There are plenty of social media sites on the internet, but when Tumblr was launched in 2007, it revolutionized the scene. Not only could users share text, they could anonymously post photos and videos, reblog other users’ content and customize their home pages to their liking. And lucky for us, this platform has been the breeding ground for endless hilarious content.

Below, you’ll find some of the funniest and most clever interactions that have taken place on Tumblr, courtesy of the Tumblr subreddit. Enjoy scrolling through these silly posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you nostalgic for that golden age of 2014 Tumblr!

#1

Harmless Yet Wholesome

Harmless Yet Wholesome

#2

This Was A Ride

This Was A Ride

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you made every british person cringe we started a war with you over tea before

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Victory Dog

Victory Dog

Nowadays, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook dominate the social media landscape, so it’s easy to forget how influential Tumblr was back in the day. But one community that hasn’t forgotten is r/tumblr on Reddit. This group shares curated content from the site that everyone deserves to enjoy, whether they actively blog on Tumblr or not. This community has a whopping 1.5 million members, and they diligently share the funniest posts and interactions they come across on Tumblr. 

But if you’re not familiar with Tumblr, or never were an avid user of the social media site yourself, let’s first pay homage to this platform that was once a mammoth on the internet. As I noted before, Tumblr was launched in 2007 as a free-form blogging site. Users could create their own blogs, share content that they created or reblog posts from others and discover all sorts of art that they hadn’t seen elsewhere online. 
#4

All That Prep For Ten Minutes

All That Prep For Ten Minutes

#5

Insulin

Insulin

winterwidow87 avatar
winterwidow87
winterwidow87
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is heartbreaking. I am glad i live in a country where people have to pay exactly 0 for their insulin. Yeah yeah "but free healthcare isn't really free, you pay it with your taxes" and i am damn HAPPY we do, so people who need life saving meds don't just DIE.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Please Don’t Overanalyze This

Please Don't Overanalyze This

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Replace Star Wars 7-9 with muppet Star Wars. The Frog Awakens, the Last Piggy and the Rise of Gonzo.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

At its peak, even many celebrities were on Tumblr, such as Lady Gaga and President Barack Obama, Business Insider reports. And plenty of indie bands and musicians skyrocketed in popularity due to the site, such as the Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey and The Neighborhood. Within only five years, Tumblr hosted over 42 million blogs and was valued at $800 million.

In 2013, Yahoo! acquired the platform for $1.1 billion, and it only grew in popularity from there. The site saw a 32.8% increase in number of users in 2014, and by 2015, Tumblr had over 260 million blogs. Today, it’s still the 103rd most visited site on the internet, and around the world, about 366 million people visited the blogging platform in February 2024. 
#7

Thank You Goths

Thank You Goths

#8

Sick Burns

Sick Burns

#9

That And Single-Use Toiletries

That And Single-Use Toiletries

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the very definition of "non-place" as defined by Marc Augé in the late '90s, a fascinating concept. Those are not places where anyone *live*, people just pass through in anonymity, without meaningful interactions and without building social networks or memories. The lack of experiential constructs deprives the places of "historical sense", making them timeless (in a "temporally undetermined" sense, non as in "eternal"). It's a concept very well known in architecture, it is basically a mandatory reading.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

One aspect that without a doubt contributed greatly to Tumblr’s success was how unique the site was. At the time that it was created, social media was mainly for having a profile, such as Facebook and Myspace, and sharing content about yourself as an individual. Tumblr, however, allowed for much more creativity. Users could share a variety of forms of media, and there was no expectation to reveal your identity if you didn’t want to. “Long before Instagram launched, in 2010, Tumblr was a home for curated imagery,” Kyle Chayka explained in the New Yorker

#10

They're Learning

They're Learning

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the gorillas are getting smarter as we get dumber. I wonder when we intersect?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Brush, Brush, Kiss

Brush, Brush, Kiss

#12

Good For Them

Good For Them

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suspect they were the first to do several things in space together.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

Trends spread like wildfire on Tumblr, and many of us who used the platform during that time will instantly be hit by a wave of nostalgia after seeing someone with the classic 2014 Tumblr aesthetic. Dr. Marten boots, checkerboard clothes, cigarettes, ‘90s grunge band t-shirts, flannels tied around the waist, records like Lorde’s Pure Heroine on vinyl, the list goes on and on… But despite Tumblr’s decline in popularity over the years, Stony Brook Press and Vogue say these trends are already making a comeback. 
#13

Dad Of The Year

Dad Of The Year

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't know? I think all the other dad's have to send him their #1 Dad s**t now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

They Lose. Their. Minds

They Lose. Their. Minds

#15

I Want To Breath Fire And Fly, Like A Dragon

I Want To Breath Fire And Fly, Like A Dragon

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We aren't different species, we don't even have races, we are just humans with differentlevels of pigmentation, as boring as that. We aren't cats.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Tumblr has made a lasting impact on the internet that we’ll never forget. And you can still use it today, although you might think that the site looks a bit outdated at first glance. According to Allegra Rosenberg at The Verge, part of the reason why Tumblr has been left behind is because it couldn’t keep up with the ever-changing landscape of social media. 

Well, it probably could have, but Tumblr users are notorious for being resistant to change. “It’s a long-standing inside joke that users will immediately reject any change to their precious Tumblr, taking a long time to finally adjust and accept it,” Rosenberg writes.
#16

Dinner?

Dinner?

#17

Gor-Ridiulous

Gor-Ridiulous

#18

They Had Us In The First Half, Not Gonna Lie

They Had Us In The First Half, Not Gonna Lie

Tumblr actually does have an option for infinite scroll, a feature that has been cited for making TikTok so addictive, but aside from that, it has its own unique layout and look. In fact, every user can have their own unique experience on the site as well, as there are plenty of options for customizing your theme. Even third-party themes are available for purchase or download. It’s easy to feel like we’re all just cogs in the wheel of the internet, but at least on Tumblr, you can feel like you have your own special wheel. 

