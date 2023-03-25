Tumblr hit its peak between the years 2013-2018, but its impact on the internet will stick around forever. The company prides itself on being a “mycelial network,” rather than a social media site, and a safe space for all, so there's no limit to what can be found there. 

Below, you'll find screenshots of some of the silliest and most awkward interactions that have ever taken place on Tumblr, courtesy of the Antisocialduckling Instagram account, as well as an interview with the page's creators. From brilliant one liners to the pun-niest posts, we hope you enjoy the hilarious pics on this list, whether you've been an avid Tumblr user for a decade or you’ve never ventured onto the site. And be sure to upvote all of the ones that make you want to channel your 2014 Tumblr girl era!

#1

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

janemorris

I’m Hagrid after I wash my hair. It has a mind of its own

#2

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

jordsyboi

Owen
Owen
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying to teach Rudie (Rude Boy), not to knock flower pots onto my head when I'm sleeping. I do not think he will learn. I have moved the pots. He wins this round.

#3

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh yes the public. The most scary thing in existence 🤌

Tumblr was launched in 2007 and was an almost immediate success. By 2013, it was purchased for 1.1 billion dollars by Yahoo! Inc., and during 2014, the site hit over 200 million blogs. It was known for being a slightly subversive space where everyone was welcome, so it’s no surprise that the site attracted some of the funniest and silliest people on the internet as well. And that’s why Antisocialduckling on Instagram has unlimited content. This page, which has amassed an impressive 233k followers, has shared 7,500 wholesome and hilarious screenshots from Tumblr, featuring some of the most brilliant interactions the site has ever seen.

We got in touch with the page’s creators, Mash, Bram and Jake, via Instagram, and they were kind enough to have a chat with us about how Antisocialduckling was born. “We saw other pages with a similar style and decided to make this page to post what makes us laugh,” they told Bored Panda. “And hopefully that makes someone else laugh.”
#4

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

miraniel

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh nevermind it was in my pocket the whole time." A biography.

#5

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

xoxo-grc

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You might need glasses if ....

#6

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

elennare

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need to go latibulate I've got the morbs

There’s no question that Antisocialduckling has made hundreds of thousands of people laugh. But one thing you might find interesting is that the creators of the page actually never were avid Tumblr users. They can still appreciate how unique the site is though. “It’s special because it's nonsensical and chaotic, which I relate to strongly,” one of the creators shared. 

And as far as how they decide what to share with their followers, there are not a lot of strict rules involved in the process. “If it makes me laugh, I post it,” one creator told Bored Panda. But they did note that all of the posts they share are screenshots they took themselves, and if there is someone who can be credited, they are sure to tag them.
#7

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

who-is-page

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God help me, having just been to 8 medieval German & French castles, all with gift shops, this is uncomfortably and unnervingly true

#8

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#9

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

ughbravery

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's giving teehee football 🥰

We also asked the creators of Antisocialduckling if they had any particular posts they’ve ever shared that were their favorites. “The little gif where Timmy the Ostrich runs in circles,” they shared. “Guy is just a little bit lost.” And as far as what the future holds, the creators say that they don’t have any specific plans yet. “We will just keep posting and see what happens!” If you’d like to follow along with all of their chaotic and hilarious posts, be sure to visit Antisocialduckling on Instagram right here!
#10

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think it's been proved that it actually works

#11

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's fun to scroll up and down this picture.

#12

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

gallusrostromegalus

Owen
Owen
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love reading about Ancient Greece. It's like a comedy with more murder.

Ask anyone who was addicted to Tumblr in 2014, and they’ll tell you the site changed the landscape of the internet. It was a pioneer, and nowadays, it’s easy to forget how much of a trendsetter Tumblr was. But lucky for us, Jess Joho at Mashable wrote a piece exploring this topic to ensure we all remember. The first way in which Joho says Tumblr changed the internet is how it provided a safe place for women, queer folks and “kinksters” to explore their sexuality. “The Tumblr dashboard was one of the only places to see sex viewed through a primarily female gaze, to see what women liked to look at and not just hardcore [content] filmed for male pleasure," says Rachelle Hampton, Tumblr scholar and co-host of the ICYMI podcast.
#13

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

ledoublehappiness

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fighting evil by moonlight, Winning love by daylight, never running from a real fLight he is the one named Armstrong!

#14

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

autismserenity

#15

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It's not LeviOSA it's LEVIES your goddamn CORPUS!"

