Nowadays, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook dominate the social media landscape, so it’s easy to forget how influential Tumblr was back in the day. But one community that hasn’t forgotten is r/tumblr on Reddit. This group shares curated content from the site that everyone deserves to enjoy, whether they actively blog on Tumblr or not. This community has a whopping 1.5 million members, and they diligently share the funniest posts and interactions they come across on Tumblr.

But if you’re not familiar with Tumblr, or never were an avid user of the social media site yourself, let’s first pay homage to this platform that was once a mammoth on the internet. As I noted before, Tumblr was launched in 2007 as a free-form blogging site. Users could create their own blogs, share content that they created or reblog posts from others and discover all sorts of art that they hadn’t seen elsewhere online.