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Sometimes, you look at a photo and think, “Okay, I know exactly what I’m looking at.” And then you notice one tiny detail that completely ruins your confidence. Suddenly, a perfectly normal scene looks bizarre, someone appears to have an extra limb, or two completely unrelated objects seem to have merged into one very confusing creation. All thanks to a little thing called perspective.

That’s what makes these photos so much fun. Whether it’s a perfectly timed shot, a strange camera angle, or just a few objects lining up in the most confusing way possible, these images can make your brain work overtime. In today’s collection, we’ve gathered some of the most confusing photos from the popular subreddit “Confusing Perspective.” These images may have you squinting at your screen, zooming in for a closer look, and doing a double take before you finally figure out what’s actually going on. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might want to trust your first impression a little less than usual!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Boat Rain

An aerial view of numerous sailboats on blue water near a tree-lined shore and a festival, appearing like a glitch in the matrix.

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    #2

    Small Baby Big Grip!

    A man sitting with a baby on a red armchair; the mans arm and the babys arm look like a glitch in the matrix.

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    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s give little Billy a big hand!

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    #3

    Nice Shoes Bro

    A man looking curiously at a blue crane wearing shoes, a glitch in the matrix moment with the animal.

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    We often assume that seeing something means we understand it. After all, if our eyes are looking directly at an object, how hard can it be to figure out what we’re seeing? Well, as it turns out, our brains are doing a lot more work behind the scenes than we might realize. Our senses collect information from the world around us and send those signals to the brain, but the brain does not simply receive them like a camera recording a scene. Instead, it processes the information, compares it with what we already know, and creates our perception of reality. And sometimes, that process produces a result that is…well, a little off.

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    #4

    Spotted Unicorn

    A white cow lying on green grass in a forest, where a tree trunk appears to be growing from its head, creating a glitch in the matrix illusion.

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    #5

    But The Wheel Is In Place

    A bicycle with its front wheel missing, appearing like a glitch in the matrix on a dirt path.

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    #6

    I Thought My 3 Year Old Threw Something At The TV. It Was Just A Picture Of Syria On The Screensaver

    A television displaying a satellite map looks like a glitch in the matrix in a dimly lit kitchen.

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    You can think of our eyes and brain as having a very basic conversation. The eyes might send messages such as, “There is something red over there,” “This object is large,” or “That thing appears to be far away.” Most of the time, the brain is perfectly capable of putting these clues together. It can recognize the red object as an apple, estimate the size of a table, or figure out how far away a door is. We rarely notice this process because it usually works so smoothly that we simply assume we are seeing the world exactly as it is.

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    #7

    Javelin Thrower

    A javelin thrower captured mid-throw creates a visual glitch in the matrix effect as the javelin appears to pierce his head.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a moment. It's the shadow on his face.

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    #8

    Turtle In Pond

    A turtle-like shape in the sky, a glitch in the matrix effect above green trees.

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    #9

    Throwback To Rainbow Road

    A high-angle view of two pairs of feet on a shiny surface reflecting the sky, creating a glitch in the matrix optical illusion.

    this is actually the mcdonalds arch in missouri

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    But the information our eyes send is not always complete. Our brains often have to fill in the blanks and make educated guesses. If part of an object is hidden, the brain may use the visible pieces to figure out what the rest probably looks like. If something is blurry, it may compare the image with familiar objects and make its best guess. Most of the time, these guesses are correct. If you see the top of a familiar chair behind a table, for example, you probably do not assume the rest of the chair has mysteriously disappeared. Your brain uses the clues it has and fills in the missing information automatically.

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    #10

    The Perfect Pickpocket

    Three women standing together; the middle woman's arm appears to be wrapping around the right woman, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #11

    Looks Like Two Giants Standing On The Road

    Two men stand precariously on a large bucket high above a street, an optical illusion or glitch in the matrix.

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    #12

    All I See Are Some Fat Pigeons

    Several bird-like objects are perched on a street light fixture, a glitch in the matrix in an urban landscape.

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    Sometimes, however, the brain gets it wrong. That is where optical illusions come in. They happen when the information reaching our brains can be interpreted in more than one way—or when the brain makes a quick assumption that turns out to be incorrect. A still image may look like it is moving, two objects may appear to be one, or something in the background may suddenly look like part of a person's body. The image itself has not changed. Our interpretation of it has.

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    #13

    The Windshield Is Fine

    A utility pole appears to have pierced a car windshield, creating a glitch in the matrix effect.

