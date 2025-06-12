Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Expert Suggests “Evil Intent” After Horrifying Plane Crash As People Spot Unusual Take-Off
Airplane with unusual take-off captured mid-flight above buildings, raising expert concerns of evil intent and crash risk.
News, World

Expert Suggests “Evil Intent” After Horrifying Plane Crash As People Spot Unusual Take-Off

A passenger plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.

The Air India AI171 flight reportedly went down soon after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London Gatwick.

According to the airline, there were 242 passengers and crew members on board, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals.

  • An Air India passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.
  • The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but a group of experts has shared their theories.
  • The Boeing plane was carrying 242 people; the number of casualties is not immediately clear.

As the investigation continues, a number of aviation experts have shared their theories on what may have led to the devastating incident.

    Aviation experts have offered different explanations for the Air India plane crash
    Close-up of Air India airplane nose during unusual take-off amid expert concerns of evil intent after plane crash.

    Image credits: Vivek Arya (Not the actual photo)

    Aviation security expert Julian Bray told The Daily Mail that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in question was a “state-of-the-art” aircraft, making such an accident particularly rare.

    He suggested that “evil intent” may have been involved, rather than a technical failure.

    “It is very disappointing that it is a Dreamliner as it is a state-of-the-art Boeing. 

    “We cannot rule out security issues. But this is all speculation on my part.”

    Passenger plane making an unusual low take-off above a residential area before a horrifying crash with suspected evil intent.

    Image credits: Rex__tsui

    He added to Sky News: “This is very, very worrying as it happened on departure. 

    “The Dreamliner is Boeing’s ‘star product’, you might say, and it does have several backup systems and safety systems. We have to look at security issues and decide whether that is a factor here.

    “What I am worried about is if an incident has happened while it was taking off we have to look at the security side of things and work out where there was some evil intent behind this.”

    Air India’s CEO reported that injured passengers found at the site have been transported to local hospitals

    Plane approaching unusually low over buildings during take-off, prompting expert suggesting evil intent after crash.

    Image credits: Lee_Halford


    “Basically, the aircraft these days sort of fly themselves so there shouldn’t have been a problem in taking off, especially with a Dreamliner. It has a good track record. We really need more detail.”

    Another theory suggests the plane experienced engine failure after suffering multiple bird strikes.

    Some people point to a potential pilot error, with observers noting the aircraft’s wing flaps may not have been deployed properly at takeoff

    Blurry image of airplane with flat wings during unusual take-off, linked to expert claims of evil intent after crash.

    Image credits: Sierra___7

    Tweet discussing unusual plane take-off with wing flaps up, highlighting concerns over possible evil intent after crash.

    Image credits: RonUSFF

    Tweet discussing unusual plane take-off observations amid expert comments on evil intent after a horrifying plane crash.

    Image credits: StangMerlin

    “From the footage I have seen, it looks like prima facie the case of multiple bird hits, wherein both engines have lost power,” former pilot Saurabh Bhatnagar told NDTV.

    “The takeoff was perfect and just I believe short of taking the gear up the aircraft started descending, which only happens if the engine loses power or the aircraft stops delivering the lift.

    “These are unconfirmed reports coming from the pilot fraternity,” Bhatnagar added.

    “Immediately after takeoff the landing gear was still up—so that means thereafter the aircraft coming down in a sort of controlled fashion. It was a distress situation.”

    Aviation expert Julian Bray raised the possibility of “evil intent” or sabotage, calling the crash “very worrying”

    Flight path visualization of Air India passenger plane crash near Ahmedabad showing last signal and unusual take-off details.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

    Others have speculated that the incident may have been the result of pilot error. “This image of #AI171 before the crash shows the flaps are set to 0° (given that the wings look completely flat), making ‘pilot error’ one of the evident causes of the tragedy,” wrote one social media user.

    Lee Halfor, an aircraft fixer, agreed with this theory on X, writing, “Looks like no flaps but gear down? Surely they didn’t put the wrong lever up?!”

    Records suggest a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner takes off at around 165 knots (190mph) before rapidly accelerating to 190 knots (218mph). But, according to Flightradar data, the plane in question was at just 174 knots as it reached 625 ft after takeoff.

    Small plane making unusual take-off over grassy field with buildings nearby, raising expert concerns about evil intent.

    Image credits: ShivAroor

    A video shared on social media shows flames and smoke filling the air as the plane crashed after takeoff.

