Entitled Parents has more than 2 million followers and is a wall of perfect examples of how not to behave when you have offspring. Many of the tales are told by the children of badly behaved parents. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the worst ones. Some are infuriating, others are sad. All are reminders that not everyone is born to be a good parent.

It’s not unusual for toddlers to think the world revolves around them. Their little brains simply cannot process why anyone else would or should matter. Thankfully, with the right guidance and some growing up, many kids can and do learn to care, share, compromise and consider other people. Others unfortunately don’t. There are those who end up carrying their entitlement all the way through to adulthood, where they go forth and have their own children…

#1 Mom Volunteered To Help Me After My Surgery And My View Of Her Has Changed While Having Her Around I just had a full hysterectomy on Wednesday due to endometriosis. My mom volunteered to help take care of me, the house, and stay through the weekend while my husband spends time with his parents while picking up our kids from there( they had stayed for a few days with them during my surgery and they are 5 hours away).



At first it was nice having her around but I slowly started to notice how incapable she is. I have always loved my mom and kind of idolized her but she used to work so much I didn't see her a lot when I was a kid. Anyways it started off first night after we ordered dinner( which we would typically pick up something because she is the absolute worse cook, which that I already knew). I asked her to run the dishwasher since I couldn't bend, she tells me because doesn't know how to do dishes and that my dad does them all.



Then in the morning I ask if she could make coffee because it's hard to stand, she tells me she doesn't know how to make coffee that my dad always does it.

Then the next day I bring up if she could take the trash out for me since it was heavy, she says sure but never does it. So I end up taking it out because it was overflowing and clear she was not going to do it. So I ask her if she could put a new bag in, also says she does not know how to do that.

This goes on all weekend with almost every household chore I could have really used help with due to the bending it required.

Then comes today, I ask if she could refill the water bowl for my cats( it's a heavy refillable water bowl). I ask her multiple times to come over to it first to grab big jug portion she completely ignores me and fills up a metal bowl with water. So I proceed to ask what she is doing, since that won't help fill the water correctly. She then gets mad at me for trying to instruct her and how the jug needs to be filled and calls me an ungrateful brat for correcting her.



I no longer idolize my mom. And have lost some respect for her since she doesn't seem to understand how to do some pretty basic adult tasks and refuses to learn how. And I know wonder if my dad dies someday will she even be able to function on her own. Am I [jerk] for being kind of appalled she doesn't know how to do some very basic adult tasks?

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No parent is perfect. But some come pretty close. Then there are those who probably shouldn't have ever had kids to begin with. They just aren't cut out for the very demanding but rewarding role. “They’re more self-centered than other-centered,” says psychologist Dr. Chivonna Childs of toxic parents. In other words, explains the expert, a toxic parent is a parent that puts their needs before their child. She warns that yelling, screaming, name-calling and blaming are among the traits of awful parents. "Making something feel like it’s a child’s fault, particularly if it’s nothing they can control like marital problems, is another form of toxic behavior," Childs reveals, adding that stonewalling your child (giving them the silent treatment) if they’ve done something wrong is also a red flag.

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#2 Mom And Her Boyfriend Ruin My Dad's Reputation And Family Income For No Reason So, this story starts about a month or two ago when my parents filed for divorce. Mom thinks dad is cheating, dad thinks mom is cheating (which she actually was, dad stayed loyal.) blah, blah, blah. Sad, but nothing I didn't think I couldn't handle. My mom leaves the house on-and-off until she finds a new place to live because my dad was kind enough to let her. She then proceeds to steal from my dad. MULTIPLE TIMES. She even somehow found her way into my dad's personal bank account and stole $200. (She stole way more too, but I don't know how much)

Then a few weeks pass and enters Mr. Home-wrecker himself over a video call, who thinks I'm my dad (we look similar but I don't have a beard, and we sound completely different). Mr. Home-wrecker threatens to [UNALIVE] MY DAD. Yeah, not a great start to meeting this guy who I'm pretty sure is my mom's boyfriend. I argue with him about this then go up to my room. Then summer starts and I think everything is going better, until Mr Home-wrecker makes his triumphant return and accuses my dad of PRODUCING CP. Yeah, you heard that right. And because of this, my dad got put on unpaid leave from his job, which was our main source of income outside of disability checks. This is all my mom's fault and she has the gall to act like she did nothing wrong. END SCENE.

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#3 Parents Expecting Me To Move Back In With Them After Uni Hi everyone,



I (24F) could really use some advice because I’ve been feeling stuck and anxious about my situation.



I come from a very strict religious family with many siblings, and ever since I was young, my dream was to move out. In September 2025, I finally managed to do that because I started a 2-year master’s program in another city about 2 hours away.



It wasn’t easy. A few months before I moved out, my younger sister ran away from home. She was gone on and off for a while, blocking contact and struggling financially. While I don’t agree with how she handled it, I do understand why she felt the need to leave, given how strict our upbringing was. That situation made it even harder for me to move out, but I still went through with it.



Now I’ve been living on my own for a few months, and overall I’m much happier. But there are still some things that are really bothering me:



- I go back to my parents’ house a lot — at least once during the week and basically every weekend. It’s become an expectation, not really a choice.

- If I don’t follow that pattern, my mom reacts very strongly. For example, recently I stayed at uni on a Friday and planned to come back Saturday, and she blew up my phone and demanded that I share my location.

- She often says she “can’t wait” for me to move back home after my master’s, and that she’s just “putting up with this” for now.



