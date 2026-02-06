ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for some truly relatable content? When it comes to everyday situations many of us recognize, Stephen Beals has a talent for capturing them with spot-on humor. Through his long-running comic series and daily strips, he illustrates the realities of working in customer service – both during work hours and beyond.

Many of you may already be familiar with the cartoonist and his work, but for those who missed our previous features, there’s plenty to explore. If you enjoy these new comics, be sure to check out our earlier articles and interviews with Stephen. And now, without further delay, let’s see what stories he has in store this time.

More info: Instagram | x.com | stbeals.com | Facebook | gocomics.com