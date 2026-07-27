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Many of you who were online in the late 2000s were likely on Tumblr as well. It was the go-to microblogging platform for users, alongside another little app called Twitter.

These days, a large number of people spend a chunk of their screen time on sites like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn’t mean that Tumblr has completely fallen off the face of cyberspace. It is still very much around, and these funny posts are its proof of life.

Thanks to the Tumblr subreddit, we have these constant reminders of a much simpler time on the internet. Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that trigger the most nostalgia for you.