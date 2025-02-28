ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Pozzoni is an Italian Street photographer who captures constantly feeling everyday moments in an abstract way. Becoming a finalist in prestigious awards, Andrea has gained recognition for his unique approach to street photography.

In his about section, Andrea shared that his journey to photography began gradually. As a self-taught photographer, Andrea has learned through his countless mistakes only to now refine his craft as a street photographer.

So, let's hop into the unique exploration of shadows, reflections, and life through the lens of Andrea Pozzoni.

More info: Instagram