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    #14

    A Seagull On Its Feet

    A bird's shadow with only its feet visible, a strange glitch in the matrix effect.

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    #15

    What's Up With A Cat's Head?

    A cat sits under a cat-patterned dress, creating a funny glitch in the matrix illusion where its head seems to disappear.

    289_257 Report

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    When an image is incomplete or confusing, the brain tries to find the most likely explanation as quickly as possible. One of the things it does is decide what should be treated as the object and what should be treated as the background. Usually, this is incredibly helpful. You can look at a crowded street and immediately focus on the person you are trying to find rather than treating every single object as equally important. But when the visual information is ambiguous, your brain may choose the wrong thing as the main subject. Suddenly, a shadow looks like an object, a background detail appears to be in the foreground, or two separate things seem to blend together.

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    #16

    Two Faces In One

    A man's face with a bright, wavy light pattern, making it look like a glitch in the matrix.

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    #17

    A Bin In The Street

    A small bird perched on a green wire trash can with broken mirror pieces reflecting the sky, creating a glitch in the matrix.

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    #18

    This Is Not A Waving Horse

    A horse statue with a human arm waves from a building roof, looking like a glitch in the matrix.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    The brain also relies heavily on patterns and past experiences. If you have seen something similar before, your brain may use that memory to help interpret what is in front of you. This is useful because it allows us to recognize objects quickly without analyzing every single line, color, and shadow. But it can also lead us astray. Your brain may see a familiar pattern in a random arrangement of shapes or assume that an object is positioned in a certain way because that is what usually happens. In other words, your brain is sometimes a little too confident in its first guess. And perspective makes all of this even more complicated.

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    #19

    Hat Expo Japan Looks Like Hole In The Sky

    An architectural structure with a golden top and white base, looking like a Glitch in the Matrix.

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    #20

    Transparent

    A persons foot wearing a grey shoe on a tiled floor that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

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    #21

    Elephant Bird

    A large bird with a long neck and large ear-like feathers, an image that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

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    This is why some optical illusions seem to “change” once you notice what is really happening. At first, your brain chooses one interpretation and sticks with it. But once someone points out the hidden detail or explains the trick, you can suddenly see the image in a completely different way. The information was there all along; you simply processed it differently. It is almost like your brain has updated the instructions for looking at the picture.

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    #22

    The Lady And Her Little Man

    A woman on a bicycle carrying a man on her back, appearing like a glitch in the matrix.

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    #23

    The Actual Schrodinger's Cat

    A cat looking out from inside a litter box, its reflection appearing like a glitch in the Matrix.

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    #24

    Sky Color Matches Up With The Local Supermarket

    A cluttered utility pole with numerous wires, making the sky appear like a glitch in the Matrix.

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    So, in a way, optical illusions are not really about our eyes failing us. They are a reminder that seeing is an active process. Our brains are constantly collecting clues, making predictions, filling in missing information, and trying to create a clear picture of the world as quickly as possible. Most of the time, this system works brilliantly. But every now and then, a strange angle, an unexpected shadow, or a perfectly timed photograph manages to confuse the whole process.

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    #25

    That's A Strong Kid

    A small child hugging a mans leg, creating a funny optical illusion that looks like a glitch in the Matrix.

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    #26

    Did You "Get It" In Your First Attempt ??

    A viral tweet with images showing a coffee cup appearing to blast off, a glitch in the matrix optical illusion.

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    #27

    Giant Gull

    A seagull staring directly at the camera from a building ledge, appearing like a glitch in the matrix.

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    And that is exactly why photos like the ones in today's collection are so much fun: they give our brains just enough information to make a confident guess—and then leave us staring at the image wondering how we got it so completely wrong. So, Pandas, which of these photos had you scratching your head the longest? Send this collection to a friend who loves a good visual puzzle—or to someone who is always far too confident about what they’re looking at!

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    #28

    This Is A Single Image

    An abstract image of a coastline divided by color blocks, resembling a glitch in the matrix.

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    #29

    Hairstand

    Woman in a handstand creating a Glitch In The Matrix, with one leg extended against a wooden railing.

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    #30

    The Way The Sky Reflected Off The Glass At Sunset Made The Balconies Look As Though They’re Floating

    Modern buildings with balconies creating a Glitch In The Matrix, a reflection of the sky on glass facades.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #31

    An Arm For A Leg

    Soccer players in a rainy match, a glitch in the matrix moment with unusual athletic form.

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    #32

    Ostrigurl

    A woman with an ostrich head, a visual glitch in the Matrix illusion.

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    #33

    The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt

    A long, empty hospital corridor with reflective floors, creating an infinite illusion, a glitch in the matrix.

    Substratas Report

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    #34

    A Hole In The Counter Top

    A bread clip appears to be a glitch in the matrix, floating in a white, speckled surface.

    SSouter Report

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    #35

    I Don't Get It

    A large, grassy globe sculpture with white grid lines and trees, resembling a glitch in the matrix.

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    #36

    Someone Get The Bike Pump

    Two dogs in a grassy park, one standing and smiling, the other lying down, creating a glitch in the matrix scene.

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    #37

    A Roach In The Fridge

    Two chocolate bars appear to be floating on a shelf, creating a visual glitch in the matrix due to reflection.

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    #38

    I Thought It Was Photoshopped

    A woman holding hands with another person, with modern buildings and a lake in the background creating a glitch in the matrix effect.

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    #39

    Fire Breathing Doggo

    Two dogs by a fire pit, one seemingly breathing fire, creates a glitch in the matrix illusion.

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    #40

    Found This On Twt!

    A cat walking on two legs, appearing like a Glitch in the Matrix due to its spread-out hind legs.

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    #41

    Lakeside Portal

    An optical illusion of a circular reflection on a calm ocean, creating a glitch in the matrix effect.

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    #42

    I Think She Entered The Wrong Timeline

    A white cat stands on a TV stand in front of a TV, looking like a glitch in the Matrix with a missing body part.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #43

    I Thought It Was A Pterodactyl

    A person relaxing in a hammock outside an RV, perfectly framed by the doorway, a glitch in the matrix perspective.

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    #44

    Baby Long-Legs

    Three adults stand with a baby in a christening gown, an optical illusion making it look like a glitch in the matrix with misplaced legs.

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    #45

    Sure, Jan

    A person in a sleeveless jacket appears headless while walking a dog, an optical illusion or a glitch in the matrix.

    SamMac62 Report

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    #46

    Dogs

    Two golden retrievers peeking from behind an open door, creating an optical illusion like a glitch in the matrix.

    Visible-Pattern198 Report

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    #47

    My Dog’s Floting!?

    A black Scottish Terrier dog lying on a couch with its tongue out, resembling a glitch in the matrix.

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    #48

    Levitating Cat

    A black cat contorted in an unusual way, appearing to defy gravity, a glitch in the matrix animal photo.

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    #49

    🌊🥧

    An optical illusion of a cheesecake slice floating on dark ocean water, a glitch in the matrix pic.

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    #50

    This Had Me Confused For A Solid 5 Minutes

    Snow on a chain-link fence, creating an optical illusion or a glitch in the matrix effect.

    RatioOk2644 Report

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    #51

    There Is A Truck In This Photo

    A tire standing upright in a workshop with a helmet hanging above, looking like a glitch in the matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #52

    Thought This Was Nsfw At First 🫣

    A horse's head appearing to be two different horses in a magazine photo, creating a glitch in the matrix.

    amcclurk21 Report

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    #53

    Unfinished Mountain

    A stunning beach with clear water, white sand, and mountains in the background, resembling a Glitch in the Matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #54

    Mirror Showing Her Face

    A couple smiling for a selfie, with a reflection in the window creating a Glitch in the Matrix effect.

    NewSomethingUnlocked Report

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    #55

    Cloud Kinda Looks Like The Ocean

    A vibrant rainbow-colored cloud formation in the sky, resembling a Glitch in the Matrix.

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    #56

    The Sun Has Always Been A Lightbulb

    A cityscape under a cloudy sky with a floating, glowing structure that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

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    #57

    Angle Makes The Woman On The Right Look Like She Has No Torso

    Two cosplayers at an outdoor event, one with long white hair and the other an optical glitch in the matrix illusion.

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    #58

    Is The Mlb Logo A Righty Or A Lefty?

    Three Major League Baseball logos from different eras, showcasing the visual glitch in the matrix over time.

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    #59

    I Thought Someone Opened All The Popcorn

    A large box of Kirkland sea salt popcorn, appearing to be an overflowing glitch in the matrix.

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    #60

    Floating Horse Head

    A brown horse with a red bridle, standing on sandy ground, looking like a glitch in the matrix.

