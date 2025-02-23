Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Getting Out Of Hand": American Airlines Flight Diverts After Bomb Threat On Board
News

"Getting Out Of Hand": American Airlines Flight Diverts After Bomb Threat On Board

Reports indicate an American Airlines flight heading to Delhi, India from the JFK airport in New York was forced to make a U-turn under a fighter jet escort after a bomb threat.

American Airlines Flight 292 was near Turkmenistan when it had to make its sudden diversion, being grounded in Rome due to a “possible security issue,” according to the airline, confirmed just this Sunday, February 23.

Highlights
  • An American Airlines flight to Delhi was diverted to after a bomb threat on board.
  • Flight AA292 was escorted by Italian Air Force jets and landed safely in Rome.
  • Safety remains a priority and experts assure flying is safe, despite the recent aviation incidents in 2025.

As reported by Daily Mail, the plane was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamline and was carrying 285 passengers. They were escorted out of the sky thanks to two Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes immediately after the alarming alert.

It safely taxied in Rome, Italy at 11:15am ET.

    An American Airlines flight was forced to make a diversion after receiving a bomb threat

    American Airlines plane flying under a blue sky with clouds.

    Image credits: Donna White / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops,” said American Airlines.

    At the time of writing, Italian authorities are currently in the midst of handling the situation. 

    With the countless plane incidents that have dominated news headlines as of late, one question is circling the minds of many: What is going on with aviation? Especially given how safe many airports are in American states, these reports have been sending people into a frenzy.

    American Airlines plane escorted by fighter jets in the sky after bomb threat, viewed from below.

    Image credits: krassenstein

    “This should not be happening on American flights,” one person stated. “Leaving from New York (JFK) one of the most strict airports obviously for good reason. I hope they are bale [sic] to land safely soon.” 

    “So glad they are safely on the ground. The crew deserves thanks and praise for handling what I assume was a scary incident,” another wrote.

    A third recalled, “The chaos of this past month has opened the door to the possibility for a lot of these headlines. Lords save us. Stay safe all of you.”

    And chaos is exactly the word to use when looking back at all the aviation tragedies that have happened in this year alone.

    The plane is currently in Rome, Italy and safe

    American Airlines flight diverted to Rome with two Eurofighter jets escorting.

    Image credits: The Aviationist

    Two months into 2025, and one of the most searched questions is: How safe are planes right now?

    These worries began to arise after the devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines commercial plane and a military Black Hawk helicopter right outside the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the evening of January 29. Both aircrafts plunged into the Potomac River, killing all 67 people.

    It was marked as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in U.S. history.

    American Airlines plane in flight, related to a bomb threat incident.

    Image credits: Turbinetraveler

    Despite it all, experts assure worried passengers that flying is still the safest mode of transportation.

    “Although these incidents have occurred, there is still a track record of several dozen years of safe aviation,” said Rep. Darius Kila, the chair of the House Committee on Transportation.

    They continued, “One incident is one too many, and to see several, not just in a period of five months but several days, I think folks have the right to feel concerned.”

    At the end of the day, however, the representative said they will “move mountains” because safety will always remain “the number one priority.”

    The recent plane tragedies have gotten many passengers worried

    Comment praising American Airlines flight crew for handling bomb threat incident safely.

    Comment reacting to American Airlines' bomb threat and flight diversion news.

    Comment about safety of American Airlines passengers after bomb threat.

    Facebook comment by user expresses concern about a potential new fad.

    Comment on American Airlines flight incident, stating hope to find responsible parties.

    Comment from Rejoice Maneswa about a bomb threat diverting an American Airlines flight.

    Comment about safety on American Airlines flight after bomb threat.

    Message from Tanya Houston with shocked emojis, referencing situation getting out of hand.

    Michael Franks' comment: "So glad all is well" related to American Airlines flight bomb threat.

    Anne-Sophie Ramboz's comment questioning an event with shocked emojis.

    Comment stating bomb threats should be treated realistically, related to an American Airlines incident.

    Comment reacting to bomb threat on American Airlines flight.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    What do you think ?
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Jerzy Janeczko
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Why were there two fighter planes following the airliner ? What possible purpose do they offer ?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited)

    Standard procedure for air safety in the european airspace - in this case the purpose was to have eyes on the plane and established communication outside of radio with the crew in case something does go wrong. Most people also probably couldn't imagine how common it actually is to have sorties of this kind, statistically that occurs daily over Germany alone for many different reasons (like trouble with the radio)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Top Trump
    Top Trump
    Top Trump
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    There should be an election. The greatest election there's ever been. The greatest. These planes, this lack of trust in air travel, in American air travel is fake news. All fake. Because he, you can rarely find him at his presidential palace, he is fake. A fake president. For sure, all of this, this air travel crisis, will vanish. Overnight, it will vanish. We just need to bring democracy to Ukraine. Vote him out. The dictator. Vote the dictator out. Mother Russia will take care of Ukraine people. Best care they ever had. The greatest. Putin, love Putin, great guy, people should leave him alone. He told me, he said he can stop the plane crashes, we just need an election, very powerful guy. Strong. Strongest guy I know. Zelensky out. No more air disasters. Great. Great.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    manon M
    manon M
    manon M
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Mais tu mélange tout. Si au moins tes arguments avaient un contexte. Vraiment, t'as pris des clichés et t'as foutu ça dans un mixeur et voilà le résultat : du grand n'importe quoi 🤯🤦‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
