Multiple Casualties As Planes Collide In Arizona, Including Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil’s Jet
News, US

Multiple Casualties As Planes Collide In Arizona, Including Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil’s Jet

Update: Mötley Crüe released a statement after lead singer Vince Neil’s private jet collided with another plane.

“Earlier today, a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ,” the band said. “The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals.”

Highlights
  • Two planes collided at Scottsdale Airport, killing one and injuring others.
  • One pilot tragically lost his life and others were left injured.
  • One of the planes involved was a private jet belonging to Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe.
  • The band confirmed that Neil wasn't on the plane, but his girlfriend Rain Andreani and her friend were aboard.

“Vince was not on the plane. Vince‘s girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening,” the statement added. ”While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families about the pilot who lost his life in the passengers who suffered injuries.”

    Two planes collided on a runway at an Arizona airport on Monday

    Image credits: ABC15 Arizona

    Two planes collided on a runway at an Arizona airport, leaving one person dead and others injured.

    A Bombardier Learjet 35A arriving from Austin, Texas, was making a landing at Scottsdale Municipal Airport when the incident took place at around 2:39 p.m. local time on Monday, February 10.

    The private jet is owned by Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe.

    The aircraft had veered off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream G200 business jet that was parked nearby on private property.

    The Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio said the incident occurred due to a faulty landing gear.

    Out of the five people involved in the incident, the pilot was pronounced dead, according to the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, two others were rushed to trauma centers.

    One person died and two others were injured in the collision

    Image credits: BNONews

    Image credits: tparon

    A fourth person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

    Officials said one person was trapped inside the plane for an extended period of time after the crash.

    The private plane was registered to Chromed—owned by the musician—in Hollywood, based out of Franklin.

    Image credits: jenreneeX

    Neil’s representative provided a statement shared on social media following the collision.

    “For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway, causing it to collide with another parked plane,” rep. Worrick Robinson said.

    While the rocker was not on the plane, there was one pilot, a co-pilot and two passengers aboard, the statement noted.

    Neil’s girlfriend, Rain Andreani, and her friend, Ashley, were the two passengers on the plane and were later hospitalized, sources told TMZ.

    The private plane belonged to Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe

    Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

    Multiple pet dogs were also aboard the aircraft and were safe after the collision.

    The situation is “rapidly evolving,” and the incident is being investigated, Robinson said.

    “Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” the statement concluded, “and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

    Image credits: thevinceneil

    Rain was left with five broken ribs, the sources reportedly said.

    The manager for the vocalist said he is grateful his girlfriend and friend are out of harm’s way.

    They were also reportedly thinking of ways to help the deceased victim’s loved ones.

    Initial reports said Vince Neil was not on the plane, but it was later confirmed that the passengers included his girlfriend Rain and her friend

    Image credits: 12 News

    Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky acknowledged the incident in a statement and said the situation is being closely monitored.

    Borowsky offered condolences on behalf of the city and said, “We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers.”

    Netizens expressed their condolences online.

    “Thoughts and prayers to anyone involved,” one said.

    “My condolences to anyone killed in the crash and my prayers go out to anyone affected be it families and loved ones or survivors of it,” another wrote.

    Image credits: MotleyCrue

    Others acknowledged how several plane accidents have been reported in the news over the last few weeks.

    “All these plane crashes nowadays…” one said while another asked, “Dude what is up with all of our planes?!?!?!”

    “This many airplane accidents all in such a short time frame cannot be all accidents…” one speculated.

    “What is up with all of our planes?!?!?!” a social media user asked 

    Image credits: FOX 10 Phoenix

    The US dealt with an immense tragedy after American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a US Army Black Hawk Helicopter.

    All 60 passengers and four crew members on the passenger flight, along with the three soldiers who were flying in the military chopper, were killed.

    Image credits: 12 News

    Days later, a Japan Airlines jet slammed into the tail of a parked Delta plane at the airport on February 5.

    A small aircraft also crashed into a bus in a Brazilian neighborhood last week.

    “This is crazy. The airline industry needs to get it together,” one social media user said

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But by all means fire all FAA personnel for being woke and let the janitor direct the airplanes. F*****g maga p**s stains.

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you know this will only get worse as long as the orange p**s stain remains head of state in the US

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But by all means fire all FAA personnel for being woke and let the janitor direct the airplanes. F*****g maga p**s stains.

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you know this will only get worse as long as the orange p**s stain remains head of state in the US

