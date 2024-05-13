ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Peiyu, a fiber artist, toy maker, and storyteller with a deep passion for wildlife and the enchanting world of stop-motion animation. Through my art, I create needle-felted critters, each with their own character and story.

Here, I bring to life a diverse cast of wildlife characters using the delicate and precise art of needle felting. From the quiet woods to bustling meadows, my critters are not just art; they are storytellers in their own right, designed to inspire and spread positivity.

Thank you for stopping by, and I hope you enjoy the world as seen through the eyes of my felted friends!

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1

Quokka

Quokka

#2

Red Panda

Red Panda

#3

Red Fox Jumping Pose

Red Fox Jumping Pose

#4

Emperor Penguin And Chick

Emperor Penguin And Chick

#5

Highland Cow And Calf

Highland Cow And Calf

#6

Atlantic Puffin Couples

Atlantic Puffin Couples

#7

Blue Ringed Octopus

Blue Ringed Octopus

#8

Arabian Camel

Arabian Camel

#9

Chipmunk Couple With Daisy

Chipmunk Couple With Daisy

#10

Silver Fox And Butterfly

Silver Fox And Butterfly

#11

Baby Fox And Rabbit

Baby Fox And Rabbit

#12

The Alpha Pair

The Alpha Pair

#13

Brown Bear & Robin Friend

Brown Bear & Robin Friend

#14

Southern Viscacha

Southern Viscacha

#15

Brown Bear And Cub

Brown Bear And Cub

#16

Macaroni Penguin

Macaroni Penguin

#17

Grey Wolf Howling

Grey Wolf Howling

#18

Fox And Badger

Fox And Badger

#19

Grey Wolf Howling

Grey Wolf Howling

#20

Polar Bear And Playful Cub

Polar Bear And Playful Cub

#21

King Penguin And Chick

King Penguin And Chick

#22

King Penguin Couple

King Penguin Couple

#23

Dog Sitting

Dog Sitting