The problem is… I really don’t want to move back. I know it would make me deeply unhappy. But I feel a lot of pressure and guilt, and I’m honestly scared of what will happen when my program ends.



Lately I’ve even caught myself thinking that maybe I should find a husband before I graduate, just so I have a “valid” reason not to move back home, which doesn’t feel like a healthy or rational solution, but it shows how trapped I feel.



I’m struggling to enjoy my independence right now because I’m constantly anxious about the future.



Has anyone been in a similar situation? How do you set boundaries with very strict parents without it escalating? And how do you deal with the fear and guilt of choosing your own life?

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Many toxic parents are master manipulators. “We’ve all had those guilt trips from our parents, but that’s normal," says Dr. Childs. "The manipulative kind of behavior goes beyond that, an extreme form so that the parent always gets what they want.” Another characteristic of these types of people is their inability to respect boundaries. "Toxic parents did not teach nor empower and encourage you to have healthy boundaries, explains Natasha Adamo, a globally recognized self-help author, relationship guru, and motivational speaker. Adamo adds that another terrible trait is that "they made you feel like you were a mistake when all you did was make a mistake."

#4 Dad Flabbergasted That I Don't Respect Him After He Screamed At My My Entire Childhood When I was a kid dad would scream and shout at me constantly. As a kid and young adult I was forced to swallow it. In the past 12 years he has gotten better. I had only occasional contact with him. But more in recent years because I thought he improved. But today we had a heated discussion and I confronted him with the fact that he screamed at me as a kid all the time.



He told me that he never did that... and started screaming for the first time in 12 years. Thats when I screamed back and told him to shut up. He was flabbergasted, told me that there is something wrong with me and that I should reflect upon my actions and my character and that as a father he deserves respect.



So I guess his "improvement" was just a charade. 0 self reflection ability. 100 entitlement and blame.

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#5 Dad Threatening To Disinherit If I Refuse To Move Back "Home" I (30f) am not sure if this fits the subreddit, but I need to get this off my chest.



I'm sitting in the train back to my place rn as I'm typing, after I had a massive fight with my father this morning. The topic was as always that he wants me (his only daughter) to move back "home" (a place where I never felt home or safe) so he basically has a care taker and a houskeeper since he (71) and my mom (69) get older. During the discussion he as always pointed out how proud he is of his house and the worl he put into it and how important it is. I never heard from him, that he is proud of me or that I mean something else to him, than a person who shall give up job and friends to move back.



It was the first time today when I couldn't hold back what angers me for years now: I grew up with my grandma (my father's mom) in the same house and had to spent a lot of time with her - forcefully. She was extremely catholic and a definitely a toxic person. I learned as a little child that thunderstorms are my personal fault bc I angered god. I'm actually left handed. Was not allowed to be bc that is not god's will. And other stuff like this. Additionally I was always told to not become like her daughter (clearly her biggest disappointment) aka overweight (which I was nc she stuffed food into me, only an empty plate was acceptable) and apperently not caring about the family (she moved out with 18 and barely visited us, she died 2 years ago extremly sick and not able to leave the house due to mental issues).



I was even as child really vocal about how much I dislike being with my grandma, but both my parents forced me to spent time with her till she died. I was spanked and locked in my room if I did not. This was quite at a young age, I learned to be a "nice girl" and masked everything.



It worked till 8 years ago, when I was not able to mask the trauma and (as I know for a few weeks now) also my ADHD. I went to therapy and I'm so thankful that I found a good therapist quite fast. This was the first time I told my parents that I have mental issues (not knowing exactly where it comes from) and my father's reaction was: It is all just imagination, mental illnesses don't exist. First time I realised how far away my dad lives from reality.



I have therapy on and off for the whole 8 years now. I feel much better by now, but I can remember my childhood only since last year, so those wounds feel kind fresh. I'm incedible proud of myself to work it out from a point where I couldn't listen to music anymore (I'm a musicologist, had to quit my master's bc of that) and read more than a few sentences (I finished my first book last month in 8 years).



While my mom is aware of this process and tries at least to be there for me (she has issues herself and I know she tries but often simply can't), I'm extremely disappointed by my father who can't see any issue, can't show any empathy or understanding for me. And now he tries to threaten me with disinheriting. Well, I never thought about any heritage. Yes it would be helpful, but I lost so much in that house, I actually don't want it. I always had and still have until this nightmares there. It doesn't feel safe, I could never live there.



As much as I feel bad for my mom, my father just forces me to never speak to him again. And I feel horrible since this seems the only option to live finally a happy and healthy life.

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#6 Parents Ordered Margaritas And Expensive Entrees, Then Made Their Daughter Pay Most Of The Bill At The End So basically today I had a table today with a mother father (40-50s) adult daughter (late 20s) and a child around 7. This is a Mexican restaurant so the parents asked for a huge bowl of queso then one parent ordered a Dr Pepper and they both ordered margaritas. When it came time to order, the daughter ordered a quesadilla and it’s relatively cheap here because of the fact that it doesn’t come with sides. Both of the parents ordered higher ticket items. When I brought them the bill ($100) I could tell that the daughter was shocked with how high it was and seemed stressed out then I came back around and the parents said they only could afford $35 and to charge their card for that amount and then charge their daughter‘s card for the rest. The parents also told me they only had five dollars to give me in cash to and honestly I couldn’t care less because I just kept thinking about the daughter and how it must feel to deal with them because it just seems like a very inconsiderate interaction between them, especially because her and the child’s food were very cheap compared to what the parents ordered. I just started serving so this might be normal, but man was this upsetting, not even because of the tip, just because I can’t believe they have the audacity to do that.

