentially losing their “great company culture.”

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    #7

    Expectations

    A Tumblr post about early mornings, delivering internet chaos with a humorous take on magic beanstalks.

    canned-phoenix-ashes Report

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    #8

    Halloween Costume

    A person in a carrot costume at a meeting, the only one dressed for Halloween, creating internet chaos.

    thesitekick Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which one in the picture dressed up for Halloween?

    -1
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    #9

    Gliding Kitties

    A Tumblr post with illustrations of cats sailing like gliders, delivering internet chaos.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    6points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats are far too close to airborne as it is, thanks.

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    Tumblr eventually landed in the hands of Automatic, the web development company that created WordPress. The change of ownership happened in 2019, when Verizon sold it for a “paltry” $3 million. 

    According to recent statistics, Tumblr has around 135 million monthly active users globally. And surprisingly (or unsurprisingly) enough, data found that its core users are Gen Z, which makes up 95 million of its global monthly active users.

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    #10

    She Was 2000-Late

    A Tumblr post about 2008 music and the financial crisis, highlighting internet chaos.

    Harvickfan4Life Report

    6points
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    #11

    Anyone Else Get This Feel?

    A Tumblr post about needing the right mindset to enjoy media, with a man yelling on a couch, capturing internet chaos.

    Meteorstar101 Report

    5points
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    #12

    Real

    A Tumblr post explaining why you feel exhausted after a long car ride, revealing hidden work, contributing to internet chaos.

    Kelennis Report

    5points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Autistic people are unfortunately aware of all those things, while Allistic people just accept that they are tired because it was all filtered out.

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    So, why is the “ancient” Tumblr such a hit among young people today? According to cultural critic and The New Yorker journalist Kyle Chayka, one reason is that the platform offers a welcome escape from influencer culture.  

    "There are no influencers on Tumblr in the contemporary sense—no one making a living off brand deals or optimizing their posts for an audience of millions,” Chayka wrote. “The site remains famously bad at monetization, which is precisely what makes it feel so human."

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    #13

    Alpha Male

    A Tumblr post explaining the true nature of alpha males in wolves, debunking human dominance, adding to internet chaos.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so Alpha my whole genetic code is made up of adenine acid.

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    #14

    Statistical Errors

    A Tumblr post humorously debunking the 'eating spiders' myth with an outlier character, adding to internet chaos.

    Sonic_the_hedgedog Report

    5points
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    #15

    Herr Doktor

    A Tumblr post discussing a humorous interaction about HRT dosage, exemplifying internet chaos.

    TotallyACP Report

    5points
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    Another thing that sets Tumblr apart from popular social platforms is that it enables users to turn off its dashboard algorithm. This allows people to see posts in reverse chronological order, just like in the old days. 

    According to Chayka, this adds to its appeal, especially to younger people who don’t want all the noise that TikTok and Instagram bring.

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    #16

    Protector Of The Bees

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos regarding honey being vegan and bees not caring, with a humorous follow-up.

    caughtyoulookinn Report

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    #17

    And Then I Buy It For Them

    A Tumblr post about second-hand obsessions, a common topic in internet chaos.

    Egotlib Report

    5points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me going along for the deep dive every time my ASD/OCD kid has had a new "special interest". He, however, has zero enthusiasm for any of mine.

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    #18

    Breaking News

    A meme with the Internet Explorer logo on an airplane seat with text, part of Tumblr Posts delivering internet chaos.

    fartdog123 Report

    5points
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    "On TikTok or Instagram, content is pushed to you by black-box algorithms based on what will keep you staring at your screen the longest,” Chayka wrote. "The lack of a frictionless, highly engineered feedback loop makes Tumblr feel less like a competitive arena and more like a quiet room where you can just look at things you like."

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    #19

    Art History

    A Tumblr post humorously discussing art history, delivering internet chaos with an over-analysis of a simple painting.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    5points
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    #20

    Nurture It

    A Tumblr post from existentialmemes encouraging the nurturing of silliness as a tool against horrors, showing internet chaos.