    The total number of casualties remains unknown. At least one passenger, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived, local police said. According to the CEO of Air India, more injured passengers have been taken to local hospitals.

    The Federation of All India Medical Association said between 50 and 60 students have been admitted to local hospitals after the flight crashed into the hostel at the BJ Medical College and Hospital.

    Footage shows the aircraft, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, was engulfed in flames and smoke

    Explosion from a horrifying plane crash after an unusual take-off, raising expert suspicion of evil intent.

    Image credits: ShivAroor

    The plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and had been in service for 11 years. It’s the first major incident involving the aircraft.

    Boeing said in a statement that the company is “working to gather more information” about the crash.

    The plane gave a Mayday call to air traffic control shortly after takeoff, according to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

    Boeing’s 787-8 Dreamliner has not experienced a crash of this magnitude in its history, though there have been other incidents. In January, a United Airlines flight experienced a sudden jolt midair, injuring four passengers and two crew members.

    US investigators will reportedly travel to India to assist local authorities’ probe into the crash. The team of investigators will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). A preliminary report is expected to be issued within 30 days.

    The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will also be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India, as per CNN.

    Another theory suggests the crash may have been caused by multiple bird strikes, leading to engine failure

    Thick black smoke billows from a building as people watch, linked to a horrifying plane crash and unusual take-off.

    Image credits: mohitlaws

    India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said the plane crash in Ahmedabad was “heartbreaking beyond words” and has “stunned and saddened” the country.

    “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he added.

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scene as “devastating,” and said he is “being kept updated as the situation develops.”

    Starmer also said his “thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

    The crash adds to growing concerns about Boeing’s safety

     

    Plane crash causing severe building damage with people investigating the unusual take-off and suspected evil intent.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

    Plane manufacturer Boeing has faced multiple incidents involving fatal crashes and quality issues in recent years. Last year, a door plug blew out near the rear of a plane during an Alaska Airlines flight, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage.

    In South Korea, a crash involving a Jeju Air flight claimed 179 lives last December, marking the worst aviation disaster of 2024.

    Netizens shared their theories on what they believe led to the plane crash

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing possible causes of a plane crash, mentioning bird hit or technical issue.

    Image credits: Raj11_Speaks

    Tweet discussing engine failure and unusual take-off in a horrifying plane crash suggesting potential evil intent.

    Image credits: SatyajeetM72938

    Tweet discussing possible causes of plane crash, mentioning incorrectly set flaps causing stalled aircraft during takeoff.

    Image credits: Earth2075

    Screenshot of a tweet describing catastrophic lift failure right after plane takeoff, highlighting unusual and terrifying incident.

    Image credits: Tar21Operator

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing struggle to maintain lift off related to plane crash and unusual take-off events.

    Image credits: artsyadvocate

    Tweet by Shy Baba expressing grief over a plane crash with 242 lives lost suggesting evil intent and unusual take-off spotted.

    Image credits: Dhruv_Axom

    Tweet criticizing pilot error and poor maintenance after a plane crash, highlighting engine failure and tragic consequences.

    Image credits: jgraveytrain26

    Screenshot of a tweet reporting a horrific plane crash with people noticing an unusual take-off and suggesting evil intent.

    Image credits: Still_learner

    Twitter reply showing a user reacting with a sad emoji to a post about a plane crash with unusual take-off and suspected evil intent.

    Image credits: MintOminty

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing disbelief and concern about a plane crash and unusual take-off behavior.

    Image credits: KayKayChaitanya

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing unpredictable events shortly after a horrifying plane crash with unusual take-off spotted.

    Image credits: Biju_Vaisyathil

    stress021 avatar
    STress (I/me)
    STress (I/me)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just google "boeing whistleblower" - the first thing you get is https://www.wionews.com/photos/ahmedabad-plane-crash-who-was-john-barnett-the-boeing-whistleblower-who-died-mysteriously-1749726401443 ; pilot's last radio-communication was "mayday", so we can confidently exclude "evil intentions".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jbsavestheworld avatar
    Jenny Barnes
    Jenny Barnes
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The vast majority of airline crashes are pilot error. Like others have said, I don't see that the flaps were down. Yes, the plane would have been giving warning after warning as they took off that the plane was not correctly set up for takeoff, but you can ignore the warnings and continue the takeoff. I think this is what happened. But I am not an expert.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You've got to be insane to get on anything Boeing makes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
