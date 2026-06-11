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One of Bored Panda’s favorite cartoonists, Stephen Beals, is back with more of his humorous and relatable “Adult Children” comics, and we’re happy to share them with you. Known for capturing the ups and downs of working in retail, the artist turns everyday work situations into light, funny illustrations that many readers can easily relate to.

In this new selection, Stephen continues to explore the small, often amusing moments that retail workers experience on a daily basis. From customer interactions to the relationships between coworkers, his comics feel simple, honest, and consistently entertaining.

Scroll down to enjoy the latest selection of comics from the series.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | stbeals.com | x.com | gocomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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50 New “Adult Children” Comics That Perfectly Capture The Weird And Wonderful Side Of Retail Life

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every workplace needs a Bobby

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