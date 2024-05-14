ADVERTISEMENT

Sskait Comics, created by AJ Bacar, is a cartoon series that captures the humor of everyday life in the Philippines. With a knack for relatable humor, Bacar brings to life a variety of characters that resonate deeply with Filipino readers.

Whether it's dealing with a cockroach-infested apartment or the quirks of family dynamics, Sskait Comics finds laughter in the mundane. Bacar's clever use of Tagalog phrases and slang adds an extra layer of familiarity, making his work even more relatable.

More info: Instagram | Facebook