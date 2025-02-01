Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Eerie Black Hawk “Conspiracy” About Secret Drill Before DC Plane Crash Turns Out To Be True
News, US

In a concerning revelation, what started as an internet conspiracy theory about the US Army helicopter that collided with American Airlines flight 5342 over Washington DC, has been confirmed as being true.

The tragedy, which occurred around 9 pm last Wednesday (January 29), claimed the lives of 67 people, three soldiers on board the military aircraft, as well as 60 passengers, and four crew members on the commercial plane.

Highlights
  • What started as a conspiracy about a US Army helicopter crash turns out to be true.
  • Defense sources confirmed to CBS that the military aircraft was practicing a Continuity of Government plan.
  • The crash claimed 67 lives, including 3 military personnel rehearsing a president evacuation plan.
  • Experts suggest reevaluating military practices in commercial airspaces post-accident.

Internet theorists had thrown around the idea that the helicopter had deviated from usual routes to practice for a Continuity of Government (COG) contingency plan, which was confirmed by defense sources to CBS.

The soldiers were indeed rehearsing an evacuation plan for the president when the Black Hawk collided with the passenger jet.

    Conspiracy theory about the military helicopter involved in the American Airlines crash that took the life of 67 people was confirmed as true by defense sources

    A Black Hawk helicopter flying over DC skyline near the Capitol, with hazy sky, related to a secret drill before a plane crash.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty

    Authorities also released the names of two of the three military personnel aboard the helicopter. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves and Staff Sergeant Ryan O’Hara have been identified, while the third one, a female officer, has remained anonymous at the request of her family.

    Nighttime scene with a helicopter flying over a city, lights illuminating the skyline amidst a Black Hawk drill.

    Image credits: Ahmedot2Osman

    The New York Times described the Army’s decision to honor the family’s request as “extraordinary,” as it is standard procedure to release the names of personnel involved in fatal accidents 24 hours after notifying their relatives.

    Black Hawk helicopter in flight against a clear sky, related to a secret drill before DC plane crash.

    Image credits: 147th Aviation Regiment / Wikipedia

    The unusual silence surrounding the co-pilot’s identity has only fueled speculation, specifically around her competency as officials revealed that she had around 500 flight hours of experience—an amount in line with expectations for her role.

    Eaves and O’Hara, in comparison, had approximately 1,000 flight hours each.

    Experts believe the accident should prompt a reevaluation of military practices on commercial airspaces

    White House exterior, lush garden, central fountain; related to the Black Hawk conspiracy and DC plane crash drill.

    Image credits: René DeAnda / Unsplash

    In a Bored Panda exclusive interview, Dr. Daniel Bubb, a former airline pilot with a PhD in political science from the University of Missouri, called the accident “unfathomable,” and predicted that it would lead to a rethinking of military training protocols.

    Rescue boats near crash site at night following Black Hawk drill in DC waters.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty

    “It’s common for military aircraft to conduct training operations in the same airspace as commercial aircraft and even share airports,” Dr. Bubb mentioned. “This is something that predates World War II.”

    Street view of Washington DC with the Capitol building, related to Black Hawk conspiracy and secret drill discussion.

    Image credits: Maria Oswalt / Unsplash

    “This accident might prompt conversation about the danger of military and civilian operations happening [at the same time],” he added.

    Dr. Bubb also correctly stated that the main focus of the investigation is likely to be the aircraft’s black boxes, as well as questioning air traffic control personnel.

    Black Hawk helicopter on tarmac at airfield before DC plane crash with visible control tower in background.

    Image credits: Lockheed Martin

    Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the recovery of the boxes yesterday (January 31).

    Rescue efforts are underway with 41 out of the 67 bodies being successfully recovered, and 28 being positively identified so far.

    “How can anyone make a judgement?” Despite the theory being true, netizens felt sharing conspiracies was in bad taste

    Comment questioning hateful behavior amid DC plane crash conspiracy discussion.

    Comment questioning military training at airport amid Black Hawk drill conspiracy.

    Comment on the Black Hawk conspiracy theory about a secret drill and DC plane crash skepticism.

    Message urging patience for investigation after DC plane crash, highlighting consideration for those affected.

    Comment expressing surprise about the Black Hawk conspiracy and the DC plane crash incident.

    Comment questioning helicopter pilot's role in Black Hawk conspiracy before DC plane crash.

    Comment by Mark Woodward discussing Black Hawk and plane detection in combat scenario.

    Text conversation discussing a Black Hawk incident related to a DC plane crash.

    Chat comment questioning conspiracy theories about a DC plane crash.

    Comment discussing Black Hawk helicopter conspiracy and technical issues.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not realistic to expect to have to evacuate a president in separate air space. He will have to be evacuated going through commercial space. So the practice should also be in commercial space. What was wrong with this helicopter pilot that he couldn’t see the plane and maneuver around it? Sounds like maybe some equipment wasn’t working properly. And for sure communication sucked.

