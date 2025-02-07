“What A Tragedy”: Plane Crashes Into Bus In Latest Aviation Disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

Horror unfolded on a busy street in Brazil after a plane crashed into a bus in a Sao Paulo neighborhood.

The small aircraft was reportedly attempting an emergency landing when it rammed into a bus on Friday morning.

The crash site of the King Air F90 light aircraft was engulfed in black clouds of smoke and massive flames.

Videos captured the King Air F90 light aircraft crashing and causing an immediate explosion.

The plane belonged to a lawyer named Márcio Louzada Carpena, who lost his life in the collision.

The pilot was identified as Gustavo Medeiros.

The aircraft had the capacity to carry up to eight people, including the pilot, according to local outlets.

At least two people were killed in the collision. Two others, a motorcyclist and a female commuter on the bus, were also injured and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The motorcyclist was hit by a piece of equipment from the debris.

Other passengers on the bus managed to exit the vehicle safely.

Local news outlets reported that the Beechcraft King Air F90 model plane belonged to a lawyer named Márcio Louzada Carpena from Rio Grande do Sul.

Márcio was reportedly aboard the aircraft and lost his life in the collision.

He had purchased the aircraft just over a month ago in December, 2024.

Gustavo Medeiros was identified as the second victim, who was manning the aircraft when the tragedy took place.

He had been a pilot for about a decade and also worked as a route instructor for the last three years.

Prior to the crash, the aircraft had taken off from the Campo de Marte Airport and was on its way to the city of Porto Alegre in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

🚨BRASIL: Veja momento em que avião cai e explode em avenida de São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/AFpM0dRjdN — CHOQUEI (@choquei) February 7, 2025

🚨ASSISTA: Novo ângulo do avião que caiu e explodiu em São Paulo, na Barra Funda. pic.twitter.com/n8ZAhxbKAT — CHOQUEI (@choquei) February 7, 2025

However, the plane reportedly lost contact with the control tower within minutes of its departure.

Videos circulating online captured the bus engulfed in flames as plumes of smoke billowed up.

“What a tragedy!” a social media user exclaimed on X.

“There are a lot of planes crashing, huh?” read the translation of another tweet.

One witness, Genival Dantas Arraes, recalled seeing the plane explode “immediately.”

“Suddenly the plane came down the avenue and I just saw everything flying and the fireball,” the witness was quoted as saying.

After the explosion, onlookers were “paralyzed,” with the impact unfolding “very quickly.”

Um avião de pequeno porte acaba de cair na Barra Funda, na Av Marquês de São Vicente pic.twitter.com/4yP5yebvYU — Cleiton Tortato (@cleitontortato) February 7, 2025

“The plane was ripping up palm trees and signs. It went by very quickly,” the witness added.

The bus driver, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, was seen in tears talking about the harrowing incident in one video.

“All I know is that I saved everyone,” the emotional driver said.

The bus driver was captured in tears following the unexpected collision

🚨VEJA: Motorista do ônibus atingido por avião em SP chora e se emociona após o acontecido.

pic.twitter.com/NGhyo75bhB — CHOQUEI (@choquei) February 7, 2025

News of the collision came just days after two planes collided at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

On February 5, a Japan Airlines jet slammed into the tail of a parked Delta plane at the airport.

Passengers were onboard both of the aircraft involved in the collision.

Another tragedy took place last month after American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a US Army Black Hawk Helicopter.

All 60 passengers and four crew members on the passenger flight, along with the three soldiers who were flying in the military chopper, were killed.

Several passengers who had their lives tragically cut short were from the US ice skating community .

