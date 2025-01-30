Desperate Search For Survivors After American Airlines Plane Collides With Army Black Hawk Over D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Update 01:53 AM EST: Search and rescue efforts will take multiple days



Ongoing search and rescue efforts are taking place in “dangerous” conditions, according to DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr.

“The challenges are access. The water that we’re operating in is about 8 feet deep, there is wind, there is pieces of ice out there so it’s just dangerous and hard to work in,” Donnelly said.

With the river water being dark and murky, it’s a “tough condition” to dive in, he noted.

RELATED:

American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter outside of Washington, D.C.

Share icon

Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A passenger plane crashed in the Potomac River after colliding midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

At least 18 bodies have been retrieved so far from the Potomac River crash site, officials said. No survivors have been reported so far.

The deadly collision took place as the regional American Airlines jet was flying near Washington, D.C., carrying 60 passengers and four crew members on board.

The American Airlines Flight 5342 had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was on its way to Reagan National Airport when the deadly collision took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accident happened in the river,” a dispatcher was heard saying in scanner audio obtained from air traffic control. “Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jan Rosolino/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: ranchorunner/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Heather Chairez, spokesperson for Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, said three soldiers were aboard the helicopter and were participating in a training flight when the collision took place.

“We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight,” a military official told NBC News.

The flight was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, while three soldiers were aboard the helicopter

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the river so far as search efforts continue.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed his “sorrow” for the crash victims and their families. He released a video message while gearing up to travel to Washington, D.C., to assess the situation.

🚨 #BREAKING: New angle of the American Airlines plane vs. Blackhawk crash in DC The Blackhawk sees to be almost TOTALLY dark. pic.twitter.com/C6AXBSeXjZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

He called it a “difficult day” for American Airlines, adding that their efforts are “focused entirely on the needs of [their] passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones.”

“Members of our Go Team will be on their way to Washington, D.C. and I’ll be heading there shortly as well,” he added in the video message.

The US president called it a “terrible night” and said the helicopter was “going straight” for the plane.

At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River crash site

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aletweetsnews

Share icon

Image credits: aletweetsnews

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time,” President Donald Trump wrote in a post shared on Truth Social.

“It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” he went on to say in the seemingly candid post.

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” he added.

In another post on the social media platform, he added: “What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FlightRadar24

Share icon

Image credits: nicksortor

The collision is being investigated, and the official cause of the deadly crash has not yet been determined.

This is reportedly the first major U.S. commercial crash in more than 15 years. The last major U.S. commercial air crash took place in 2009, with 49 people being killed after a Continental Airlines flight crashed into a house while making its way to the airport in Buffalo, New York.

“The severity of the wreckage and the recovery of bodies [will] only deepen the tragedy,” a social media user said

Share icon

Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

Share icon

Image credits: usuallypregnant

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DeAnnDardis2

Share icon

Image credits: JoshuaMuench

Share icon

Image credits: WCdispatch_

Share icon

Image credits: RelentlessLaman

Share icon

Image credits: StudentLoanJus1

Share icon

Image credits: YoShizWeak

Share icon

Image credits: tonyaphi1

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FroemelAndy