Tumblr was also a trendsetter in the way that it wove social justice discourse into internet youth culture. “Whether you know it or not, you likely learned words like ‘problematic’ thanks to Tumblr,” Joho explains. Popular blogs dissected issues like feminism and systemic racism in ways that were easy for youth to understand. “Tumblr changed online discourse forever by mainstreaming and distilling these complex socio-political theories into meme-able concepts accessible to young people who want to make the world a better place,” Joho continued.
#16

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well...I was so confused about the placement of the cat until I realized, "oh, the other kind of balls."

#17

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#18

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bread is now forever my baby 🥰

Unlike many other social media sites, where having anonymous profiles often harbors hate and inappropriate content, Joho says that being anonymous on Tumblr made the site a much more welcoming space. “Tumblr's anonymity gave its young users permission to build online identities without needing to offer up any of their IRL selves for the internet's ridicule,” she writes. “Unlike TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter, Tumblr was the one social networking platform where you could gain thousands of followers without ever revealing your face, name, age, gender, location, school, job, or any other personal details. That's probably a big reason why it was such a safe haven for the marginalized, too, as closeted queers found welcoming online homes that let them escape IRL homophobic households.”
#19

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dream is a real thriller

#20

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

welcome-to-hell-my-friend

#21

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good to know that ridiculous English class overanalysis is universal and non-time dependent

Tumblr also rejected the idea of monetizing social media or promoting influencers. “As a group of proto anti-capitalists before anti-capitalism was cool, the Tumblr community remains adamant about keeping monetization off the platform. That probably contributed to Tumblr's shorter lifespan, but it's a hill the platform's survivors are absolutely willing to die on,” Joho writes.
#22

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

weridethemoon

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my God, professor, dabbling in the polyjuice gone wrong are we?

#23

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not at all. They could be carried.

#24

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Tumblr was also the go-to place for many fandoms to thrive. “Fandom Tumblr liked to define itself, to a certain extent, in opposition to other Tumblr communities," Palmer Haasch, an Insider entertainment reporter, told Mashable. "There was a dichotomy that users kind of reinforced between the 'fandom' side of Tumblr and other, like, 'aesthetic' sides. But it was more so this dynamic where...fandom Tumblr was preemptively like 'even if you think we’re cringe, we don’t care and we’re gonna fan out harder."
#25

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#26

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an American, yes. But to any European (or my North African husband) they don't even have a count on the number of languages they speak it's so many 😅

#27

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Are these pics inspiring you to create a Tumblr account of your own? (Or revive yours from a decade ago?) We hope you’re loving this deep dive into the strangest parts of Tumblr. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below what your experiences with Tumblr have been like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring screenshots from Tumblr that the world deserves to see, look no further than right here!
#28

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#29

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#30

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tip me because I don’t earn a minimum wage, not because I gave you good service

#31

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tears are flowing but not till the clock is rolling 👍

#32

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#33

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#34

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brought to you by the same lot that took pictures of dead family members (memento mori) often babies posing them as if they were stiill alive

#35

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

mysticalteddybear.tumblr.com/post/178525170917/on-new-years-eve-here-in-new-zealand-some-people/amphttps://mysticalteddybear

Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should've put a rowboat next to it while they were building it...What if they need the bathroom?

#36

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#37

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

omgo3033

sociallyanxiousslug(She/Her)
sociallyanxiousslug(She/Her)
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sorry potato but your brethren are no longer with us

#38

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

roominthecastle

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still holds up! Ducks still be ducking

#39

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better to risk looking ignorant in your search for knowledge than to not seek and remain ignorant.

#40

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probs didn’t eat 2% of the sugar content we do, just sayin’

#41

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Amanda Porter
Amanda Porter
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this station? I must know where I will be moving to!

#42

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

unluvablemisfit

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The other one is like "When will I find my broom mate?" 🥺

#43

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lurer flavours are even better, atomic chicken and radioactive rooster.

#44

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#45

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#46

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

sociallyanxiousslug(She/Her)
sociallyanxiousslug(She/Her)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My friends would describe me as smart, curious, and analytical.

#47

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Angi
Angi
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also a devastating blow to you since the Rooster is the only one that proposed.

#48

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry my dude, don't need to supply you with quarters.

#49

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I confess, I like to break the rules. Short story long, it all started back in the womb....

#50

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel the urge to try and spell that sound... eeewughhhhh

#51

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But this explains my cat piggy dipping every time she gets fresh water

#52

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#53

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#54

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#55

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

Nat Rich
Nat Rich
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, I've been fattening myself up especially..

#56

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#57

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling

antisocialduckling

#58

Funny-Weird-Tumblr-Screenshots-Antisocialduckling