Moy Mackay is an artist from Edinburgh, now living in the Scottish Borders, who creates beautiful landscapes, but instead of paint, she uses fibers. To translate fibers into a work of art, she felts them to achieve a unique effect never seen before.

From meadows to forests to the sea, all of the artworks below are full of color and life. As Moy herself shared, she creates what speaks to her and makes her feel happy. “I want to create work that does the same to others. I believe color to be good for the soul and our well-being, so I love the idea that people are drawn to my artwork and want to have them in their lives.”

So, let’s hop into the post to explore beautiful scenery in a way you probably have never experienced before.

More info: Instagram | moymackay.com | Facebook

#1

Fiber art landscape depicting a tree against a vibrant sky.

moymackay Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, Moy shared more about her background.

“I studied at Glasgow School of Art. As soon as I left art school, I started working full-time as an artist and have done so since. I pioneered an artform I call felted paintings and have been developing them for some time now. I have had books published on this artform to teach others and have been invited worldwide to teach and share this art. I work from a studio at my home and have a gallery in Peebles.”
    #2

    Fiber art depicting a vibrant sunset over a cottage, with colorful floral scenery by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #3

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay featuring sheep and flowers under a vivid sunset sky.

    moymackay Report

    We were curious what drew Moy to the world of artistry. She shared that from a very young age, she was already exploring painting and crafts. “I was painting with my uncle who was a wonderful painter and doing crafts with my mother. My father is also creative, so I guess it is in my genes. 

    I have always been drawn to colour and texture. At art school, I was aware of a divide between fine art and other disciplines. I wanted to try to bridge that gap as, in my opinion, all art forms are equally worthy. With that in mind, I combined two disciplines: fine art and applied art, creating what I call Felted Paintings. So my medium is fibres in place of paint, utilising a traditional craft of felt making (to a point), but my application is more fine art-based, so I created something that looks like a painting but on closer inspection, it is not. That only becomes obvious close up.”
    #4

    Fiber art by Moy Mackay depicting a serene night landscape with a cottage under a full moon.

    moymackay Report

    #5

    Fiber art depicting a vibrant forest scene with blue and orange hues, created with wool fibers for a textured landscape effect.

    moymackay Report

    To better understand how Moy creates her masterpieces, we asked her to share her creative process with us.

    She wrote: “To start, I select my colour palette from a wall of hanging coloured fibres I have in my studio. I blend colours with a set of carders that are basically big brushes. Fibres are built up, just as I would do with paint, really, to create my composition. Finer fibres and fine details are added. When I am happy, the piece is covered with mesh. This is where the magic happens…

    Hot soapy water is added and rubbed in, causing the fibres to mat together. Much like putting a wool jumper in a hot wash! 

    The fibres magically bind together, and the piece may shrink a bit in this process, making it durable and in one piece. The mesh is peeled off to create an artwork. This is an aspect I particularly enjoy and I am not totally in control, so there is always an element of surprise. There are three more processes after this one. Needle felting, where I tweak anything that has moved too much and to add extra shading. The third stage is free motion machine stitch, where I use a sewing machine as I would a pen to add very fine lines. The last bit is adding marks and more texture with hand stitch. The results are very bright and textured works of art that I then frame behind glass.”

    #6

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay depicting a rustic house under a vibrant sky with trees and flowers.

    moymackay Report

    #7

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay depicting a vibrant meadow with a house under a dramatic sky.

    moymackay Report

    Moy also shared more about her artwork’s meaning to her: “Using this medium as I do, it is a very therapeutic and almost meditative process. So much so that I was happy to write the books to share my techniques and introduce this to others.

    I run workshops and retreats from my studio in the Scottish Borders, where I welcome people from around the world to learn this artform. Out of the hundreds of people I have taught, I would say practically every single person has loved the whole process and gets easily hooked as well as coming away with wonderful felted paintings of their own.

    I have online courses and projects available and am currently in the process of trying to set up live workshops after many requests from people interested in joining in live workshops from around the world. Watch this space.

