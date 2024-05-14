ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Jyo John Mulloor, the creative mind behind the heart-melting series, "Macro World." He brings tiny versions of wild animals to life, capturing the hearts of over 689K followers on Instagram. Using his expertise in Photoshop and blending it with AI-generated images, he creates adorable creatures that could snugly fit in the palm of your hand.

Scroll down for a new set of tiny wonders that might make you say "aww." From baby elephants to mini pandas, these little critters are melting hearts everywhere.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | behance.net