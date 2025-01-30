Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Devastating”: Husband Shares Final Texts With Wife Just Before DC American Airlines Plane Crash
Family, News

“Devastating”: Husband Shares Final Texts With Wife Just Before DC American Airlines Plane Crash

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The night of January 29, 2025 will be one that Hamaad Raza, a Washington DC resident, will never forget. His wife, who was aboard American Airlines flight 5342 when it crashed into the Potomac River, was able to send him a final message before the disaster took her life.

In just 20 minutes, Raza went from receiving a message from his wife, to losing her forever, as her phone went dark as a consequence of the crash.

Highlights
  • A man received a final message from his wife, 20 minutes before the American Airlines crash took her life.
  • At least 28 bodies have been recovered so far; no survivors found.
  • Investigation underway; tragedy deemed "absolutely preventable."

Raza’s life, as well as those of the relatives and loved ones of the 64 people aboard, changed forever. Now their only solace is to get hope of giving them a proper burial, but only 28 bodies have been recovered so far.

American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington DC at around 9 pm local time yesterday (January 29). The plane had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and carried 60 passengers and four crew members.

RELATED:

    A man shared the final message his wife, a passenger aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a US Army helicopter, sent him before the disaster took her life

    Rescue boats at night after DC plane crash near American Airlines involving passengers.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    “She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes,” Raza said, recalling how he tried to reply in vain, as his messages did not get delivered due to the tragedy.

    “That’s when I realized something might be up,” he stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rescue boats at night near wreckage of American Airlines plane crash in DC waters.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    As Bored Panda previously reported, among the victims were several members of the US figure skating community, including athletes, coaches, and family members returning from the National Development Camp held in Wichita.

    Man at airport reflecting on American Airlines plane crash.

    Image credits: WUSA9

    US Figure Skating confirmed the news in a statement: “Several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, DC.”

    “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available,” the statement read.

    Among the 60 passengers who presumably lost their lives in the crash were members of the US Figure Skating team, including two Russian champions

    American Airlines plane in flight against a blue sky, referenced in DC plane crash story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jeffry S.S./Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Among those confirmed to have been on the plane were Russian champions 55-year-old Vadim Naumov, and 52-year-old Evgenia Shishkova, who won the pairs figure skating prize in 1994. They were acting as coaches for the team at the development camp.

    According to Reuters, former Soviet Union skater and Washington Figure Skating Club coach, Inna Volyanskaya, was also on board the plane.

    Blurry image of DC American Airlines plane crash at night, with bright fireball in the sky.

    Image credits: TheNewsDeskLive

    The identities of the rest of the athletes aboard the aircraft have not been confirmed. 

    As per the US Figure Skating website, the development camp held in Kansas saw at least 150 up-and-coming skaters across various performance levels compete. Naumov and Shishkova’s team were among those who participated, but it’s unclear if they boarded the same plane as them.

    Retrieval efforts are underway, with at least 28 bodies being confirmed as recovered so far. The Pentagon also launched an investigation into the incident

    Hands holding a phone displaying a text conversation related to a plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: WUSA9

    According to the District of Columbia fire chief, John Donnelly, there were no survivors in either the plane or helicopter. It has been labeled as the “deadliest US air disaster in more than a decade” by Reuters.

    “I’m just praying that somebody is pulling her out of the river right now as we speak,” Raza said to a local outlet, devastated. “I’m just praying to God.”

    Donelly confirmed in a press conference today (January 30) that all efforts are focused on locating and retrieving as many bodies as possible, and delivering them to their families.

    Emergency vehicles and a boat at night reflecting on water after DC American Airlines plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: NBC News

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said both aircraft were flying standard flight patterns, and confirmed that there had been no breakdown in communications.

    This is in line with audio clips released between the air traffic controller at Reagan International Airport and the Black Hawk helicopter.

    The controller asked the military craft if they had “the CRJ in sight,” referring to the passenger jet. The helicopter was then told to “pass behind the CRJ,” to which they replied: “PAT25 has the aircraft in sight, maintaining visual separation.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emergency vehicles and tents at the scene of a DC American Airlines plane crash.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    “Everything was standard in the lead-up to the crash,” Duffy said, saying that the tragedy was “absolutely preventable.”

    The Pentagon, on the other hand, said it had launched an investigation on the matter.

    “This breaks my heart.” Netizens sympathized with Raza’s pain, wondering how they would react if they were in his shoes

    Tweet saying "This is literally heartbreaking" related to American Airlines plane crash.

    Image credits: T54321X

    Husband shares emotional final texts before American Airlines crash in DC.

    Image credits: TraderJoex

    Tweet expressing sympathy related to the American Airlines plane crash in DC.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Iam_ghostryder

    Tweet by Lexie expressing heartbreak for people awaiting loved ones after American Airlines plane crash.

    Image credits: Lexie_Anne24

    Tweet expressing calm and hopeful prayers before American Airlines plane crash in DC.

    Image credits: HazardMcqueen

    Tweet by Adam Avalos expressing heartbreak over final texts before DC plane crash.

    Image credits: AdamAvalos_RE

    Tweet expressing sympathy and sorrow in response to a tragic American Airlines plane crash.

    Image credits: ChrissieMcG

    Tweet expressing sympathy and prayers related to a devastating DC American Airlines plane crash.

    Image credits: NickPapagi67300

    Comment expressing prayers and heartbreak over a tragic American Airlines plane crash.

    A Facebook comment expressing condolences for victims of a devastating plane crash with support reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Diane CA's comment on devastating heartbreak with broken heart emojis.

    Comment offering prayers to families affected by American Airlines plane crash.

    Facebook comment reacting to plane crash texts, showing sympathy and a broken heart emoji.

    A comment expressing heartbreak about the tragic American Airlines DC plane crash.

    Social media comment offering prayers for victims of a plane crash.

    A comment expressing sadness for Mr. Raza, related to the American Airlines plane crash.

    Comment on social media with the text 'Prayers 🙏 sent' related to American Airlines plane crash.

    Comment reacts to news of a devastating American Airlines plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How ghoulish of the reporter to ask to see the text

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnortoninsf avatar
    J. Norton
    J. Norton
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, no, no. This "reporter" is so wildly out out of line, jesus! The complete lack of empathy just for a story, for ratings is reprehensible....

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How ghoulish of the reporter to ask to see the text

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnortoninsf avatar
    J. Norton
    J. Norton
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, no, no. This "reporter" is so wildly out out of line, jesus! The complete lack of empathy just for a story, for ratings is reprehensible....

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda