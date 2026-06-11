ADVERTISEMENT

Our smile is one of the most noticeable features of our face, and one of the most deeply tied to confidence. In a 2019 study conducted by OnePoll, 7 in 10 people reported feeling self-conscious about their teeth, with over half (61%) wishing they could change something about their smile and another large group (57%) admitting to covering their mouths when they laugh.

Every day, the Mint Clinic, a dental practice based in Lisbon, Portugal, sees many patients whose teeth have been severely affected by years of neglect or disease and helps them restore their confidence through different dental treatments.

The clinic has shared several before-and-after photos, each telling a different story of insecurity and renewed self-esteem.

To better understand what lies behind these dramatic transformations, Bored Panda has spoken with Dr. Toni Pikoos, a psychologist who specializes in body image concerns, and Dr. Ruhee Jaffer, an award-winning general and cosmetic dentist who runs a clinic in California.

Here are the most striking before-and-after cases shared by the Mint Clinic, highlighting both the physical and emotional transformations experienced by patients.