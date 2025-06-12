Expert Suggests “Evil Intent” After Horrifying Plane Crash As People Spot Unusual Take-Off

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.

The Air India AI171 flight reportedly went down soon after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London Gatwick.

According to the airline, there were 242 passengers and crew members on board, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but a group of experts has shared their theories.

The Boeing plane was carrying 242 people; the number of casualties is not immediately clear.

As the investigation continues, a number of aviation experts have shared their theories on what may have led to the devastating incident.

Aviation security expert Julian Bray told The Daily Mail that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in question was a “state-of-the-art” aircraft, making such an accident particularly rare.

He suggested that “evil intent” may have been involved, rather than a technical failure.

“It is very disappointing that it is a Dreamliner as it is a state-of-the-art Boeing.

“We cannot rule out security issues. But this is all speculation on my part.”

He added to Sky News: “This is very, very worrying as it happened on departure.

“The Dreamliner is Boeing’s ‘star product’, you might say, and it does have several backup systems and safety systems. We have to look at security issues and decide whether that is a factor here.

“What I am worried about is if an incident has happened while it was taking off we have to look at the security side of things and work out where there was some evil intent behind this.”

Air India’s CEO reported that injured passengers found at the site have been transported to local hospitals

2024: Just before “committing suicide”, Boeing whistleblower John Barnett warned of major quality issues in the company’s 787 aircraft that could lead to a fatal crash. 👀 Today: Air India Boeing 787 bound for London crashes shortly after takeoff killing 242 people. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/NwGtpqpKLR — James Li (@5149jamesli) June 12, 2025



“Basically, the aircraft these days sort of fly themselves so there shouldn’t have been a problem in taking off, especially with a Dreamliner. It has a good track record. We really need more detail.”

Another theory suggests the plane experienced engine failure after suffering multiple bird strikes.

Some people point to a potential pilot error, with observers noting the aircraft’s wing flaps may not have been deployed properly at takeoff

“From the footage I have seen, it looks like prima facie the case of multiple bird hits, wherein both engines have lost power,” former pilot Saurabh Bhatnagar told NDTV.

“The takeoff was perfect and just I believe short of taking the gear up the aircraft started descending, which only happens if the engine loses power or the aircraft stops delivering the lift.

“These are unconfirmed reports coming from the pilot fraternity,” Bhatnagar added.

“Immediately after takeoff the landing gear was still up—so that means thereafter the aircraft coming down in a sort of controlled fashion. It was a distress situation.”

Aviation expert Julian Bray raised the possibility of “evil intent” or sabotage, calling the crash “very worrying”

Others have speculated that the incident may have been the result of pilot error. “This image of #AI171 before the crash shows the flaps are set to 0° (given that the wings look completely flat), making ‘pilot error’ one of the evident causes of the tragedy,” wrote one social media user.

Lee Halfor, an aircraft fixer, agreed with this theory on X, writing, “Looks like no flaps but gear down? Surely they didn’t put the wrong lever up?!”

Records suggest a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner takes off at around 165 knots (190mph) before rapidly accelerating to 190 knots (218mph). But, according to Flightradar data, the plane in question was at just 174 knots as it reached 625 ft after takeoff.

A video shared on social media shows flames and smoke filling the air as the plane crashed after takeoff.

The total number of casualties remains unknown. At least one passenger, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived, local police said. According to the CEO of Air India, more injured passengers have been taken to local hospitals.

The Federation of All India Medical Association said between 50 and 60 students have been admitted to local hospitals after the flight crashed into the hostel at the BJ Medical College and Hospital.

Footage shows the aircraft, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, was engulfed in flames and smoke

The plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and had been in service for 11 years. It’s the first major incident involving the aircraft.

Boeing said in a statement that the company is “working to gather more information” about the crash.

The plane gave a Mayday call to air traffic control shortly after takeoff, according to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The entire sequence of Air India Flight 171from takeoff to the crash was captured on CCTV. The footage shows a clear and sudden loss of lift just seconds after the aircraft left the ground. pic.twitter.com/M04DIYu7Wg — IndiaWarMonitor (@IndiaWarMonitor) June 12, 2025

Boeing’s 787-8 Dreamliner has not experienced a crash of this magnitude in its history, though there have been other incidents. In January, a United Airlines flight experienced a sudden jolt midair, injuring four passengers and two crew members.

US investigators will reportedly travel to India to assist local authorities’ probe into the crash. The team of investigators will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). A preliminary report is expected to be issued within 30 days.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will also be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India, as per CNN.

Another theory suggests the crash may have been caused by multiple bird strikes, leading to engine failure

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said the plane crash in Ahmedabad was “heartbreaking beyond words” and has “stunned and saddened” the country.

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scene as “devastating,” and said he is “being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Starmer also said his “thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

The crash adds to growing concerns about Boeing’s safety

Plane manufacturer Boeing has faced multiple incidents involving fatal crashes and quality issues in recent years. Last year, a door plug blew out near the rear of a plane during an Alaska Airlines flight, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage.

In South Korea, a crash involving a Jeju Air flight claimed 179 lives last December, marking the worst aviation disaster of 2024.

Netizens shared their theories on what they believe led to the plane crash

