Final Words Of Air India Pilot To The Control Tower Right Before The Plane Crashed Are Revealed
Air India pilot in uniform smiling, representing the final words to control tower before the plane crash revealed.
News, World

Final Words Of Air India Pilot To The Control Tower Right Before The Plane Crashed Are Revealed

As the investigation into the doomed Air India flight continues, new details are emerging about the moments before the fateful crash in which more than 240 people perished. 

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-pilot Clive Kundar. 

In the seconds after the plane took off, a distress signal was made to the control tower. 

Highlights
  • The pilot and co-pilot of fated flight AI171 made a final distress call to Air Traffic Control
  • The tower lost contact with the plane shortly after
  • The captain had more than 20 years of experience as a commercial airline pilot

Moments later, the plane crashed.

    “Losing power, no thrust, unable to lift off”: Media report on pilot’s mayday call 

    Air India airplane on the runway with visible tail logo and aircraft details near the control tower.

    Image credits: akku92

    According to Reuters news agency, officials from ATC, air traffic control, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad said the plane took off at 1:39pm.

    A few moments after taking off, media reported that Captain Sabharwal made a mayday call to ATC.

    Male Air India pilot in uniform smiling, representing final words to control tower before plane crashed revealed.

    Image credits: OfficialJoel4_

    Tweet by Anthony Kernich questioning Air India pilot's decision to take off with zero flaps in extreme heat before crash.

    Image credits: AntJKernich

    According to the Daily Mail, the pilot said: “Mayday…no thrust, losing power, unable to lift.”

    And when ATC tried to respond, the plane went silent.

    Captain Sabharwal was a seasoned pilot with more than 20 years of experience

    Air India pilot in uniform with headphones inside cockpit illustrating final words before plane crash.

    Image credits: 11AEXIT

    Tweet discussing the final words of Air India pilot to the control tower before the plane crashed, expressing shock and sadness.

    Image credits: prateekm2k

    Captain Sabharwal was an experienced pilot as was his co-pilot. Media has reported that the two had a combined 9,000 flying hours between them. 

    Mr. Sabharwal had 22 years of experience as a commercial pilot.

    In a background story about Sabharwal in the Times Of India, he’s described by fellow pilots as “a very quiet diligent man,” who always “kept his head down and did his work.” 

    The article says Sabharwal logged more than 8,200 hours in the cockpit, but that the actual number of hours he’s flown was probably greater than that.

    “Clive Kundar was my Uncle’s son”: Indian actor causes a stir with post about ‘cousin’

    Smoke and flames rising from the wreckage of an Air India plane crash site near buildings and trees.

    Image credits: iAtulKrishan1

    Tweet criticizing Air India plane maintenance and calling for the indefinite closure of the airline after pilot’s last words reported.

    Image credits: DavideMasia3

    Reports in the Hindustan Times, meanwhile, say the co-pilot, First Officer Clive Kundar, had logged 1,100 flight hours.

    Mr. Kundar’s relation to Bollywood TV and film star Vikrant Massey has been a point of discussion online, according to reports on New Delhi TV.

    NDTV says the actor posted a note on his social media account to support the victims of the crash, and mentioned Clive Kundar as “my uncle’s son.”

    Soon enough, headlines began popping up about Vikrant Massey’s ‘cousin,’ Clive Kundar, the co-pilot of the ill- fated flight.

    Aerial view of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport showing flight 171 and the pilot's final mayday call before crash.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

    Tweet expressing condolences for the tragic Air India plane crash and the final words of the pilot to the control tower.

    Image credits: WinkFlyer

    The media storm subsided when Massey took to social media a second time to set the record straight. 

    “Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately deceased Mr. Clive Kunder was NOT my cousin. The Kunder’s are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace,” he said.

    “I don’t know how I survived”: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor
    Man in a black jacket standing outdoors with historic buildings in the background, related to Air India pilot final words.

    Image credits: BDUTT

    Tweet expressing heartbreak and condolences for Air India pilot with a prayer emoji before plane crash final words revealed

    Image credits: saffronsentry

    Only one person onboard the plane survived the ordeal, 40-year-oldVishwash Kumar Ramesh, who happened to be seated in an exit row.

    When emergency crews reached the scene, they told the Associated Press that Ramesh “was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body.” 

    Video online appears to show him leaving the scene with blood on the back of his white shirt, waving off people asking questions, as he walks towards a waiting ambulance. 

    He told the media right after the crash that everyone around him was “either lifeless or passing away.”

    In interviews, Ramesh said it was after the plane hit the ground that he realized he was still alive. He described seeing an opening in the fuselage near his seat. Then, instinct took over.

    “I managed to unbuckle myself. I used my leg to push through that opening and crawled out,” he said.

    “I don’t know how I survived. I saw people dy*ng in front of my eyes, and I walked out of the rubble,” he added.

    The accusations about what might have happened are running rampant online
    Air India pilot in uniform with sunglasses inside the cockpit, related to final words before plane crashed.

    Image credits: OfficialJoel4_

    Tweet discussing pilots refusing to fly aircraft with technical issues, relating to final words of Air India pilot before crash.

    Image credits: IshitaJoshi

    Before any conclusions are made as to the cause of the crash, netizens are coming up with their own ideas.

    Some people are questioning the pilot. “How did he have time to put out a mayday call. Surely there was other vital things they should be trying rather than a mayday call,” one person asked.

    Another implied he overcompensated for a heavy load: “He over reached to performance of the engines which at full thrust didn’t have the ability to create the air speed needed, it was pilot error.”

    Still others asked about his sobriety: “Was he drunk.”
    Explosion and fire following Air India plane crash near urban buildings captured in chaotic scene.

    Image credits: PlanesOfLegend

    A few netizens are urging restraint: “Can we please just wait for the true experts to determine the true cause of this tragedy before making insensitive and horrible comments?”

    The Times Of India has said that it could take up to one year before an official report is released. 

    Netizens comment on the final words uttered by the pilot of Air India AI171

    Comment from Rubina Sagar Bhatti expressing sympathy for the Air India pilot before the plane crash tragedy.

    Comment by Chris Petri discussing Boeing's responsibility in the context of Air India pilot's final words before crash.

    Comment by Gunasekaran Kannasamy on aviation incidents, emphasizing lessons learned and safety evolution in Air India investigations.

    Comment by Angela Bowyer stating something was wrong with the aeroplane, not the person flying it, on a social media platform.

    Comment discussing potential causes of Air India plane crash, mentioning pilot's final words and investigation details.

    Comment highlighting the pressure on the Air India pilot before the plane crash and the responsibility for lives on board.

    Comment expressing condolences to passengers, families, crew, and emergency services after Air India pilot communication before crash.

    Social media post highlighting the final words of Air India pilot to the control tower before the plane crashed.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mourning the loss of Air India pilots before the plane crashed, highlighting their bravery.

    Comment by Priya Modak questioning how the tragic Air India pilot incident could happen despite experience.

    Text message from Shweta Priya stating No one can save anything if engines stops working, related to Air India pilot final words before crash.

    Text message praising on board professionals including Air India pilot before the plane crashed, honoring their brave service.

    Comment by Oliver Daworld questioning pilot crew rest on long flights, related to Air India pilot final words before crash.

    Comment by Raja Skindar Khan discussing decade-old aircraft and diesel car, related to Air India pilot final words before crash.

    User comment discussing possible causes of Air India pilot's final words before plane crash, mentioning flap handle and engine stall.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing condolences and prayers related to the Air India pilot's final words before the crash.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

