“Is This The New 2025 Trend?”: Days After DC Crash, Two Planes Collide At Seattle Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly one week after the horrific mid-air plane crash over the Potomac River, a Japan Airlines jet collided with the rear end of a Delta passenger plane.

At around 10:17am on February 5, 2025, the taxiing Japan Airlines plane crashed right into the tail of an already parked Delta plane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Both vehicles were filled with passengers.

Highlights A Japan Airlines jet collided with a parked Delta plane at SeaTac in Seattle, but no injures were reported.

The accident follows a deadly crash over the Potomac River just a week prior.

Witnesses were terrified, but the airport is working to safely deplane all passengers.

The incident raised questions about aviation safety and procedures.

Although onlookers located on the concourse and maintenance hangars were terrified to see the wind collide with the tail, no injuries have yet been reported, and impacts to airport operations were minimal.

RELATED:

A Japan Airlines jet has crashed to the tail of a Delta passenger plane

Share icon

Image credits: Wikimedia

“So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary,” shared one witness on X, according to Daily Mail.

While both companies were not immediately available for comment, the airport is working hard to safely deplane all passengers and bring them back to the terminal, assuring those flying today to check if their flight is still en route and going according to plan.

Their statement read, “At approximately 10:17am this morning, Port of Seattle Fire, Police and SEA operations responded to an incident on the ramp at SEA on a taxi line between S concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident involved a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft that appears to have struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft. There are no injuries reported at this time.”

No injuries have been reported

Share icon

Image credits: jacqpatton

Share icon

Image credits: jacqpatton

The accident’s close proximity to what happened in Washington, DC on January 29 when an American Airlines jet crashed with a U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter, killing all 67 people on board, has left the world reeling in shock.

“I’m going to need anxiety meds. I just took a new position where I travel monthly,” expressed a concerned user. “I don’t know if I can do this.”

The news comes just one week after the deadly crash over the Potomac River

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KIRO7Seattle

“This isn’t normal!!!” another exclaimed.

A third questioned, “How can this happen with ground crew and pilots ???” which was echoed by numerous people asking how these incidents were even possible in the first place.

“what the hell is going [on] in the world of aviation?!” someone wrote.

“I’m 21 and have never been on a plane I don’t think I’m going to ever,” admitted a netizen.

Share icon

Image credits: CitizenApp

Share icon

Image credits: gopherfan2

One person theorized, “there has to be something seriously wrong in the aviation industry. maybe training amd [sic] work ethics are not what they used to be and as the older generation retires the industry is starting to unravel.”

“So is this the new 2025 trend ???” asked another.

And as more updates continue to come in on last week’s crash, now being called the deadliest air disaster in the United States since 2001, worries of flying are at an all-time high.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Concerns regarding aviation have arisen

ADVERTISEMENT