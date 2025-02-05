Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is This The New 2025 Trend?”: Days After DC Crash, Two Planes Collide At Seattle Airport
News

“Is This The New 2025 Trend?”: Days After DC Crash, Two Planes Collide At Seattle Airport

Exactly one week after the horrific mid-air plane crash over the Potomac River, a Japan Airlines jet collided with the rear end of a Delta passenger plane.

At around 10:17am on February 5, 2025, the taxiing Japan Airlines plane crashed right into the tail of an already parked Delta plane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Both vehicles were filled with passengers.

Highlights
  • A Japan Airlines jet collided with a parked Delta plane at SeaTac in Seattle, but no injures were reported.
  • The accident follows a deadly crash over the Potomac River just a week prior.
  • Witnesses were terrified, but the airport is working to safely deplane all passengers.
  • The incident raised questions about aviation safety and procedures.

Although onlookers located on the concourse and maintenance hangars were terrified to see the wind collide with the tail, no injuries have yet been reported, and impacts to airport operations were minimal.

    A Japan Airlines jet has crashed to the tail of a Delta passenger plane

    Seattle airport aerial view with planes; backdrop of distant mountains.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    “So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary,” shared one witness on X, according to Daily Mail

    While both companies were not immediately available for comment, the airport is working hard to safely deplane all passengers and bring them back to the terminal, assuring those flying today to check if their flight is still en route and going according to plan.

    Their statement read, “At approximately 10:17am this morning, Port of Seattle Fire, Police and SEA operations responded to an incident on the ramp at SEA on a taxi line between S concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars.

    “The incident involved a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft that appears to have struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft. There are no injuries reported at this time.”

    No injuries have been reported

    Two planes collide at Seattle airport, tails touching on the runway, against a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: jacqpatton

    Two planes collide at Seattle airport, showing a concerning trend in aviation safety.

    Image credits: jacqpatton

    The accident’s close proximity to what happened in Washington, DC on January 29 when an American Airlines jet crashed with a U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter, killing all 67 people on board, has left the world reeling in shock.

    “I’m going to need anxiety meds. I just took a new position where I travel monthly,” expressed a concerned user. “I don’t know if I can do this.” 

    The news comes just one week after the deadly crash over the Potomac River

    Seattle airport scene with two planes near the jet bridge after collision, referencing 2025 trend concerns.

    Image credits: KIRO7Seattle

    “This isn’t normal!!!” another exclaimed. 

    A third questioned, “How can this happen with ground crew and pilots ???” which was echoed by numerous people asking how these incidents were even possible in the first place.

    “what the hell is going [on] in the world of aviation?!” someone wrote.

    “I’m 21 and have never been on a plane I don’t think I’m going to ever,” admitted a netizen.

    Seattle airport collision scene with Alaska Airlines plane, emergency response vehicles and passengers disembarking.

    Image credits: CitizenApp

    Planes on Seattle airport tarmac with vehicles nearby after recent collision incident.

    Image credits: gopherfan2

    One person theorized, “there has to be something seriously wrong in the aviation industry. maybe training amd [sic] work ethics are not what they used to be and as the older generation retires the industry is starting to unravel.” 

    “So is this the new 2025 trend ???” asked another.

    And as more updates continue to come in on last week’s crash, now being called the deadliest air disaster in the United States since 2001, worries of flying are at an all-time high.

    This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

    Concerns regarding aviation have arisen

    Comment saying 'This is happening far too often!!' follows Seattle airport planes collision.

    Comment on plane collisions at Seattle Airport, expressing concern about air traffic control.

    Comment on Seattle airport plane collision, questioning frequent plane accidents.

    Comment questioning plane incidents trend with thinking emoji.

    Comment asking if plane collisions are the new 2025 trend.

    Social media reaction to Seattle airport planes collision: shocked emojis expressing disbelief.

    Comment by John Karimi about plane accidents becoming routine.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