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Often, the children of toxic parents can feel something is off but they can't quite pinpoint it to toxicity or entitlement. "Any time you think a person is toxic, you look at their behavior. Those traits can belong to our parents as well,” Childs says. “Those are signs of toxic people. Our parents are individuals, they’re people. They just happen to be our parents."

#7 Single Mother On The Bus Yelled At Me And My Boyfriend For Bumping Into Her Stroller Okay, so I (20m) was taking the public transit line like I usually do with my boyfriend (21m) to get home. We were talking (somewhat quietly) to each other and occasionally kissed, but each time we did, I saw this lady looking at us almost like a glare. She had a small stroller near her with a sleeping baby, and I didn’t think much of it. However, when the train stopped, I stumbled forward and lightly bumped the back of the stroller, only enough to move it slightly forward. The baby made a few noises and went back to sleep. But their mother started screaming at us about how we were disrespecting her as a single mother and how she felt unsafe around us. Her screaming woke the baby up and it started crying, and then she said “Now look what you did.” At this point, my boyfriend stepped in to tell her that I did nothing wrong, but she made it worse and started calling us both slurs (my boyfriend is black, and this woman is white). We were at our stop at this point and tried to get off, but this lady grabbed my arm physically and held me there. When I yanked my arm away she fell backwards (clearly fake) and started screaming about how I hit her. But when we got to the next stop and tried to get off again, she miraculously got up and grabbed my boyfriend this time. At this point everyone on the train was staring, and I was trying not to hit this lady, but it was getting pretty close. Thankfully, this man sitting nearby pried her arms off him and we were able to get off at the next stop.



I can’t believe people like this genuinely exist. Just because you’re a single mother doesn’t mean you get to berate me and physically touch me.

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#8 Is It Allowed For A Parent To Throw Away My Switch If I Bought It? Hey, so recently i (17) got a job, and saved up for a switch. I told my dad in passing that my switch was coming today and he went ballistic, saying that we already have a switch (we do but its a parent controlled one and every time i ask to use it they make up excuses like 'not when the kids are home' or 'only before 5pm').



Because of my job and school im only home on weekday and weekend afternoons.



Anyway my dad keeps saying that the kids seeing my have my own switch is gonna spoil them bc theyd be trying to get their own, and that playing games all the time would make me into a loser like my 30-something cousin who spends most of his time playing on his pc.



I told him im responsible enough for my own things and he always overrides my own decisions, but SURPRISE SURPRISE he doesnt LISTEN. So when the switch finally came he took it and said to return it or hes chucking it in the bin and i wont get my money back, or take it and move out because hes not having another switch in his home.



Sometimes i think i actually hate him.



Edit: Ive had to return it. And to everyone saying 'move out', thats pretty idealistic. My job doesnt pay enough, and i wont be finiancially stable even after i turn 18, plus id be struggling with rent and bills and have to take a loan or something during uni and that would eat up all my money and time.



Yeah sure my dads a jerk and hes controlling but id rather deal with that and have a roof over my head, food and not worry about bills than be struggling on my own over a switch.

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#9 My Parents Are Trying To Take My Car And Give It To My Brother, And Now They’re Controlling Every Part Of My Life I (21F) honestly feel like I’m losing my mind. My parents have always favored my brother (17M). He’s their only biological kid, and it shows. I live with my bio mom and stepdad, and the favoritism has been obvious my whole life — but this situation has pushed me to my breaking point.



Last Monday my car broke down. I called my parents before getting a tow because I hoped it was something simple.

It wasn’t.



My car started smoking while I was driving. I paid $160 for a tow and had it taken to my dad’s buddy’s shop. But nobody will tell me what’s actually wrong with it. My dad immediately asked how much money I had saved and said I “needed a new car.”



Before the tow, I crawled under the car myself and didn’t see anything broken. Suddenly my dad claims something is “hanging” and “broken,” but refuses to show me. He even “joked” to his buddy that I destroyed my car. It didn’t feel like a joke.



The only thing I know for sure is that my rear tires had to be manually unlocked because the parking brake somehow turned on by itself.



As soon as we left the shop, my parents started showing me old cars from 2005–2010… while I currently drive a 2017 Titanium Escape that I worked two waitressing jobs for three years to afford.



When I asked what about my car, they said they’d “fix it up and give it to my brother.”



My dad claims he gets to decide because he once put $6,000 toward the car after a government shutdown — and because I get paid to go to school due to his 100% military disability. So suddenly it’s “his” money and “his” car.



They refuse to put the car in my name. They want me to buy a new one… in his name again.



My brother has never had a job. He plays video games all day. Doesn’t help around the house. Eats everything. Barely passes high school. They can’t even trust him to wake up on time. But somehow he “deserves” my car more than I do.



Since my car broke down, I’m not allowed to walk anywhere in town — not even to the IGA or Dollar General. I feel like a hostage in my own home.



I’ve been depressed about the car, and my mom cornered me in my room demanding to know why I was “acting depressed.” When I said it was my car, she told me:

“You need to stop being depressed because you’re making me depressed.”



I broke down crying. I’ve told them before that I struggle with [self harm] thoughts, and their “help” back then was… dyeing my hair.



I finally told her I’m on anxiety meds and trying to get therapy. She said she doesn’t know why I’m like this because I “have life made.”



This part hurts the most though.



My elderly neighbor — who was like a grandmother to me — passed away a few days before Mother’s Day. Her husband told my parents I was absolutely invited to the funeral and so were they.