#19

Dr. Who

Dr. Who

#20

What A Fun Sitcom Idea

What A Fun Sitcom Idea

#21

Don't Flatter Yourself - A Signature

Don't Flatter Yourself - A Signature

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would you pain a King with pimples or leave them out? One road leads to a life in luxury and the other one leads to the executioner.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

While it’s likely that you spend much less time on Tumblr today than you did a decade ago, if you were on the platform during its golden age, it’s never too late for the site to become popular again. In fact, according to Financial Times, it’s been gaining traction amongst Gen Z for the past few years. Almost half of its active users are 25 years old or younger, and apparently, the most popular film among the platform’s fandom in 2022 was Disney’s Encanto.
#22

Should Have Seen That Coming

Should Have Seen That Coming

#23

It’s 3am Why Am I Awake

It's 3am Why Am I Awake

#24

Pov; You’re A Victorian Era Queen And You’re About To Put On Your Exclusive Morphine Eyeshadow Palette

Pov; You're A Victorian Era Queen And You're About To Put On Your Exclusive Morphine Eyeshadow Palette

We could all probably benefit from spending less time on social media, but if you’re going to be scrolling, Tumblr might be the best place to do so. The algorithm on the site doesn’t work the same way as other social media platforms, which push the same content to many users. Instead, you have to find and follow what you really want to see, which can be a little more work, but can also help you get creative and find unique posts. It’s also a less popular site now, so you might come across information, art and music that you won't find anywhere else!
#25

It's All About Perspective

It's All About Perspective

#26

Exactly The Type Of Thing That Will Happen When Schools Open

Exactly The Type Of Thing That Will Happen When Schools Open

#27

Dads First Meme

Dads First Meme

We hope you’re enjoying this scroll through hilarious Tumblr content, pandas. Whether this list is flooding you with nostalgia or inspiring you to try out the social media site for the first time, keep upvoting the pics you find most entertaining, and feel free to share your thoughts on Tumblr in the comments. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring posts from Tumblr, look no further than right here!
#28

What Other Things Can We Try?

What Other Things Can We Try?

#29

Kinda True

Kinda True

#30

Kids 😒

Kids 😒

#31

Gotta Try This At Cracker Barrel

Gotta Try This At Cracker Barrel

#32

Pen

Pen

#33

Yes This

Yes This

#34

Crunch Crunch At Brunch

Crunch Crunch At Brunch

#35

Hippo Propaganda

Hippo Propaganda

#36

You're All Trespassing

You're All Trespassing

#37

Facts

Facts

khalida_ryuu avatar
Taryn Bailey
Taryn Bailey
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. Except I hiccup hard enough that when the store is empty at night after we close, they echo.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Are You Lgbt?

Are You Lgbt?

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is the written version of that african talk show where the guy says the his guest why are you gay

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Some Things That Should Revert Back To What They Were

Some Things That Should Revert Back To What They Were

#40

Nasty

Nasty

#41

He Is The Chosen One

He Is The Chosen One

dc1 avatar
DC
DC
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a very small amount of money, I will fart on your behalf! Eh? Eh? Ain't that what, huh, is it? Eh?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

The Subject Matter Is Awful But The Way This Is Written Is Pretty Funny Ngl

The Subject Matter Is Awful But The Way This Is Written Is Pretty Funny Ngl

#43

Lawn

Lawn

#44

Manners

Manners

#45

Well That's Unfortunate

Well That's Unfortunate

#46

On Teleportation

On Teleportation

#47

What The Hell Is This

What The Hell Is This

#48

Jimmy Carter: Horny On Main

Jimmy Carter: Horny On Main

#49

Insert Theory Here*

Insert Theory Here*

#50

I Genuinely Can’t Decide What’s Worse

I Genuinely Can't Decide What's Worse

#51

Honey, You Don’t Think I Look Conservative, Do You?

Honey, You Don't Think I Look Conservative, Do You?

#52

Italicized Emoji 😳

Italicized Emoji 😳

#53

Hunger Game (Literal)

Hunger Game (Literal)

#54

Op Is A What Now

Op Is A What Now

dc1 avatar
DC
DC
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with people? Or, rather ... what is right with people? The answer, supposedly, promises being the shorter one...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Spnorts

Spnorts

#56

Where Is The Lie

Where Is The Lie

#57

To Be Drunk An In Love

To Be Drunk An In Love

#58

Lookin At You, Bethesda 👀

Lookin At You, Bethesda 👀

#59

Enough Chaotic Good Examples, It's Time For Lawful Evil

Enough Chaotic Good Examples, It's Time For Lawful Evil

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had to re-read twice before I saw that it didn't say animal-pillow.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

#1 For Rock

#1 For Rock

#61

Think Outside The Tracks

Think Outside The Tracks

#62

The Taste Of Water

The Taste Of Water

#63

God Dangit Bobby!

God Dangit Bobby!

#64

Ice Ice Baby

Ice Ice Baby

#65

Possibly

Possibly

#66

We Must Come Together To Defeat A Greater Foe

We Must Come Together To Defeat A Greater Foe

#67

Get Out There

Get Out There

#68

The Two Genres Of High Fantasy

The Two Genres Of High Fantasy

#69

Bread In The United States

Bread In The United States

#70

What's Yours?

What's Yours?

#71

They Staying Silly

They Staying Silly

#72

I've Never Flown Before 9/11

I've Never Flown Before 9/11

#73

Look Into Why Loitering Is A Crime

Look Into Why Loitering Is A Crime

#74

Oh Okay

Oh Okay

