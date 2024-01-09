ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us for sure know the feeling of a phone falling from our hands, pockets, desks, or whatever and having a screen shatter. It’s usually it’s not even a major fall, just a slight one, and bam! The screen is destroyed.

Well, apparently, sometimes phones survive bigger falls without any injuries. For example, this phone, which fell from a plane at 16,000 feet high with not a scratch on it! Unbelievable!

It couldn’t be anticipated at the beginning of the year that an average flight from Oregon to California would soon be discussed all over the internet

Image credits: SeanSafyre

On January 5th an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California went up. It reached around 16,000 feet (around 4.8km) in height. And very soon, six minutes into the flight, it had to make an emergency landing. And that is because a part of the aircraft blew out while they were mid-air.

To be more specific, that part was a door. Yes, you read that right, a door blew out mid-flight. How scary! Luckily, the plane landed safely back in Portland. And so, none of the 174 passengers or six crew members were injured. Only a few items, such as clothes and phones, were sucked out from the plane and it was thought they’d never be seen again.

It became a topic for discourse after only 6 minutes into a flight a door was blown out of the side of the plane

Image credits: SeanSafyre

Later, some passengers from the plane recalled their experiences of a flight they will likely never forget. One woman recalled hearing a big bang, but not understanding where it came from. Then the oxygen masks dropped down and she took a look to her left and saw a part of a plane missing. And, of course, how couldn’t have missed the extreme wind blowing everywhere, sucking out stuff from the plane.

And it didn’t only try to suck out the stuff on the plane. Some passengers remember that in the same row where the panel blew out, there was a kid. His shirt was sucked off his body and out of the plane. His mom had to hold him, so he wouldn’t go too. Sounds like something from a movie, doesn’t it?

Luckily, the plane landed safely and no one was injured

Image credits: SeanSafyre

Well, to add even more movie-like details, what if we would say that at least one of the phones that were sucked out of the plane survived? Because it’s true. A few days after the events X user SeanSafyre came online to share that he found an iPhone on the road in Oregon.

What was most interesting was that the phone still had half of the battery charge, and airplane mode on the baggage claim page opened. Also, it looked absolutely fine – no major scratches, not even a cracked screen. How is this possible? The phone had fallen from 16,000 feet (nearly 5km)!

But before landing, the hole in the side of the plane managed to suck out several things from the plane, including a few phones

Image credits: SeanSafyre

And that’s not even the end. The phone came unscratched, but it also still had its charging cable. And the charging cable was still in port. Again, yes, you read right. While getting sucked out of the plane, the charging phone took the whole port along.

In the same post, Sean notes that it wasn’t even the first phone that was found from the flight (but we aren’t sure about another phone’s condition). What we are sure of is that this flight ended up being a kind of good publicity for Apple and not so good for Boeing.

Phone owners were likely pretty sure they won’t ever see their phones again

Image credits: strawberr.vy

And people online have similar thoughts about it too. Someone even called it “the most expensive Apple ad ever.” Others wondered how this phone managed to survive this fall without a scratch, but others break anytime it falls from a pocket.

But not everyone was interested in the phones. Some other people wondered about the door, and where it landed. Or how people, who were on that plane, or anyone really, who heard this news, could ever board a plane ever again? After this news, the seat near the window doesn’t sound as nice as it used to.

But a few days after the flight, it was reported that some of these phones were found scattered around Oregon

Image credits: avgeekjake

Well, to the question about the door, we have an answer. Even later after the event, it was reported that the door that was blown out was found too. A teacher Bob sent photos of the object in their backyard, which was quickly recognized to be a door. It is believed that the found door will be the key in the investigation, which is trying to find out what exactly happened and why. Well, let’s just hope the investigation will do just that and people will be able to feel safe on the planes again.

One of these phones was found by X user and it had no scratches, not even a broken screen

Image credits: avgeekjake

And not only it was intact and had some battery left, it also had a charging cable and the port from the plane along with it

Image credits: Miguel Ángel Sanz (not the actual photo)

People online took a chance to joke about how this accident could be called the “most expensive Apple ad ever”