My mom decided for me that I wasn’t going.

It was down the road.

But because I don’t have a car (at the time), I’m “not allowed to walk anywhere.”



She prioritized my sister’s monthly meeting instead — a meeting that isn’t even important.



My parents are suddenly talking about buying the trailer next door and “moving me out there,” maybe even hinting my boyfriend could move too. But I’m not getting my hopes up — it feels like bait to make me drop my guard.



I’ve gone cold and distant. They notice, but I don’t care. I’m tired of being their maid, their emotional dumping ground, and their afterthought.



I’ve decided to give up the car. If they want to hand it to my brother, fine. I’ll get a new one — probably a Toyota RAV4 or Honda Civic — and I will not pay a dime if my stepdad insists it must be in his name.



I’m just done.

Done being controlled.

Done being guilt‑tripped.

Done being treated like I don’t matter.



Also is this all narcissistic behavior or what? how would y’all explain the situation after reading this. I posted it to AIO , definitely know i’m not in a loving home after this rollercoaster but i needed to vent and felt this was very entitled like behavior out of my parents.

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#10 I Gave My Parents Over $23,000 Over The Years And They Want More I (29F) have been giving my parents money over the years. I don't even work so technically, my husband gave it to them.

My mother is 56 and my dad is 61. Both of them are not working right now and my dad gets disability checks.



In 2018, my parents did not have the money for property taxes on the family home.

They waited until the last minute, literally ONE month before the house was due for a tax sale to try to come up with the money. My husband then boyfriend took out a loan for $8,000 and sent them the money. They did not return it, even though later, they were in a position to.



In 2024, again, my parents were freaking out about not having the money for the property taxes and my husband and I paid $10,000 so they would not lose their home. The total amount due was $12,000 and after reluctantly giving the 10k, my mom asked if I could just "pay the whole thing." I said no and my uncle paid $2,000. Even after all this, my mom asked if I could pay the electricity bill for $1200 because the lights were about to get shut off. I said no. I couldn't believe she would even ask after how much we paid.



Since then, they still text and call me over emergencies I’m not responsible for. They need money for the internet bill. They need money for the water bill. They need money for whatever. If I say I don't have any money, they tell me to use a credit card. I don't want to!!



I told my mom a few months ago I can’t keep doing this anymore because it’s damaging my finances and it’s incredibly draining. She said she wouldn’t ask me for anything ever again and she didn’t want to be a burden.



I don’t live in the same state and recently came back to visit for my brother’s graduation. The requests are still coming and now they keep asking for $10, $20, small amounts. I guess they think I don’t mind. My mom was out the other day and texted to ask for $14 for a subway sandwich. I texted back I didn’t have it and she “disliked” the text. Later, she asked me for $2.



I’m so tired.

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#11 Friend Expects Free Babysitting One of my close friends Katie is the first in our friend group to have a baby. She and her husband don’t have family nearby, which I genuinely empathize with.



But lately it feels like our friend group has become her default unpaid babysitting pool. The requests are usually for non-emergency things like concerts, date nights, outings, etc., and often involve full bedtime routines, not just watching the baby for an hour.



What’s starting to bother me is:

- she’s never paid anyone to babysit,

- they can absolutely afford a sitter,

- and it’s beginning to feel expected instead of appreciated.



One situation that especially rubbed me the wrong way was when we all thought we were going out together, but one friend ended up staying behind to babysit while the rest of us went out.



I feel conflicted because I understand parenting without nearby family is hard, and maybe someday she’d help us with our future kids too. But right now it feels very one-sided, especially because most of us are still trying to enjoy our child-free stage of life before we have children soon.



Is this just what friendship/community looks like once someone has kids, or is it reasonable to feel resentful when the babysitting starts feeling expected?

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#12 Her Mom Called Her An “Adult Worker” My best friend has another friend (16F) whose home life has always been pretty toxic, but something happened recently that honestly gave me chills.



A few days ago she got into an argument with her mom over something small (from what I heard, it wasn’t even a huge issue). The fight escalated badly and her mom ended up beating her hard enough that she got a busted lip and was bleeding.



But somehow the physical part wasn’t even the thing that shocked me the most.



While yelling at her, her mom called her an “adult worker.”



A literal teenager. Her own daughter.



Apparently her mom is extremely controlling in general too. She barely lets her go out with friends, constantly assumes the worst about her, checks up on everything, and acts like she can’t be trusted at all — even though she’s in 11th grade and honestly one of the most normal, quiet people ever.



What made it worse is that after the whole incident, her mom didn’t speak to her for two entire days because of “ego.” Like fully ignored her. And then after those two days, she just said “sorry” and acted like that fixed everything.



I genuinely don’t know how someone is supposed to feel safe or emotionally okay in an environment like that. The girl keeps acting like it’s normal because she’s used to it, but hearing the whole thing made me realize how messed up it actually is.



I don’t even know what the right way to support someone in this situation is anymore.

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#13 My Dad Ignored Me For Almost A Week And I Don't Know If It Was My Fault To start with, few days ago was my birthday. my 17th birthday and I've never had a special birthday party. Sure, I do celebrate my birthday but it was only a small celebration with my family, while I watch my sibling's birthday got celebrated at hotels and restaurants. Sometimes I wonder if I'm overreacting whenever I cry thinking about it.