    Egotlib Report

    5points
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    #21

    Walter Wide

    A Tumblr post about Walter White and his parenting from Breaking Bad, delivering internet chaos.

    PassengerNew7515 Report

    5points
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    #22

    Don’t Be A Transphobe

    A Tumblr post details a humorous encounter during a lacrosse game, showcasing internet chaos.

    Egotlib Report

    5points
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    #23

    And Trans Men Know Where The Girl Scout Cookies Are Hidden

    A Tumblr post about trans women and Boy Scout knowledge, featuring Internet chaos.

    Egotlib Report

    4points
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    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And Trans Men Know Where The Girl Scout Cookies Are Hidden" We do??? I was not given this sacred knowledge, tell me where the Thin Mints are!

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    #24

    Thank You Over Sorry

    A Tumblr post expressing twisted gratitude instead of apology, showcasing Internet chaos and dark humor.

    sashaaa___0 Report

    4points
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    #25

    If Were Gonna Live In A Cyberpunk Dystopia At Least Let Us Have The Drip To Go With It

    A Tumblr post discussing current scientific advancements as a type of Internet chaos and sci-fi reality.

    Zombiepixlz-gamr Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We could live in a world powered by green renewable energy but we would rather pollute our world by burning hard to access limited resource fuels.

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    #26

    Santa Deniers

    Tumblr post about Santa deniers and where presents come from, contributing to Internet chaos and humor.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    4points
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    #27

    War. War Never Changes

    Tumblr Posts discussing British authors and their experiences in WWI, leading to internet chaos.

    katiebug586 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Pooble Has It For You

    A Tumblr post showcasing the evolution of business names through the 1800s, 1900s, and 2000s, reflecting internet chaos.

    CalibansCreations Report

    4points
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    #29

    It Truely Is A Webbed Site

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos from scrolling blogs and finding funny memes and bad opinions.

    La_knavo4 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Will It Go Up The Water Spout?

    A funny Tumblr post about the world wide spider, bringing internet chaos to the forefront.

    DontYaWishYouWereMe Report

    4points
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    #31

    Lobster

    A Tumblr post with a quiz about lobster claws, delivering internet chaos with a pun about them being lobsided.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #32

    Fox Loaf

    A Tumblr post showcasing a fox curled up in the snow, looking like a loaf of bread, showing internet chaos.

    InfrequentRedditor99 Report

    4points
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    #33

    I Miss Snow

    A Tumblr post discusses the rapid pace of climate change and disappearing winters, generating internet chaos.

    Egotlib Report

    4points
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    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today is my 20th birthday. I remember seeing fireflies a lot when I was a kid, in my backyard in an average sized town. I hadn't seen them in years until this 4th of July, when I was in a pretty rural area. It makes me sad.

    0
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    #34

    Pesis Is Gone!

    Humorous Tumblr posts with a pencil sharpener and pencil, a meme face, and a cartoon character, creating internet chaos.

    caughtyoulookinn Report

    3points
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    #35

    Bnuuy Bedtime

    Funny Tumblr post about a cute brown bunny stretching out to sleep, generating internet chaos.

    BeGayDoThoughtcrime Report

    3points
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    #36

    Abrahamic Wombo Combo

    A Tumblr post sharing a joke about holiday customs and a funny response about Internet chaos.

    The-Bread-Master Report

    3points
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    #37

    Silent Contemplation With Friends. :)

    Tumblr post from a computer program contemplating silent existence until the Task Manager appears, adding to Internet chaos.

    aloneindankness Report

    3points
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    #38

    Who Wouldn't Want One (1) Free Worm?

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos, featuring an email offering a free worm from an aquatics store.

    katiebug586 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Eyy I'm Walking Here!

