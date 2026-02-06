ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for some truly relatable content? When it comes to everyday situations many of us recognize, Stephen Beals has a talent for capturing them with spot-on humor. Through his long-running comic series and daily strips, he illustrates the realities of working in customer service – both during work hours and beyond.

Many of you may already be familiar with the cartoonist and his work, but for those who missed our previous features, there’s plenty to explore. If you enjoy these new comics, be sure to check out our earlier articles and interviews with Stephen. And now, without further delay, let’s see what stories he has in store this time.

More info: Instagram | x.com | stbeals.com | Facebook | gocomics.com

#1

Comic showing a relatable retail work scenario with frustrated employee and sarcastic customer interaction.

stbeals Report

    #2

    Retail worker and customer comic strip showing relatable conversations about job frustrations and patience at checkout.

    stbeals Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a retail interaction with customer, manager, and employee in a relatable retail work scene.

    stbeals Report

    #4

    Comic strip showing a retail worker surrounded by customers, highlighting relatable moments from working retail.

    stbeals Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Has anyone ever said no?

    Has anyone ever said no?

    #5

    Customer frustrated with retail staff shortages and product availability in a relatable retail work comic strip.

    stbeals Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Upvote for the signs.

    Upvote for the signs.

    #6

    Cartoon showing a relatable retail employee and customer interaction about lunch budget during the holidays.

    stbeals Report

    #7

    Retail workers in a comic strip debate quitting shifts, illustrating relatable retail work humor and challenges.

    stbeals Report

    #8

    Comic strip showing a relatable retail worker as a dark knight protecting aisles and dealing with customers.

    stbeals Report

    #9

    Comic showing a relatable retail interaction about work overtime, medical notes, and privacy laws between employee and customer.

    stbeals Report

    #10

    Retail workers in a comic strip discussing praise, lunch breaks, and relatable work experiences during a shift.

    stbeals Report

    #11

    Comic strip showing a relatable retail worker planning to sleep in store and set alarms to avoid being late.

    stbeals Report

    #12

    Retail workers sharing a relatable comic about exhaustion and corporate motivational speeches during peak sales season.

    stbeals Report

    #13

    Two retail workers having a relatable conversation about college regrets and student loans in a comic strip.

    stbeals Report

    #14

    Retail worker and customer in a smoking area comic strip showing relatable work break conversations.

    stbeals Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing a relatable retail conversation about price changes, shortages, and customer complaints at a checkout counter.

    stbeals Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a retail worker and a friend discussing the challenges of the busy Christmas shopping season.

    stbeals Report

    #17

    Retail worker humor comic showing a customer and clerk exchanging sarcastic remarks about problems and solutions.

    stbeals Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Or politically.

    Or politically.

    #18

    Retail work comic showing employees discussing root causes of common workplace problems humorously and relatably.

    stbeals Report

    #19

    Two retail workers discussing managers and store work in a relatable comic about retail job frustrations.

    stbeals Report

    #20

    Retail workers listening to a corporate announcement about mandatory overtime in a relatable comic strip scene.

    stbeals Report

    geezeronthehill
    geezeronthehill
    geezeronthehill
    Community Member
    Watch for Tabby's popcorn bucket.

    Watch for Tabby's popcorn bucket.

    #21

    Comic strip showing relatable retail work humor about mandatory overtime, exhaustion, and workplace challenges during holidays.

    stbeals Report

    #22

    Retail worker and customer comic strip humor about selling lottery tickets and retail challenges.

    stbeals Report

    #23

    Retail worker and customer comic discussing busy store, lottery tickets, and shelter cats in a relatable retail scene.

    stbeals Report

    #24

    Comic strip about retail work humor, featuring two characters discussing qualities for hiring new retail employees.

    stbeals Report

    #25

    Retail worker and customer comic strip showing relatable frustrations with exchanges, inventory, and holiday gift returns.

    stbeals Report

    #26

    Relatable retail comics showing conversations about overtime and work-life challenges in a store setting.

    stbeals Report

    #27

    Retail workers counting inventory in warehouse comic strip depicting relatable retail job humor.

    stbeals Report

    #28

    Customer and butcher exchange jokes about chicken in a relatable retail comic about working in retail settings.

    stbeals Report

    #29

    Retail worker and manager comic showing relatable exchanges about store updates and attitudes during remodeling.

    stbeals Report

    #30

    Comic strip showing relatable retail workers discussing overtime, tiredness, and humor during busy holiday shifts.

    stbeals Report

    #31

    Retail worker and customer in a relatable comic scene highlighting the challenges of stocking and backstock tasks.

    stbeals Report

    #32

    Comic strip showing a humorous retail work situation with employees discussing chairs and overtime stress.

    stbeals Report

    #33

    Retail comic showing humorous customer service moments and corporate policy frustrations at a checkout counter.

    stbeals Report

    #34

    Comic strip showing a relatable retail interaction at a meat department with humorous sales pitch and customer dialogue.

    stbeals Report

    #35

    Retail work comic strip showing two employees joking about a coworker calling in sick making the job more fun.

    stbeals Report

    #36

    Relatable retail work comic showing a conversation about pay and attitude between employee and customer.

    stbeals Report

    #37

    Retail worker dealing with difficult customer, coworker tries to help, humorous comic about retail work challenges.

    stbeals Report

    #38

    Retail work comic showing employees discussing a cat in a Batman costume while shopping during work hours.

    stbeals Report

    #39

    Cartoon of a retail meat counter conversation about eating liver, highlighting relatable retail work humor.

    stbeals Report

    #40

    Retail comic showing a conversation about holiday sales growth and staff rewards in a relatable retail work setting.

    stbeals Report

    #41

    Comic strip depicting a relatable retail moment about the rare calm and fantasy of stores being closed all year long.

    stbeals Report

    #42

    Retail comic showing a humorous conversation about uncomfortable work shoes and the challenges of standing all day.

    stbeals Report

    #43

    Retail worker and customer comic strip showing relatable frustrations with starting a new year and using checks.

    stbeals Report

    #44

    Comic strip illustrating relatable retail worker experiences dealing with smoky break rooms and workplace dignity.

    stbeals Report

    #45

    Retail worker comic strip showing humorous customer exchanges about long lines, returns, and store policies.

    stbeals Report

    #46

    Retail workers discussing inventory and scanner hiding in a relatable comic about retail work frustrations and overtime.

    stbeals Report

    #47

    Retail worker shares worries about being late, job security, and hopes for retaining employees in a relatable comic strip.

    stbeals Report

    #48

    Retail work comic strip showing a humorous conversation about staff party alcohol rules and the Berle rule.

    stbeals Report

    #49

    Comic strip depicting a humorous retail conversation about a large water bottle and carrying it with a cart.

    stbeals Report

    #50

    Retail work comic showing two employees debating about working late and corporate expectations.

    stbeals Report