And for my 17th birthday, my whole family didn't even wish me a happy birthday, nor celebrate it. they all act like it was another normal day. Well, its not that deep of course but I appreciate a little happy birthday wish at least. And for your information, before this my phone was iPhone 11 (bought by my mother) and my dad never spent his money buying me a new phone. and so my iPhone 11 broke, and I was using my old iPhone 6s. And for my birthday, he gifted me an old iPhone XR that's literally had it's back of the phone glass shattered. It's not even a new phone, just a recycle phone. I already told him I want a new phone, maybe a second hand would work, I don't mind. But if he wanted to give me that broken iPhone XR, he should've at least fix the back of the phone too, but he didn't. (the phone originally belongs to my older brother, but he accidentally drops it on the ground and it broke but my dad rather fix the broken screen than buy me a proper new phone)



Of course I was upset. first they didn't celebrate my birthday, second he didn't buy me a proper phone. I'm not being a spoiled brat, and I don't mind if he wanted to give me any phone but gifting me a broken iPhone XR that literally had it's back shattered? of course I was pissed. And so, I put the phone down after he gave me it, and didn't say anything but he could tell I was upset. Then he told me I should be grateful that he tried his best to fix the phone. yeah, "tried" his best. He's also financially stable by the way, which means he could buy a new phone and his money wouldn't even be effected much. My dad has a history of cheating, and he can spend his money buying his little girlfriends some branded bags and shoes but couldn't even buy a new phone for me considering I'm in my senior year and I desperately need a proper phone.



And now, he thinks it wasn't his fault and he had been ignoring me for days, only talking to my other siblings. I'm not even sure if my action is valid, but what I'm asking is, is it really my fault?

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#14 Feeling Guilty For Disappointing And Hurting Them Whenever I stand up for myself (25f) and try to set boundaries - they tell me I’m a disappointment and breaking their hearts.



I’ve finished my masters and I’ve been offered a lot of opportunities following graduation. My plan is to rent a place and move out asap. Whenever I bring up the possibility of moving out, my parents shame me and tell me I’m not ready. Instead, they want me to save up for a house that the whole family can benefit in. My parents have properties of their own… so it’s not like they need me or my income.



Mum has been wanting a house by a beach down south and she wants me to help dad pay off that supposed mortgage. When I said no, she told me I was selfish and stupid for wanting to throw money away through renting.



Again, I’m 25 and I still I have an 8pm curfew. I’m not allowed to date someone of my choosing. My whole life, I’ve been told what to say and what to do.



I need to leave, I know that. But I also know that they will never forgive me - I don’t know if I can live with that.



Edit: There are certainly many tough pills to swallow. I care deeply for my parents, they’ve sacrificed so much for me and it is difficult for me to accept that my relationship with them is far from perfect.

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#15 Am I In The Wrong Here my dad came into my room (at least he knocked this time)



immediately went to pick up my employment contract



he said he wanted to "see if you get any compensation for night shifts"



i told him that i do not want him going through it



he said "oh so you say you dont like people going through your contract but you do like me giving you money for fuel"



i say "no its just really not nice of you to just walk into my room and just pick up my contract without even asking me"



he sits there staring at me for 10 seconds



leaves the contract



leaves my room



and says "when you get your paycheck, youre paying for fuel, youre paying for fuel if you wanna drive the car"



half an hour later, my mother calls me over the phone and says "can you come outside for a bit, i wanna ask you something"



and lo and behold, she makes me listen to her shaming me for what i did for over half an hour



she started to make threats about how im being selfish, how ill never be there for them, how i just use them, all while threatening me that they will stop helping me at all in life, "weve given you everything you've ever wanted and you treat us like this" (even though in my opinion, they never have)



apparently me hiding my employment contract is selfish and a sign that ill never be there for them so if ill never be there for them why should they provide for me



"you have nobody but us, so why are you immediately just getting selfish and trying to isolate yourself from us when you don't even have a full time contract yet? you could lose your job very easily, and where does that leave you?"



am i to blame here? is more context needed? i don't know anymore

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#16 Stepdad Gets What He Deserved When Insulting My Sister Basically my stepdad loves belittling me (16F) and my sister (19F), and today he saw her eating something he called disgusting it wasn’t even that bad of a combo, potato soufflé that she made with ketchup. And he KNOWS it helps her down food better with condiments. And plus only eating meaty foods with ketchup isn’t even that weird?? I think…



Anyway, he took a picture of it to show my mother and said something that disgusting needed to have a picture.



So my sister got fed up and she grabbed her phone put it in his face and said “alr so imma take a pic of your receding hairline”.



For context he even got hair transplant surgery and it didn’t work. He also has a bunch of hair products that don’t even work on his hair so he’s sensitive about this.



Our stepdad is a complete ahole in our defense. Like genuinely. He’s a short balding loser who talks smack to his kind wife and stepchildren that he despises to feel better about himself.



My mom is a beautiful dutiful wife by our cultural standards, and me and my sister are straight A students and good kids who don’t sneak out, don’t have bfs, don’t break the rules, etc. Literally anyone that isn’t in our weird af family adores us and calls us perfect children, but nooo our stepdad is repelled by confident women and feel the need to essentially bully us every day.



Mind you dude we help make your food, clean up your house, give you your stupid soda and water when you ask for it without any complaints!!! But he somehow still finds the audacity to call us shameful awful cows and pigs, and the insult has kind of worse connotations in our language mind you. The word for shameless is usually used in relation to sl*ts.



And I’m not even going to get into the time a few years ago when my brother who was 13 at the time (and STILL taller than our stepdad lol) defended our mom from our stepdad’s temper tantrum and beat that jerk up. Like…our stepdad had a broken nose and TWO black eyes after that. He wore sunglasses for a while.



