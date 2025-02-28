Galungan: Bali’s Epic 10-Day Celebration Of The New Year (17 Pics)
My name is Marcus Musashi, and I am a culture and travel photographer with a deep passion for composing epic photographs of this big, beautiful world. I want to share a unique photo series I’ve created, documenting the vibrant and spiritual spectacle known as Galungan.
In short—and I would love to tell the full story—Galungan is the Balinese New Year, occurring every 220 days. It’s 10 days of absolute cultural madness (and I mean that in the best way possible). I’ve driven across the whole island in search of magic, and boy, did I find some! It was the most epic week of my life, filled with mesmerizing rituals, wild, chaotic nights, and, of course, meeting so many beautiful Balinese people. This culture is something else!
Dedicated Devotion Would Be A Fitting Set Of Keywords To Describe How Serious The Balinese Are About Their Culture, Rituals And Holidays
While Bali is often associated with plastic-filled beaches, traffic jams, and tourist crowds, this series aims to shed light on a different side of the island—one rooted in tradition, spirituality, and authentic cultural expression. Galungan is a celebration that encapsulates the essence of Balinese life, highlighting the island’s rich customs, rituals, and deep sense of community. This is the real Bali!
Through my lens, I hope to transport viewers to a Bali far beyond the typical tourist experience. There’s more to Bali than overpriced smoothie bowls and Bintangs on the beach!
Ogoh Ogoh... The Night Where Giant Monsters Are Paraded Through The Streets To Lure In The Evil Spirits
There Is Nothing More Heartwarming Than A Balinese Smile. Not Even A Snake Wrapped Around His Torso Could Make That Smile Disappear
The next Galungan in Bali is just around the corner: April 8 to April 18, 2025. This is truly a week of festivities that everyone should experience at least once in their life. Your mind will be blown—guaranteed.