Andrea Pozzoni is an Italian Street photographer who captures constantly feeling everyday moments in an abstract way. Becoming a finalist in prestigious awards, Andrea has gained recognition for his unique approach to street photography.

In his about section, Andrea shared that his journey to photography began gradually. As a self-taught photographer, Andrea has learned through his countless mistakes only to now refine his craft as a street photographer.

So, let's hop into the unique exploration of shadows, reflections, and life through the lens of Andrea Pozzoni.

More info: Instagram

#1

Abstract street photograph featuring a colorful striped wall and a person holding a fan, capturing urban aesthetics.

    #2

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring a window reflection with sunglasses display.

    #3

    Abstract street photograph showing a person in a red shirt walking past a building with red awnings.

    #4

    Child on a swing by a lake with mountains in the background, showcasing abstract street photography.

    #5

    Person in red walks on abstract geometric street with shadows.

    #6

    Silhouette of a person against a vibrant blue and green wall, showcasing abstract street photography by Andrea Pozzoni.

    #7

    Child peeking from behind a red curtain, standing on a cobblestone street; abstract street photography scene.

    #8

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring a person sitting near columns and statues in a sunlit courtyard.

    #9

    Abstract street photograph with vivid yellow and red building walls by Andrea Pozzoni, casting deep shadows.

    #10

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni showing a person in a shadowed archway, contrasted with vibrant red and white cloth.

    #11

    Abstract street photograph with dramatic shadows and a solitary figure by Andrea Pozzoni.

    #12

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni capturing silhouettes and reflections amidst urban architecture.

    #13

    Abstract street photograph featuring a man carrying boxes under a parking sign with dramatic lighting.

    #14

    Abstract street photograph showing a reflection of a person in an ornate mirror, with text visible on the window.

    #15

    People captured in abstract street photography by Andrea Pozzoni, with striking light and shadow contrasts.

    #16

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni capturing shadows and geometric shapes against a vibrant blue sky.

    #17

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring reflections and storefronts in an urban setting.

    #18

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring a man and reflections of colorful lamps on a dark background.

    #19

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni, depicting a man walking down a dimly lit alley with vibrant wall shadows.

    #20

    Silhouettes walking beneath an archway, capturing abstract street photography by Andrea Pozzoni.

    #21

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring architectural details and contrasting shadows.

    #22

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni, featuring overlapping reflections of two women in an urban setting.

    #23

    Abstract street photograph featuring silhouetted branches and an extended arm against a warm-toned background.

    #24

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring a person ascending shadowed stone steps between narrow buildings.

    #25

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni of a person crossing a dimly lit crosswalk.

    #26

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni showing a man with a cigarette and another man in the background.

    #27

    Abstract street photograph depicting a man, a child, and a woman in shadows, creating a striking contrast in lighting.

    #28

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni featuring silhouettes and reflections in vibrant urban colors.

    #29

    Person arranging a flower in their hair in dramatic lighting, showcasing abstract street photography elements.

    #30

    Silhouetted figure on an escalator with abstract street photography shadows by Andrea Pozzoni.

    #31

    Abstract street photograph featuring three people in contrasting light and shadows.

    #32

    Abstract street photography featuring layered reflections and vibrant colors on a building facade.

    #33

    Abstract street photo with silhouettes against a stark blue sky and shadowed architecture.

    #34

    Abstract street photograph by Andrea Pozzoni, featuring colorful window reflections and a shadowy figure in the background.

    #35

    Abstract street photograph with layered reflections and buildings, by Andrea Pozzoni, creating a surreal urban scene.

    #36

    Elderly woman in shadows, highlighting abstract street photography by Andrea Pozzoni.

    #37

    Panda plush in front of silhouetted urban buildings, showcasing abstract street photography by Andrea Pozzoni.