He ended up kicking out our brother and sent him across the country to live with relatives because of this. He’s been moving around a lot over the years to live with different relatives and he even dropped out of hs because tbh he went through a lot and had no guidance.

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#17 Aita? Toddler Dance Class Took my toddler to his dance class this morning. There was a woman there talking with her friend/maybe mother (not sure but they were an adult too) whose child was also in the class. When the teacher went through general housekeeping (footwear, no dancing whilst eating and also for parents/visitors no talking or filming kids etc) they talked through the whole thing.



They then continued to talk loud enough that they could be heard despite music playing.



My husband very politely asked them if they could keep it down so the kids could concentrate on their class and she rolled her eyes, pulled a face and carried on.



We were definitely not the only ones annoyed. All the other parents kept glancing over at her - we didn't pay for our kids to come to a class so we can listen to her chatting.



She was also pregnant so I dont know if she felt like that gave her a free pass to just behave how she wants but I am so annoyed at how rude, inconsiderate and disrespectful her behaviour was.



Clearly, we don't want any confrontation in front of a room full of small children but how the eff would you deal with someone like that or AITA for not putting up with her rudeness?

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#18 Entitled Parent, Or Karen Getting Food So I'm getting food. I ordered a #14. It's a thigh, a leg, a biscuit, a side, and a medium drink. We're in the south. The focus isn't really healthy. I'm eating by myself, but I remember what it was like during my divorce and feeding my kids, especially fast food, which was a treat.



Behind me, there was a woman and her son. The kid looked to be at least 12. Neither of them looked hungry. She ordered a #16. Which was a breast, a wing, a biscuit, a side, and a beverage. It was a little more expensive than what I ordered.



Then she asks for another breast. The counter person says, "So you want an additional breast *and* the wing?" The woman says, "Yes. " Then, the kid asks for an additional biscuit. The mother says yes. The mother and child start talking about the sides. They decide that they want 3 sides. (Logically, they want 2 additional sides)



So the cashier rings the entire order up. A number 16, with an additional breast, an additional biscuit, and two sides. $$.



Karen flips!!! What do you mean it costs....$$. 😲... "it says right there. It costs $"



(Yes, the original order would have cost $, but you added items to the order).🙄



Now she pulls out the 'feel bad for me card'. She's hungry. Her kid is hungry. What is she supposed to do, starve her kid?🤷‍♀️



Uh. No. Now you're just being an entitled jerk. At no point did I see this woman reach for any type of payment. The cashier noticed as well. The counter person had already started the plate.



Mrs. "we haven't eaten," says, "You've already made the plates, you can't put the food back, you may as well give them to us" (she's obviously played this game before). The cashier says to her coworker, "has everyone had their break?" There was a worker in the back who hadn't. He got his break, and a meal. It didn't go to waste.

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#19 In Disbelief Over The Response I Received After Buying My Mom Flowers For Mother’s Day Happy Mother’s Day to me I guess. I messaged my mom this morning to wish her a Mother’s Day and say that I hope she enjoys the flowers I sent her, this was the response I got in return:



“Thanks for the flowers and the text, you can feel good about yourself for your efforts.

After all that I shared with you last week, I gave you the chance to be a daughter and decent person, you failed on both of them.”



A little context. I’ve distanced myself from my parents because of their continuous and ongoing drama that they expect me to drop everything and entertain.

She called me last week to basically tell me that me hiding is creating more stress and problems and that i should “stop listening to people who just validate my feelings and enable me”. Mind you, I make my own decisions but if I listen to anyone, it’s my boyfriend of 3 and 1/2 years who has seen their [nonsense] first hand, and her friend who helped her leave my dad for a brief period, who also saw and heard lots of things.

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#20 Em Gets Upset At Me Because Her Child Stole My Bike When I was around 9, I had this sick bike with blue tires and a really cool design. One day while I was riding it, a girl I knew came up to me, pushed me off of my bike, and stole it.



I went back home to tell my mother about what just happened. A couple minutes later, before we could even get out the door to tell this kids mother, she comes banging on our door.



We assumed she had come to apologize for what her child had done and give the bike back… but no. She began to scream at us for “not letting her child use my bike” and that she wouldn’t be giving it back.



My mother VERY calmly explained, that is not her bike. The lady continued to scream over my mother and started waving her dirty, long finger nails in my mother’s face. (I do not have a problem with long finger nails, but this lady DID NOT take care of them..and they were very gross.)



This went on for quite a bit. I don’t think I ever got my bike back. it’s been years and I cant fully remember what my mother did about it, but the cops were never called, and I never saw that cool bike again. It was really upsetting for me because we were fairly poor, it was a pretty expensive bike, and I didn’t get many things like that ever. I still miss that bike dawg

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#21 Mom Left Me Alone And Injured In The Middle Of The Woods Ok so this technically happened like 2/3 years ago but I only just realised how crazy it was. For context my mom is a dog walker and I was going with her for some extra cash. We were walking down this steep slope in the middle of the forest because there was a creek at the bottom that the dogs liked to paddle in. Halfway down we ran into another dog walker and stopped to say hi. I wasn't really paying attention and accidentally BADLY rolled my ankle. I'm talking the kind of pain where you just keel over in silence and don't move or talk. My mom kept trying to get me to continue but after like 10 meters it was obvious I couldn't continue the walk. Instead of, I dunno, HELPING ME, my mom just took all the dogs and said "ok, meet me at the car in 30 minutes and I walk the dogs and LEFT??". Obviously I couldn't make it back to the car because I couldn't even stand. Also, the way back to the car was on a steep incline (because I'd have to turn around and go back the way I came since I didn't know the area at all). I sat alone in the middle of the woods for like an hour before my mom came walking back down and started yelling at me for not coming back to the car because she was going to be late for her next walk. I ended up using a stick I found as a cane to shuffle up the hill and back to the car.



