ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Peiyu, a fiber artist, toy maker, and storyteller with a deep passion for wildlife and the enchanting world of stop-motion animation. Through my art, I create needle-felted critters, each with their own character and story.

Here, I bring to life a diverse cast of wildlife characters using the delicate and precise art of needle felting. From the quiet woods to bustling meadows, my critters are not just art; they are storytellers in their own right, designed to inspire and spread positivity.

Thank you for stopping by, and I hope you enjoy the world as seen through the eyes of my felted friends!

More info: Etsy | Instagram