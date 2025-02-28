ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Marcus Musashi, and I am a culture and travel photographer with a deep passion for composing epic photographs of this big, beautiful world. I want to share a unique photo series I’ve created, documenting the vibrant and spiritual spectacle known as Galungan.

In short—and I would love to tell the full story—Galungan is the Balinese New Year, occurring every 220 days. It’s 10 days of absolute cultural madness (and I mean that in the best way possible). I’ve driven across the whole island in search of magic, and boy, did I find some! It was the most epic week of my life, filled with mesmerizing rituals, wild, chaotic nights, and, of course, meeting so many beautiful Balinese people. This culture is something else!

