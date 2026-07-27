78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)
Many of you who were online in the late 2000s were likely on Tumblr as well. It was the go-to microblogging platform for users, alongside another little app called Twitter.
These days, a large number of people spend a chunk of their screen time on sites like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn’t mean that Tumblr has completely fallen off the face of cyberspace. It is still very much around, and these funny posts are its proof of life.
Thanks to the Tumblr subreddit, we have these constant reminders of a much simpler time on the internet. Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that trigger the most nostalgia for you.
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I Want To Live
Capitalism "You people need to buy more!" Society " Pay us more so we can afford to buy stuff. " Capitalism "We cannot pay you more as that would mean less money for our CEO's bonus!"
Orange In Mcdonald’s
On Metaphors
Contrary to what many people may think, Tumblr didn’t go out of style. Several factors contributed to its push to obscurity, one of them being the $1.1 billion Yahoo! paid to acquire the microblogging platform.
An anonymous Tumblr executive spoke to Digiday in 2017, noting an apparent culture clash between the two internet giants.
I Miss My Friends
Hmm I Wonder
Spoon
“Yahoo never gave Tumblr the time and support to innovate ad products. By the time Yahoo realized how far in the race Tumblr fell behind, it was already too late,” the person stated.
Another unnamed employee claimed that most of Tumblr’s corporate staff refused to work for Yahoo out of concern of potentially losing their “great company culture.”
Expectations
Halloween Costume
Which one in the picture dressed up for Halloween?
Gliding Kitties
My cats are far too close to airborne as it is, thanks.
Tumblr eventually landed in the hands of Automatic, the web development company that created WordPress. The change of ownership happened in 2019, when Verizon sold it for a “paltry” $3 million.
According to recent statistics, Tumblr has around 135 million monthly active users globally. And surprisingly (or unsurprisingly) enough, data found that its core users are Gen Z, which makes up 95 million of its global monthly active users.
She Was 2000-Late
Anyone Else Get This Feel?
Real
Autistic people are unfortunately aware of all those things, while Allistic people just accept that they are tired because it was all filtered out.
So, why is the “ancient” Tumblr such a hit among young people today? According to cultural critic and The New Yorker journalist Kyle Chayka, one reason is that the platform offers a welcome escape from influencer culture.
"There are no influencers on Tumblr in the contemporary sense—no one making a living off brand deals or optimizing their posts for an audience of millions,” Chayka wrote. “The site remains famously bad at monetization, which is precisely what makes it feel so human."
Alpha Male
I am so Alpha my whole genetic code is made up of adenine acid.
Statistical Errors
Herr Doktor
Another thing that sets Tumblr apart from popular social platforms is that it enables users to turn off its dashboard algorithm. This allows people to see posts in reverse chronological order, just like in the old days.
According to Chayka, this adds to its appeal, especially to younger people who don’t want all the noise that TikTok and Instagram bring.
Protector Of The Bees
And Then I Buy It For Them
Me going along for the deep dive every time my ASD/OCD kid has had a new "special interest". He, however, has zero enthusiasm for any of mine.
Breaking News
"On TikTok or Instagram, content is pushed to you by black-box algorithms based on what will keep you staring at your screen the longest,” Chayka wrote. "The lack of a frictionless, highly engineered feedback loop makes Tumblr feel less like a competitive arena and more like a quiet room where you can just look at things you like."
Art History
Nurture It
Walter Wide
Don’t Be A Transphobe
And Trans Men Know Where The Girl Scout Cookies Are Hidden
"And Trans Men Know Where The Girl Scout Cookies Are Hidden" We do??? I was not given this sacred knowledge, tell me where the Thin Mints are!
Thank You Over Sorry
If Were Gonna Live In A Cyberpunk Dystopia At Least Let Us Have The Drip To Go With It
We could live in a world powered by green renewable energy but we would rather pollute our world by burning hard to access limited resource fuels.
Santa Deniers
War. War Never Changes
Pooble Has It For You
It Truely Is A Webbed Site
Will It Go Up The Water Spout?
Lobster
Fox Loaf
I Miss Snow
Today is my 20th birthday. I remember seeing fireflies a lot when I was a kid, in my backyard in an average sized town. I hadn't seen them in years until this 4th of July, when I was in a pretty rural area. It makes me sad.
Pesis Is Gone!
Bnuuy Bedtime
Abrahamic Wombo Combo
Silent Contemplation With Friends. :)
Who Wouldn't Want One (1) Free Worm?
Eyy I'm Walking Here!
Winter Olympics Jumpscare
Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?
Restaurant
Numbers Divisible By 17
*le Awesome Cigarette
January 2026 Volume 2
And Those Memories Are Never Coming Back!
Investing At 0 Notes!
No Wonder The Dude Was So Miserly
Oh Look A Small Human
Tumblr Has Spoken
Star Wars fan. Original trilogy only. I would trust a trek t-shirt wearing stranger more.
One Ultimate Despair To Rule Them All
Happy 1701!
Matt Murdock, King Of Catholic Guilt
Jeef Berky My Beloved
Recommendations?
For my own entertainment I write short form stories. From a sentence of two, to maybe a paragraph of two at most. Some of them have genuinely good philosophical ideas, some of them have ideas that are haunting. Think how Kurt Vonnegut would describe a Kilgore Trout story. One paragraph is all you need sometimes.
Underwater Filter
Nefarious Dirt Eater
Over 50% Of Tumblr Users Are Under Blanky
Spooky
Identifying As A Lesbian
U.s.s.r
Anon Says Strange But Understandable Thing
Dystopia
Mutual Tierlist
I Miss Games Like Poptropica And Club Penguin
Poob Does Not Have It For You
Cave Ambience
The Nerve!
I Wonder If I Could've Added Custom Buttons
Get Ready For The Wedding
Moat
How Devilish
Honk Honk
Terminally Offline Clark Kent
A Gay Furry Walks Into A Bar
Petah Explain This To Me
On The Golden Calf
Back!!
The next line is "See, Hyper Erection Mode requires a lot of stamina". Apparently it was some anime where a dude had to keep a constant boner, I've seen people say it was for a bet, someone else said the dude had a deadline to meet and worked the best when he had a boner. I don't know. But no, I didn't guess that next line lmao.