When I got home I couldn't even walk but my mom wouldn't help me make dinner or anything (keep in mind I was literally 14), meanwhile when my brother stubbed his toe and was in pain for like 2 hours my mom made him a full dinner. Can't wait until I can leave honestly🥹

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#22 My Mom Requires My Location To Live With Her I’m a 31 year old woman who lives with my mom to pay off debt and tuition. The job market is rough and this makes my life mostly easier, except for the fact that she requires my location to stay with her. It’s been this way since I was a teenager. When I was younger, she put a tracking device on my car. No surprise, I’m not the most mentally stable person because of this. I feel like a child being in this situation, but am trying not to lose my cool as I plan to move out quietly soon.



When I lived in New York 2021, I would periodically turn off my location, and she’d freak out on me. Blew up my phone, nonstop texts, and threatened to call the police. When I didn’t reply right away, she’d make crazy claims- one being that my brother’s dog (who we raised together) had passed.. he didn’t. It’s wild to me that I’m even living with her again, but I’m hoping it won’t be too much longer. Nothing has specifically blown up recently, I’m just feeling a lot of resentment. As you could imagine, requiring my location is just the tip of the iceberg, but I don’t want to overwhelm this post.

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#23 Mother Can’t Accept Boundary I feel like I’m losing my mom over something that seems so small, and I don’t know if I’m the problem anymore.



I (26F) asked my mom for one simple boundary: I don’t want to text exactly when she wants to and exactly how she wants me to reply (she starts conversations through text that never end, comments on how I reply if she doesn’t think is enough etc.) and I’d prefer to call once a week instead. That’s what feels manageable for me. For her, that’s completely unacceptable.



For the past 6 months, I’ve tried to explain this calmly over and over again, and every time it turns into the same thing. She tells me I’m a bad daughter, that I don’t care about her, that I’m “punishing” her. She says she’s alone and suffering every day because of me. The worst part is that she constantly compares me to my father, who left when I was a teenager and basically disappeared from my life. She knows how much that hurt me, and she still uses it against me, saying I’m doing the same thing to her.



I’m not. I never disappeared. I tried for months to communicate, to explain, to find a middle ground. I just can’t give her constant access to me anymore. Now every single message from her is about this. There’s no normal conversation left. It’s just guilt, pressure, and pain every time I open my phone. So I stopped replying about a month ago, because I genuinely don’t know what else I can say that won’t just restart the same argument again.



Now she’s saying she’ll stop contacting me and will cut contact with me and that she has to accept that I don’t need her anymore, that she’s “losing her child.”



And I feel like I’m being forced into this impossible position; either I give up my boundary and lose myself, or I keep it and lose my mom. Idon’t want to lose her. I really don’t. But I also can’t keep going like this. I really can’t.



Am I actually doing something wrong here? What do I do?

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#24 House/Baby-Sitter Used Me As An Unpaid Baby-Sitter I'm a care-giver for a client(former client now). The relatives of the client were away on a recharge trip and this woman was staying in the house as a house/baby-sitter, and her young son was staying there as well.



I knew her son would be staying there, but at no point was I ever asked or consulted about being a baby-sitter for her son. I was there for the client only, and the woman just up and left to go to her other job, leaving her son with me while I was trying to take care of the client. I was given 0 instructions for him, she just zoomed on out the door.



It was impossible to leave the little boy to his own devices as he was jumping off stairs and trying to climb unsteady chairs to get to snack cakes way up high he wanted. While he was doing that, I was running to the living room to keep the client from running outside as the client knew how to unlock and open doors.



During the time she was there, the client was left in the same clothes as the day before, needed hair/teeth brushed, given snacks in bed(big no-no), she drank a lot at night and left piles of dirty dishes and pans. I would have the dishwasher set up so all it needed was to be loaded and started but she couldn't even do that. This and among a lot of other messes. This went on for a week.



I tried talking to her and the relatives about it, but kept getting brushed off, not being able to talk about it to them. I documented everything the woman did regarding neglect of the client and excessive drinking(including leaving wine where minors could easily get it) and the relative signed off on it without reading the documents.



I know there's going to be a fun conversation there, but I am still a little bit bitter I was forced into being a free baby-sitter for this woman who never even asked or offered to pay me for it.

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#25 Is This Possible Mistreatment? Some of my mom's actions don't feel right and even my friends have been noticing it as well. I don't know if im the jerk here.

My mom has been threatening to smash my phone if I change the lockscreen password. Throw away and smash other belongings. Threatening to rip out my piercings. And she has been letting go of my sevre mental health issues. I have diagnosed schizoaffective bipolar disorder and C-PTSD. and she refuses to acknowledge it at all. She has called me a attention seeker and saying im overacting when im in a obvious crisis and need help. I have confronted her about the threats that didnt help she still thinks its fine. And she hasn't really improved her word choice towards me. And also she has screamed at me for self harm and refused to acknowledge severe psychosis and mixed states.