    Two Tumblr posts by weaver-z with chaotic text and hashtags, demonstrating internet chaos.

    waffleste Report

    3points
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    #40

    Winter Olympics Jumpscare

    A collection of Tumblr posts discussing the Winter Olympics and the French word 'tardif', showcasing internet chaos.

    MelonTheSprigatito Report

    3points
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    #41

    Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?

    A Tumblr post with a humorous exchange about male yearning and intense devotion, part of internet chaos.

    waffleste Report

    3points
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    #42

    Restaurant

    A Tumblr post explaining the origin of the word 'restaurant' and a reaction image of a man looking surprised, displaying internet chaos.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    3points
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    #43

    Numbers Divisible By 17

    Tumblr posts showcasing internet chaos with discussions about numbers divisible by 17 and related absurdity.

    footballmaths49 Report

    3points
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    #44

    *le Awesome Cigarette

    Tumblr Posts showing a cigarette with a French warning, sparking internet chaos.

    DiamondBrickZ Report

    3points
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    #45

    January 2026 Volume 2

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos, joking about January never ending and an impending shock on January 32nd.

    DreadDiana Report

    3points
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    #46

    And Those Memories Are Never Coming Back!

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos, memory issues, and forgetting precious memories.

    waffleste Report

    3points
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    #47

    Investing At 0 Notes!

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos, with a humorous promise to reblog a zero-note post in 6-8 business weeks for big numbers.

    Sickfor-TheBigSun Report

    3points
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    #48

    No Wonder The Dude Was So Miserly

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos; someone tries to blow out an alarm clock, prompting a historical parallel.

    Legitimate_Fly9047 Report

    3points
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    #49

    Oh Look A Small Human

    A Tumblr post showing a large cat due to perspective, delivering internet chaos with humor about a giant cat.

    Old_Specialist7892 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Tumblr Has Spoken

    A Tumblr post showing a poll on who to trust more, a Star Trek or Star Wars shirt stranger, displaying internet chaos.

    GLAvenger Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Star Wars fan. Original trilogy only. I would trust a trek t-shirt wearing stranger more.

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    #51

    One Ultimate Despair To Rule Them All

    Tumblr posts discussing despair and doomscrolling related to internet chaos.

    CuteCuteJames Report

    2points
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    #52

    Happy 1701!

    Tumblr post with glitter text saying 'so long, 1700' and 'hello, 1701!!!', followed by comments about glitter from 30 years ago, highlighting Internet chaos.

    GriffinFTW Report

    2points
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    #53

    Matt Murdock, King Of Catholic Guilt

    Tumblr post with a long block of text discussing Daredevil, vigilante justice, and moral justification, showing Internet chaos.

    Legitimate_Fly9047 Report

    2points
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    #54

    Jeef Berky My Beloved

    A Tumblr post from animesickos and punkrorschach discussing a new platform and reblogging content, providing internet chaos.

    katiebug586 Report

    2points
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    #55

    Recommendations?

    A Tumblr post discussing the efficiency of sci-fi short stories and horrifying concepts, delivering internet chaos.

    canned-phoenix-ashes Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For my own entertainment I write short form stories. From a sentence of two, to maybe a paragraph of two at most. Some of them have genuinely good philosophical ideas, some of them have ideas that are haunting. Think how Kurt Vonnegut would describe a Kilgore Trout story. One paragraph is all you need sometimes.

    -1
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    #56

    Underwater Filter

    A Tumblr post about sailing myths and superstitions, discussing the ocean's love or disdain, creating internet chaos.

    GriffinFTW Report

    2points
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    #57

    Nefarious Dirt Eater

    A Tumblr post showing a dog enthusiastically eating dirt, highlighting internet chaos with the caption 'homph cronch crunch'.

    Enecororo Report

    2points
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    #58

    Over 50% Of Tumblr Users Are Under Blanky

    A Tumblr post poll asking if one is under a blanket, displaying internet chaos.

    acesirius Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not under blanky unfortunately.

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    #59

    Spooky

    A Tumblr post showing a funny Minecraft adventure map scenario with a blood pool on grass, depicting internet chaos.