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    #61

    This Huge Cat

    A white cat blending into a white furry throw blanket on a black couch, a glitch in the matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #62

    She Making Out With Mcdonalds

    A man seen through a window with a reflection that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

    molecularorbilat Report

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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure that's a dude....

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    #63

    Terrestrial Space Walk

    A large pipe opening in a wooded area, creating a visual glitch in the matrix effect.

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    #64

    School Basement Hallway

    A long, empty school hallway with a blue floor, creating a perspective that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #65

    Guys Leg Is On Fire

    Two men standing near a grill with flames, creating an optical illusion, a glitch in the matrix.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #66

    Sad Dog

    A golden retriever inside light blue pajamas, giving the appearance of a person, a humorous glitch in the Matrix.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #67

    Which Way Is The Horse Facing?

    A large white wireframe horse sculpture on a trailer behind a red truck, resembling a glitch in the Matrix.

    theGirlfromthatThing Report

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    #68

    This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

    A tall, dark building in a city skyline resembling a giant T, creating a glitch in the matrix architectural illusion.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #69

    Shadow Realm

    A black and white image of building balconies with strong shadows, creating a glitch in the matrix visual effect.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #70

    Sausage-Man

    A market scene with various meats, and a man appears to have a large sausage as his head, a glitch in the Matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #71

    Uncontacted Man From North Sentinel Island Warns Approaching Visitors

    A small, twig-like figure resembling a human stands on a concrete edge with green foliage, a glitch in the Matrix.

    tmesisno Report

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    #72

    This Facebook Post From A Pizza Restaurant In My Town

    Two happy young women in a restaurant, one carrying the other, both holding baskets of food, a glitch in the Matrix.

    Hupacmoneybags2 Report

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    #73

    Stonker!

    Football coach on the bench creating a Glitch In The Matrix, a duplicate figure seemingly in the background.

    daaave33 Report

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    #74

    Do You Want Sprinkles With Your Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

    Young man with a beanie hat creating a Glitch In The Matrix by appearing to have four arms and two heads.

    tmesisno Report

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    #75

    Lines And Chairs

    Optical illusion of a chair with a Glitch In The Matrix effect, appearing to have wheels on a striped rug.

    neo4025 Report

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    #76

    80% Bike Loaded

    A green bicycle with an unusually short front wheel, a strange sight that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

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    #77

    One Eye. Infinite Judgment

    A fluffy black dog, resembling a ball of fur with one eye visible, next to a baby, appears like a glitch in the Matrix.

    Much-Week6734 Report

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    #78

    Giants Looking Over The City

    An aerial view of a city with giant silhouettes of people against a colorful sky, like a glitch in the Matrix.

    Genesis_the_god_ Report

    2points
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    #79

    Only The Head Spawned Today

    A cat's head appears to emerge from concrete, creating an illusion like a glitch in the Matrix.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #80

    Which Way Is The Person Sitting

    Two people in a simple restaurant, engrossed in their phones, creating a scene that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

    jdjdarya Report

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    #81

    Mrs. Tickle

    A group of four women, where one woman's arm creates an optical illusion, looking like a glitch in the matrix.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #82

    Spray, Oregon Rodeo Parade

    A man in a cowboy hat and jeans leads a donkey decorated with flowers, creating a glitch in the matrix.

    Puzzled-Bid1735 Report

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    #83

    This Is One Single Photo

    A happy crowd and smiling man in a baseball cap and beard, creating a glitch in the matrix with duplicated faces.

    SanHoloist Report

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    #84

    I Cut A Squash With My New Peeler And It Came Out Looking Pixelated

    Yellow and white shavings resembling a glitch in the Matrix.

    juleskills1189 Report

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    #85

    Temple In Thailand

    A giant white Buddha statue on a lush green hill, creating a glitch in the Matrix effect.

    BreakfastTop6899 Report

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    #86

    Massive Pigeon

    A large pigeon appears to dwarf a small person walking in the background, a perspective glitch in the matrix.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #87

    At First Glance…

    Close-up of a hyena with its mouth open, looking surprised, a wild animal that seems like a glitch in the matrix.

    Hollow-Apollo27 Report

    2points
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    #88

    The Horse Community Is Getting Out Of Hand

    Person in a uniform with a horse head, standing next to a real horse, creating a glitch in the matrix.

    SeaworthinessLive456 Report

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    #89

    When Two Become One

    Man yawning at an outdoor cafe, a glitch in the matrix with unusual head placement.

