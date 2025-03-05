ADVERTISEMENT

Moy Mackay is an artist from Edinburgh, now living in the Scottish Borders, who creates beautiful landscapes, but instead of paint, she uses fibers. To translate fibers into a work of art, she felts them to achieve a unique effect never seen before.

From meadows to forests to the sea, all of the artworks below are full of color and life. As Moy herself shared, she creates what speaks to her and makes her feel happy. “I want to create work that does the same to others. I believe color to be good for the soul and our well-being, so I love the idea that people are drawn to my artwork and want to have them in their lives.”

So, let’s hop into the post to explore beautiful scenery in a way you probably have never experienced before.