    Lastly, Moy added: “It’s a privilege that people choose to buy my work and live with it in their home. Ultimately I just want to create a feel-good factor within my work. Colour is very healing.”
    #8

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay featuring snowy scenery with trees and a cottage under a cloudy sky.

    moymackay Report

    #9

    Fiber artwork by Moy Mackay depicting a beautiful landscape with vibrant skies and detailed textures.

    moymackay Report

    #10

    Fiber artwork of a woman holding a blackbird, surrounded by colorful flowers, showcasing beautiful scenery.

    moymackay Report

    #11

    Fiber artwork depicting a dramatic seascape with dark sky and vibrant blue-green water.

    moymackay Report

    #12

    Fiber art scenery with trees against a pink and blue sky, created by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #13

    Colorful fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay, showcasing a house and vibrant flowers under a dramatic blue sky.

    moymackay Report

    #14

    Fiber art landscape with pink flowers and cottage, showcasing Moy Mackay's scenery artworks.

    moymackay Report

    #15

    Fiber artwork by Moy Mackay depicting a cottage under a vivid purple sky.

    moymackay Report

    #16

    Fiber artwork of a vibrant landscape with a cottage by Moy Mackay, showcasing beautiful scenery.

    moymackay Report

    #17

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay, depicting a vibrant autumn scene with a cottage and trees.

    moymackay Report

    #18

    Fiber art depicting a serene landscape with a small house under a cloudy sky.

    moymackay Report

    #19

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay depicting trees and a mountain under a cloudy sky in vibrant blues and greens.

    moymackay Report

    #20

    Fiber art depicting a vibrant scenic landscape with a colorful sky and textured elements, showcasing unique artistry.

    moymackay Report

    #21

    Colorful fiber artwork of a vivid landscape with a cottage and flowers, created by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #22

    Fiber art landscape with vibrant trees and a stream, created by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #23

    Fiber art depicting a vibrant landscape with a small red-roof cottage amidst pink flowers and green hills.

    moymackay Report

    #24

    Fiber art scenery depicting a rustic landscape with a house, showcasing Moy Mackay's unique fiber artwork technique.

    moymackay Report

    #25

    Fiber art depicting a snowy landscape with a cottage and night sky by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #26

    Fiber art depicting a dramatic mountainous landscape with cottages, creating beautiful scenery without traditional paint.

    moymackay Report

    #27

    Fiber art landscape with rolling hills, moonlit sky, and a small cottage, showcasing textile scenery techniques.

    moymackay Report

    #28

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay depicting a scenic path among cottages under a vibrant sky.

    moymackay Report

    #29

    Fiber scenery artwork depicting vibrant flowers and a stormy sky by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #30

    Fiber art of vibrant flowers and a bee by Moy Mackay, showcasing her scenic fiber artworks with intricate details.

    moymackay Report

    #31

    Fiber artwork of a vibrant vase, yellow flowers, and a blue bird by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #32

    Fiber artwork by Moy Mackay depicting a scenic landscape with abstract colors and textures in place of traditional paint.

    moymackay Report

    #33

    Fiber art depicting a serene landscape with a cottage, trees, and a vibrant orange sky.

    moymackay Report

    #34

    Fiber art depicting a vibrant, colorful tree landscape, showcasing scenery artwork created with fibers instead of paint.

    moymackay Report

    #35

    Fiber artwork by Moy Mackay depicting stormy sky and ocean scenery.

    moymackay Report

    #36

    Fiber art scenery by Moy Mackay featuring a landscape with vibrant skies and a distant house.

    moymackay Report

    #37

    Fiber artwork depicting a vibrant bouquet in a vase, a bee, and lemons in a scenic setting.

    moymackay Report

    #38

    Fiber art scenery by Moy Mackay featuring a cottage under a vivid purple sky and glowing moon.

    moymackay Report

    #39

    Fiber artwork by Moy Mackay depicting a vibrant night sky and floral landscape, using wool instead of paint.

    moymackay Report

    #40

    Fiber landscape artwork depicting a colorful, textured scenery by Moy Mackay.

    moymackay Report

    #41

    Fiber art depicting a beautiful scenic landscape with trees against a vibrant, textured backdrop.

    moymackay Report

    #42

    Fiber art landscape by Moy Mackay with colorful flowers and bees.

    moymackay Report