    Meteorstar101 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Identifying As A Lesbian

    A Tumblr post responding to a question about lesbian identity with a witty, self-aware answer, showcasing internet chaos.

    TotemGenitor Report

    2points
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    #61

    U.s.s.r

    Tumblr posts reimagining the song YMCA with Soviet Union themes and lyrics about gulags, displaying internet chaos.

    Harvickfan4Life Report

    2points
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    #62

    Anon Says Strange But Understandable Thing

    A Tumblr post showing a suggestive message about a profile picture and a humorous reply, demonstrating internet chaos.

    Fuck-pez Report

    2points
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    #63

    Dystopia

    Tumblr posts humorously lamenting the lack of a YA protagonist to fix current internet chaos and dystopian narratives.

    Good_Note3513 Report

    2points
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    #64

    Mutual Tierlist

    Tumblr Posts about a competitive Pokemon player getting banned, creating internet chaos.

    TotemGenitor Report

    2points
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    #65

    I Miss Games Like Poptropica And Club Penguin

    Tumblr Posts about taking away electronic spaces for children leading to internet chaos.

    Rabbidraccoon18 Report

    2points
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    #66

    Poob Does Not Have It For You

    A Tumblr post discussing internet chaos and frustrations with a streaming service called Poob.

    Liveangel Report

    2points
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    #67

    Cave Ambience

    A Tumblr post about internet chaos, reminiscing about someone playing Minecraft music in a real cave, feeling like Steve.

    Meteorstar101 Report

    2points
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    #68

    The Nerve!

    A Tumblr post by softgrlfriend with the text, I have been nothing but elusive and difficult to you and this is how you treat me, showing internet chaos.

    AmorphousVoice Report

    2points
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    #69

    I Wonder If I Could've Added Custom Buttons

    A screenshot of a humorous Tumblr post about the app having too many buttons, showcasing internet chaos.

    waffleste Report

    2points
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    #70

    Get Ready For The Wedding

    A Tumblr post about a knight, a princess, and a stew-goblin, delivering internet chaos with a dramatic, funny story.

    Legitimate_Fly9047 Report

    2points
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    #71

    Moat

    A Tumblr post about building a moat with lava, boiling acid, and piranhas, reflecting Internet chaos.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    1point
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    #72

    How Devilish

    A three-panel comic illustrating the writing process with expressions of delight, devilishness, and calm focus, depicting Internet chaos.

    CalibansCreations Report

    1point
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    #73

    Honk Honk

    A Tumblr post showing a purple box with the text This is the content you get. next to an anime character, internet chaos.

    Ditto132 Report

    1point
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    #74

    Terminally Offline Clark Kent

    A comic of Superman and Lex Luthor for Tumblr posts. Lex wants Superman to bounce, confusing Superman.

    Ninjamurai-jack Report

    1point
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    #75

    A Gay Furry Walks Into A Bar

    A Tumblr post describing a humorous encounter at a gay bar during a furry convention, showcasing internet chaos.

    ikrnn Report

    1point
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    #76

    Petah Explain This To Me

    A Tumblr post listing terrifying English words, including 'moonbeast on the loose' and 'ice cream has gone extinct', sharing internet chaos.

    learnaboutnetworking Report

    1point
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    #77

    On The Golden Calf

    A Tumblr post by medievaljournalist responding to a question about a golden calf, delivering internet chaos.

    Fuck-pez Report

    1point
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    #78

    Back!!

    Tumblr Posts depicting an anime character cooking with too much garlic, causing internet chaos.

    DARKSIED125790 Report

    1point
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    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The next line is "See, Hyper E​rec​tion Mode requires a lot of stamina". Apparently it was some anime where a dude had to keep a constant b​o​ner, I've seen people say it was for a bet, someone else said the dude had a deadline to meet and worked the best when he had a b​on​er. I don't know. But no, I didn't guess that next line lm​ao.

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