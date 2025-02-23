“Getting Out Of Hand”: American Airlines Flight Diverts After Bomb Threat On Board

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate an American Airlines flight heading to Delhi, India from the JFK airport in New York was forced to make a U-turn under a fighter jet escort after a bomb threat.

American Airlines Flight 292 was near Turkmenistan when it had to make its sudden diversion, being grounded in Rome due to a “possible security issue,” according to the airline, confirmed just this Sunday, February 23.

Highlights An American Airlines flight to Delhi was diverted to after a bomb threat on board.

Flight AA292 was escorted by Italian Air Force jets and landed safely in Rome.

Safety remains a priority and experts assure flying is safe, despite the recent aviation incidents in 2025.

As reported by Daily Mail, the plane was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamline and was carrying 285 passengers. They were escorted out of the sky thanks to two Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes immediately after the alarming alert.

It safely taxied in Rome, Italy at 11:15am ET.

RELATED:

An American Airlines flight was forced to make a diversion after receiving a bomb threat

Share icon

Image credits: Donna White / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops,” said American Airlines.

At the time of writing, Italian authorities are currently in the midst of handling the situation.

With the countless plane incidents that have dominated news headlines as of late, one question is circling the minds of many: What is going on with aviation? Especially given how safe many airports are in American states, these reports have been sending people into a frenzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: krassenstein

Breaking: American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL), has made an emergency diversion to Rome following a reported threat. The aircraft is currently being escorted by Eurofighter jets as it approaches the airport. pic.twitter.com/q4DzpURjGc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2025

“This should not be happening on American flights,” one person stated. “Leaving from New York (JFK) one of the most strict airports obviously for good reason. I hope they are bale [sic] to land safely soon.”

“So glad they are safely on the ground. The crew deserves thanks and praise for handling what I assume was a scary incident,” another wrote.

A third recalled, “The chaos of this past month has opened the door to the possibility for a lot of these headlines. Lords save us. Stay safe all of you.”

And chaos is exactly the word to use when looking back at all the aviation tragedies that have happened in this year alone.

The plane is currently in Rome, Italy and safe

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The Aviationist

Two months into 2025, and one of the most searched questions is: How safe are planes right now?

These worries began to arise after the devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines commercial plane and a military Black Hawk helicopter right outside the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the evening of January 29. Both aircrafts plunged into the Potomac River, killing all 67 people.

It was marked as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in U.S. history.

Share icon

Image credits: Turbinetraveler

🎥 WATCH: American Airlines #AA292 lands safely at Rome-Fiumicino after a mid-air bomb threat forced an emergency diversion. Italian Air Force Eurofighters can be seen escorting the Boeing 787-9 (N840AN) as it touches down. pic.twitter.com/3y90Ncmpxv — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) February 23, 2025

Despite it all, experts assure worried passengers that flying is still the safest mode of transportation.

“Although these incidents have occurred, there is still a track record of several dozen years of safe aviation,” said Rep. Darius Kila, the chair of the House Committee on Transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They continued, “One incident is one too many, and to see several, not just in a period of five months but several days, I think folks have the right to feel concerned.”

At the end of the day, however, the representative said they will “move mountains” because safety will always remain “the number one priority.”

The recent plane tragedies have gotten many passengers worried

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT