My name is Marcus Musashi, and I am a culture and travel photographer with a deep passion for composing epic photographs of this big, beautiful world. I want to share a unique photo series I’ve created, documenting the vibrant and spiritual spectacle known as Galungan.

In short—and I would love to tell the full story—Galungan is the Balinese New Year, occurring every 220 days. It’s 10 days of absolute cultural madness (and I mean that in the best way possible). I’ve driven across the whole island in search of magic, and boy, did I find some! It was the most epic week of my life, filled with mesmerizing rituals, wild, chaotic nights, and, of course, meeting so many beautiful Balinese people. This culture is something else!

More info: marcusmusashi.com | x.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dedicated Devotion Would Be A Fitting Set Of Keywords To Describe How Serious The Balinese Are About Their Culture, Rituals And Holidays

Balinese woman preparing offerings for Galungan celebration, with people praying in the background in a temple setting.

While Bali is often associated with plastic-filled beaches, traffic jams, and tourist crowds, this series aims to shed light on a different side of the island—one rooted in tradition, spirituality, and authentic cultural expression. Galungan is a celebration that encapsulates the essence of Balinese life, highlighting the island’s rich customs, rituals, and deep sense of community. This is the real Bali!

Through my lens, I hope to transport viewers to a Bali far beyond the typical tourist experience. There’s more to Bali than overpriced smoothie bowls and Bintangs on the beach!
    #2

    Ogoh Ogoh... The Night Where Giant Monsters Are Paraded Through The Streets To Lure In The Evil Spirits

    Crowd gathered under umbrellas at night, watching a large statue during Bali's Galungan celebration.

    #3

    There Is Nothing More Heartwarming Than A Balinese Smile. Not Even A Snake Wrapped Around His Torso Could Make That Smile Disappear

    Smiling man with a snake around his neck at a seaside location, part of Bali's Galungan celebration.

    The next Galungan in Bali is just around the corner: April 8 to April 18, 2025. This is truly a week of festivities that everyone should experience at least once in their life. Your mind will be blown—guaranteed.

    #4

    The Balinese Hurry To Get Up And Down The Water Temple Before The Entire Island Is Off-Limits Again

    People in traditional attire carrying offerings during Bali’s Galungan celebration by the sea.

    #5

    The Balinese Walk Proudly To The Tanah Lot Water Temple To Do Their Rituals. This Unique Temple Is Only Accessible When The Water Is Eb

    Balinese people in traditional attire celebrate Galungan by walking on a rocky path, carrying offerings.

    #6

    "Ibu" - The Endearing Word For "Mother" In Indonesian. This Charismatic Lady Embodies That!

    Elderly woman in a colorful outfit and straw hat, symbolizing Bali's Galungan celebration amid lush greenery.

    #7

    On The First Day Of Galungan, They Start With A Gruesome Sacrifice That Can Be Heard Across The Island. Rough, But Very Real. This Is Also Bali

    Men preparing for Galungan celebration in Bali, focusing on traditional activities, with one man in the foreground smoking.

    #8

    With Much Pride (And Music), The Balinese March Through The Streets. Their Big Smiles And Glistening Eyes Would Even Warm Up The Coldest Of Hearts

    Men in traditional Balinese attire playing drums during Galungan celebration march.

    #9

    A Marching Group Was Walking At A Fast Pace While Onlookers Watched The Spectacle. This Cool Balinese Lady Captured The Spotlight In A Split Second

    Balinese people celebrating Galungan with traditional attire and ornate offerings in a vibrant procession.

    #10

    Praying To The Gods

    Elderly woman praying with hands together holding petals during Galungan celebration in Bali.

    #11

    The Priest Welcomes You With A Kind Wai

    Elderly man in traditional Balinese attire, hands in prayer during Galungan celebration.

    #12

    Dedicated To Their Culture, The Balinese Ladies Fulfill Their Rituals With Much Pride And Honor

    Women in traditional attire kneeling in a Balinese temple during Galungan celebration.

    #13

    Everywhere You Go, You Are Welcomed With A Big Warm Smile

    Woman in a traditional outfit preparing for Galungan, Bali, with yellow decorations in the background.

    #14

    Bali's Nickname Is The Island Of The Gods, Which Becomes Very Clear As You Traverse Across This Big Island That Is Full Of Wonder

    Two women kneeling in prayer during Bali’s Galungan celebration at a temple.

    #15

    Some Rituals Can Be Quite Intense... Move Out Of The Way When The Drama Intensifies!

    Balinese men in traditional attire during Galungan celebration procession.

    #16

    There Is No Place Like Bali During Galungan!

    Bali's Galungan celebration with decorated umbrellas and traditional attire, showcasing a vibrant cultural procession.

    #17

    Intricate offerings at a temple during Bali's Galungan celebration with worshippers gathered in the background.

