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If you’ve ever worked in retail, you’ll know it’s a place where patience is tested, rules get bent, and absurd situations somehow feel routine. Stephen Beals, the artist behind the comic series Adult Children, turns those everyday workplace moments into sharp, relatable humor. With clean, expressive artwork and perfect comedic timing, he captures everything from difficult customers to exhausting management situations in a way that feels all too familiar to anyone who’s been behind a register.

Beals has been creating daily comics for years, using humor as a way to highlight the shared experiences of stressful jobs. Scroll down to see his latest batch of relatable strips!

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