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#26 My Mom Doesn’t Want To Knock On My Door! Okay, as the title says, my mom never knocks before coming into my room. Sometimes she comes in all at once, as if she wants to catch me doing something I shouldn't. My dad, on the other hand, always knocks before coming in, waits 5 seconds if I don't answer, and then comes in. I tried talking to my mom about her having to knock before coming in, and she gets nervous, telling me that this is her house and she can do whatever she wants. She also asks me why she has to knock, telling me that if I have nothing to hide, I shouldn't want her to knock.

My dad confronted her about this, but she continues to persist. Sometimes I can't even [pleasure myself] in peace without the fear that she might come into my room at any moment. I do it at night, or when she's not home, or when both my parents are away. The thing is, she's confronted me a few times about me visiting adult sites and asked me why. Of course, I explained, and she has no problem with it. So now I'm wondering why she doesn't want to respect my privacy.

Luckily, I've never been caught, but I've come very close to it on occasion. Sometimes I try to lock my door, but my mom gets pissed and takes the key away, saying that if something happens to me in my room, she won't be able to help me.

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#27 I Am So Tired When I was in eighth grade, a few months before graduation, I got pulled into a meeting with my mom and principal and told I couldn’t graduate with the class I’d been with since kindergarten because my mom was behind on my tuition. I knew we weren’t well off but I hadn’t know the extent of until then.y mom used the shocked tears she knew I’d shed as leverage to convince the principal to let me finish.



Two months into sophomore year of high school, that principal pulled me aside and told me my tuition from the last year hadn’t been paid and I wasn’t allowed back on Monday.



I started my senior year late and in a third school because of her inability to handle finances.



In my 20s I cleaned out my bank account to get her out of a hotel because she was evicted.



Pre-Covid, I did it again.



Post-Covid, I made the mistake of a lifetime and ended up having to file bankruptcy because of her negligence and my stupidity in letting her use my name for something.



I blocked her, bided my time rebuilding yet again, and was eventually able to leave the state to start over.



Today I’ve gotten nonstop messages from family I haven’t heard from in years because she estranged us from them. ‘Why are you being so heartless? Your mom’s on the street. She has no one. You’re her daughter.’



I have always been expected to clean up her messes. I finally say no and I’m shamed by family I barely know. Life is exhausting.

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#28 Father Thinks He Knows Better Than Professionals Anyone else have parents (or parent) that fully believes he’s better than professional doctors? Outside of the usual “this medicine will end you” or “neurological disorders that arent extreme dont exist!” my father takes his god given knowledge a little too far. He made the totally realistic choice of having another kid at the age of 50 with someone over 40, naturally as science proclaims she ended up with a disability that required surgery. After surgery they were told by doctors she is required to wear a brace so it can heal properly, which she did for a few weeks but she’s supposed to wear for months. The brace is big and uncomfortable and my father (and his girlfriend, the kids mom she’s not my mom) didnt like the brace called the doctors stupid and stopped making the kid wear it so now the kid is in constant pain cause the surgery didnt heal properly

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#29 You've Heard Of Parents Not Allowing Make-Up, Get Ready For Parents Who Make Their Daughter Wear Makeup! My parents don't want me to embarrass them, so every time we visit any family member or friend, I have to wear makeup. They won't explicitly admit it, but some years ago my father YELLED at me in the car because my mom's old family friend saw me looking like trash, no makeup, just ugly face, and called me "monstrous" (he apologized later but I was already too disassociated)



I have to make sure to look perfect because the first thing a family member comments on a girl is her beauty. It's basically tradition. And I messed that up because my aunts would see me when I come to greet them and stay silent, and everyone knows what silence means. They sometimes punish me by turning off internet for 10 days. They'd never outright say "wear makeup", they say "put yourself in order". I feel insecure, small, humiliated. And when a family member does comment "oh your daughter is pretty", they whisper to me "don't you feel ashamed?" (As in, "you're a fraud for making people believe your pretty when it's a facade)



I started avoiding going out period. I never take pictures. I avoid mirrors. I don't hang out with anyone because I feel like I'm embarrassing myself. All because they shamed my looks my entire life. I've never heard of a similar situation

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#30 Apparently God Thinks I'm A Bad Son So, to give some contex me and my mother never had a good relationship but sometimes things just get so weird that is kinda hard to take seriously.



Anyway, here is the story:



A few years ago when i was still at school i woke up one day and my dad called me to eat breakfast, my mother was already at the table eating, when i sat down i said "Goodmorning" and then she looked me in the eyes and said:



"God spoke to me in dreams today, i'm passing soon and you need to become a good son or you'll regret."



I just stared at her and didn't know how to react, i went the rest of the day feeling weird and guilty thinking about that, my friends said that was the first and only time they saw me close to crying (I rarelly cry, and never in public, not even around close friend. I know that's not very healthy but my brain is messed up, trust issues i guess).



Well, years have passed and she is still alive and complaining.

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#31 Need Help… Okay so last year i got hit by a semi truck and of course im getting a settlement eventually after my physical therapy ends but i just can’t but feel to why my mom thinks shes entitled for a 1/3 of it. she says to pay off her loans and give her some breathing room in her savings but it’s like ?? this my first time ever having a savings that will be steady..



You decided to get your master's in something you’re not working in now. Other than me paying to get her car fixed and windows tinted i feel like the rest of that money should be mine.



We just got our relationship back steady after she kicked me out 6 years ago and i feel this is gonna rock it. It was also said if i get $30k then she’s gonna want $15k, and she’s only stressing about her breathing room cause she got fired a year ago (her first time being fired in life) and she didn’t realize how much that takes out of you.. similar to when i got laid off and asking her for help even when she was earning six figures i had to pay her back. Idk. Idk anymore.

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