    Ltusflwr Report

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    #90

    Random Snapshot I Took In The Museum Of Natural History In Berlin

    Dinosaur skeletons displayed in a museum exhibit, creating an interesting visual that looks like a glitch in the matrix.

    mrtzstnbl Report

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    #91

    Foot Gymnast

    A gymnast performing a complex pose, appearing like a glitch in the matrix with her body twisted.

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    #92

    Playing With My Son

    A woman holding a child in an awkward pose that looks like a glitch in the matrix, until closer inspection.

    dittidot Report

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    #93

    Hedge Legs

    A person's legs appearing to blend into artificial grass, creating a visual glitch in the matrix effect.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #94

    This Is Not A Woman With A Dog Face

    A white dog's head perfectly aligns with a girl's head, creating a glitch in the matrix illusion.

    sarsodasaag Report

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    #95

    Lil Moose

    A cat lying on a couch with a deer head pillow, making it look like a glitch in the matrix.

    kwenlu Report

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    #96

    Subway Feet

    A person's legs and feet on a speckled floor, with one foot appearing unusually small, a glitch in the matrix.

    Apprehensive-tool Report

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    #97

    A Lady On The Horse Looks Like A Centauride

    A man holds a woman's hand as she sits on a horse, creating the illusion of her being half-horse, a glitch in the Matrix.

    Evening-Insurance893 Report

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    #98

    Flat Cat

    A black cat lying on a carpet, with a patch of shaved fur on its belly, creating a glitch in the Matrix illusion.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #99

    Balancing Cat

    A cat perched atop a green cone on a running track, an unexpected sight like a glitch in the matrix.

    pessimistic_damsel Report

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    #100

    The Color Of Her Shirt Matches The Color Of The Girl's Shirt Behind Her

    A couple embracing in a dimly lit room, their arms appearing to merge creating a glitch in the matrix illusion.

    jkitty_1960 Report

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    #101

    I Thought The Person Stands Behind A Wall

    A person with no legs in camouflage hiking gear, holding poles, stands on a rocky path, a glitch in the Matrix.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #102

    Thought I Lost My Mind

    A black and white cat looking at its reflection in a glass door, which appears to be another cat, a glitch in the matrix.

    hbtok Report

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    #103

    There’s 4 Arms In This Picture…

    A group of hikers toasting with mini bottles, their hands creating a strange perspective, a glitch in the matrix.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #104

    Today At The Hairdresser

    A woman sitting at a table in a salon, creating a glitch in the matrix with her reflection and objects on the table.

    NoRoomForDoom Report

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    #105

    Floating Cake

    A delicious chocolate and caramel layered cake on a plate, looking like a glitch in the matrix due to its perfect layers.

    mru2020 Report

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    #106

    Camera Angles Are Wild…

    Figure skaters Ellie Kam and Danny OShea perform, looking like a glitch in the Matrix due to their pose.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #107

    This Shoe

    Optical illusion shoes that look like a glitch in the Matrix.

    esn97 Report

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    #108

    Night Vision

    Close-up of a black dog with bright yellow eyes and bared teeth, an optical illusion looking like a glitch in the matrix.

    r0k0h0y0w Report

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    #109

    Smh

    A meme with an inflatable panther mascot at a stadium, resembling Batman twerking, a glitch in the matrix.

    Particular-Visit-245 Report

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    #110

    Maternity Photo

    A pregnant woman in a white ruffled top and blue gingham skirt poses in a field, looking like a glitch in the matrix.

    ToEasyLoL Report

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    #111

    Woas

    Woman sitting on the floor with arms and legs intertwined, appearing like a glitch in the matrix.

    sach_tky Report

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    #112

    Spotted Doggo

    Dalmatian puppy sitting on a pebbly beach, its spots blending in a glitch in the matrix with the stones.

    ToEasyLoL Report

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    #113

    Weird Looking Dog

    A dog lying on its back, creating a glitch in the matrix optical illusion.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #114

    It Took Me A While To Realise I’m Not Staring At A Picture Of A Really Disturbed Dog

    Two dogs lying on blankets, appearing to be a glitch in the matrix due to their merged look.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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    #115

    Big Eyes Of Racoon Dogs

    Several raccoons peering through a fence, creating a glitch in the matrix visual.

    Teppenwolf456 Report

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    #116

    Took Me Awhile

    A dog with its mouth open wide, looking like a glitch in the matrix with its bizarre appearance.

    Particular-Visit-245 Report

    1point
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