“What A Tragedy”: Plane Crashes Into Bus In Latest Aviation Disaster
News, World

“What A Tragedy”: Plane Crashes Into Bus In Latest Aviation Disaster

Horror unfolded on a busy street in Brazil after a plane crashed into a bus in a Sao Paulo neighborhood.

The small aircraft was reportedly attempting an emergency landing when it rammed into a bus on Friday morning.

The crash site of the King Air F90 light aircraft was engulfed in black clouds of smoke and massive flames.

    A small plane crashed into a bus on a busy street in Brazil

    Burning wreckage from a plane crash into a bus in a latest aviation disaster on a city street.

    Image credits: PakistaniIndex

    Highlights
    • A small plane crashed into a bus on a busy street in Brazil on Friday morning.
    • Videos captured the King Air F90 light aircraft crashing and causing an immediate explosion.
    • The plane belonged to a lawyer named Márcio Louzada Carpena, who lost his life in the collision.
    • The pilot was identified as Gustavo Medeiros.

    The aircraft had the capacity to carry up to eight people, including the pilot, according to local outlets.

    At least two people were killed in the collision. Two others, a motorcyclist and a female commuter on the bus, were also injured and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

    The motorcyclist was hit by a piece of equipment from the debris.

    A small blue and white aircraft in flight, related to recent aviation disaster news.

    Image credits: cleitontortato

    Other passengers on the bus managed to exit the vehicle safely.

    Local news outlets reported that the Beechcraft King Air F90 model plane belonged to a lawyer named Márcio Louzada Carpena from Rio Grande do Sul.

    Márcio was reportedly aboard the aircraft and lost his life in the collision.

    He had purchased the aircraft just over a month ago in December, 2024.

    Aviation disaster scene with plane wreckage and emergency responders behind caution tape.

    Image credits: Reuters

    Bus shelter engulfed in flames after aviation disaster with plane crash nearby.

    Image credits: cleitontortato

    Gustavo Medeiros was identified as the second victim, who was manning the aircraft when the tragedy took place.

    He had been a pilot for about a decade and also worked as a route instructor for the last three years.

    Prior to the crash, the aircraft had taken off from the Campo de Marte Airport and was on its way to the city of Porto Alegre in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

    At least two people were killed in the collision 

    However, the plane reportedly lost contact with the control tower within minutes of its departure.

    Videos circulating online captured the bus engulfed in flames as plumes of smoke billowed up.

    “What a tragedy!” a social media user exclaimed on X.

    “There are a lot of planes crashing, huh?” read the translation of another tweet.

    The small plane that crashed in Brazil belonged to Márcio Louzada Carpena, who reportedly lost his life in the collision

    Pilot in cockpit smiling, wearing sunglasses and headset, involved in the latest aviation disaster.

    Image credits: choquei

    Plane waits on runway in São Paulo with city skyline, related to latest aviation disaster.

    Image credits: choquei

    One witness, Genival Dantas Arraes, recalled seeing the plane explode “immediately.”

    “Suddenly the plane came down the avenue and I just saw everything flying and the fireball,” the witness was quoted as saying.

    After the explosion, onlookers were “paralyzed,” with the impact unfolding “very quickly.”

    “The plane was ripping up palm trees and signs. It went by very quickly,” the witness added.

    The bus driver, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, was seen in tears talking about the harrowing incident in one video.

    “All I know is that I saved everyone,” the emotional driver said.

    The bus driver was captured in tears following the unexpected collision

    Man covering face near emergency vehicle after aviation disaster.

    Image credits: choquei

    News of the collision came just days after two planes collided at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

    On February 5, a Japan Airlines jet slammed into the tail of a parked Delta plane at the airport.

    Passengers were onboard both of the aircraft involved in the collision.

    Burnt bus on the street following an aviation disaster, with visible damage and smoke.

    Image credits: cleitontortato

    Bus damaged in aviation disaster, cordoned off on city street with surrounding skyscrapers.

    Image credits: Reuters

    Another tragedy took place last month after American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a US Army Black Hawk Helicopter.

    All 60 passengers and four crew members on the passenger flight, along with the three soldiers who were flying in the military chopper, were killed.

    Several passengers who had their lives tragically cut short were from the US ice skating community .

    “This plane disasters [sic] getting out of hand,” one social media user said

    Comment by Jane Murphy on aviation disaster, mentioning frequent plane accidents with sad emoji.

    Social media post expressing anxiety about flying after recent aviation disaster incidents.

    Text message expressing fear of flying after latest aviation disaster.

    Comment expressing dislike for planes following the latest aviation disaster.

    Comment expressing shock about a plane and bus crash in latest aviation disaster.

    Facebook comment about aviation disaster, expressing concern over frequency of plane incidents.

    Comment expressing concern over recent plane crashes, mentioning "horrendous" events.

    Comment referencing aviation disaster, quoting "Something is definitely in the air" with reaction emojis.

    Comment expressing concern over frequent plane crashes, highlighting an aviation disaster trend.

     
    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    jjbugs30260 avatar
    Jill Jones
    Jill Jones
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Air fatalities seem to come in threes. This one was the third. It's still safer than driving. My prayers to the families.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there something going in with our skies? Like, seriously. Too many plane crashes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think so. There are small-scale aviation accidents all the time, but they're usually so minor that they receive only local attention. After the D.C. collision there is more of a focus on aviation accidents so even the minor ones get far more media attention than they usually would. Also, small clusters of accidents crop up from time to time, so that alone can make accidents look far more common than they really are.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
