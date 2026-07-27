So, to help each other arrive at the inevitable conclusion quicker, women on Threads have been sharing the small details that ended up giving away their unfaithful man. Here are some of the most eye-opening ones.

At first, you might dismiss these—let's call them—irregularities and give them the benefit of the doubt. But as the little signs pile up, everything eventually clicks, and the truth becomes impossible to ignore.

Cheating rarely announces itself with a smoking gun. Usually, it comes out quietly: maybe the car stereo is tuned to a station your partner never listens to, maybe they started showing a whole lot more, or perhaps their phone suddenly has a lock code.

#1 Suddenly he had to shower every time he came home.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I left for 3 weeks and when I came back, the vacuum wasn’t working. I flipped it over and the brush was full of long hair from a wig/weave (I have locs).

Ended after that.

#3 My phone broke, and I needed to use his to call my dad. You would've thought I was trying to rob him of all his earthly goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Used my phone number for target checkout when buying a morning after pill for his side chick in a town we didn't go to.

#5 Perfume smell in his car, he didn’t know i was going to hop in and run to the store that day. still denies it to this day. i’ll never doubt my own nose lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Accidentally broke a glass jar in our shower(a hair mask gone unused for 4 years); cleaning it up, glass stuck to it, had to pull the metal top off the drain.... proceeded to pull out 2 feet of long black extension hair! (I have naturally curly blonde hair!)

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 He had an iPhone charger in his car. He had an android.

#8 He started sleeping with his phone in his pocket and had a lock code, suddenly.

#9 When he worked nights he’d always come in and kiss my forehead when he got off work. One night he came in and walked straight into the living room. I knew then.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 He sent the wrong emoji during a text conversation. Later I put together that he'd been texting her at the same time and that emoji was meant for their conversation. But when he sent it to me, it felt weird enough that my antennae started feeling the air.

#11 He started accusing me of cheating. I had the opportunity to look through that phone and seen he was telling girls hella stuff and meeting up with gay guys for drinks.

#12 Suddenly changed his phone background from a picture of us to something else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 He went to pick up dinner and asked if I wanted all flats.

I ain’t never ordered all flats.

#14 Said he was late getting to my house because he needed an oil change, drove his car the next day, the oil light was on.

#15 Suddenly found the car stereo with country music on it.

I was not wrong at all.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 He started working out and finally went to the dentist.

#17 Suddenly, and very temporarily, got BEYOND EXTRA into hygiene and skincare them he ever was before.

#18 Started keeping his phone face down.

#19 Stopped at the store to get snacks and drinks. I was about to get out the car he said no babe stay in the car I know what you like oh cool. He comes out with the right snacks but wrong drink. It’s a ORANGE Fanta I HATE orange pop. I said this the wrong pop he looked at me and said you got this pop the other day. Yea, relationship OVER & he admitted he was cheating!

#20 Swearing he told/mentioned things to me when he didn’t.

#21 Instagram started showing me her profile in the People You May Know section.

#22 He was arrested for a DUI while i was with him, gave me his belongings except his phone. he didn’t realize he did hand me a receipt that was in his pocket, for a ceramic rose. he didn’t give me any lil rose. led me to check his phone when he got out and he was talking to so many girls it’s actually insane. after 6 years of being with him.

#23 Found a random toothbrush in his bathroom. He tried to convince me it was mine. I was honestly more mad he thought I was dumb enough to not know my own toothbrush.

#24 My phone no longer automatically connected to his car…months later when we were separated, I was in his car to go to an appointment for our child and there was another woman’s name listed as a device the car remembered. The little things I tell you…

#25 I found a headband in his car one day - he was OBSESSED with how clean it had to be at all times. Tried to claim it was mine. I’ve never once worn a headband like that.

#26 Put his phone on airplane mode before bed to charge “faster”. BEFORE BED! TO CHARGE OVERNIGHT! You need speed for an overnight charge? I would take if off airplane mode in the middle of the night. Lo and behold all the text messages from nicknames.

#27 He was supposed to come out of town with me, but he said he had been called into work and he couldn’t go. I told him I would reschedule for a weekend he could come, and he said, “no babe you go ahead and go.” I told him I could save the money and go another time and he said, a little too quickly and frantically, “I’ll give you the money.” So, on my way out of town something told me to pull up. Knocked on his door and a woman’s voice said “who is it?”

#28 One of my exes from forever ago bought be a bunch of my favorite chocolate candy. I had never eaten that in front of him and I hated that chocolate.

#29 Found a picture in his phone of our cat sitting next to a pair of sandals in our living room.. they weren’t my sandals.

#30 Our intimacy rhythm was off. As in, our movements were suddenly out of sync, and he was doing things in a way that didn't work on my body. Like he had been "dancing" with someone else.

#31 Changing the way he dresses out of no where. Sudden interest in hygiene he didnt have before. Working out when he didnt ever. Hiding the phone screen. Smiling or laughing at his phone when he checks a text. Phone on silent. Suddenly starts going out with the guys, which he'd never done before. It's so obvious- they think we're stupid.

#32 He did a full wardrobe and personality overhaul out of the blue. He hit the gym, got tattoos, changed his clothes and everything about him…

His work partner was pregnant at the same time I was. The exception was that *she* wasn’t pushed down 2 flights of stairs for confronting him.

#33 His apartment was too clean and his bed was made. Also he would get a text every morning when he would get up. It was definitely a good morning text. He said it was someone from work asking a questions and i was like….”every day at 7:30am they can’t wait until you get in?”

#34 My mom always said my dad always talked about his colleague and suddenly stopped talking about her altogether the day he started cheating. She was right.

#35 Wasn’t happy when I surprised him with showing up somewhere to see him. He looked super duper shocked. Talked talking and we just walked in silence until we were a ways away from everyone. Why was he shocked? Why didn’t he come up and hug/kiss me? Yeah I just KNEW! His sister than asked me how long we been together and that was enough when I told her and her face looked like, “ooop.”

#36 His YouTube started having the rain sound videos.

#37 Started getting meaner.

#38 Randomly started saying how he looks like Brent Faiyaz. I knew only a woman could be hyping him up like that cause WHERE lmao.

#39 He was reading a news story from his phone out loud about my ex. I said, “let me see”. When he gave me his phone, I started scrolling thru it, he freaked out and started yelling to give me his phone back. Funny thing is I only pretended to go thru his phone and his reaction gave me all the evidence I needed.

#40 He had a single piece of glitter on his cheek.

#41 He opened his iPad and I saw hundreds of pictures of different women, all types of colors, shapes and sizes. I said wth. He said your pictures are here too.

That was the last day he laid eyes on me.

#42 I never used TikTok much, but here's what I learned: it notifies you when someone repeatedly views your profile. If your wife has access to your email, she might start wondering why the same random local woman keeps checking her husband's account in a state you just moved to and don't know anyone in. A little research later, she discovers he's already met someone at his new job and has been hiding an affair. Thanks, TikTok?

#43 Taking long in the bathroom, sleeping on the couch, shaving everywhere including his legs. Phone was always extra clean but at first he didn’t know that recently deleted messages could be recovered.

#44 Told me he was going on a guys’ trip to New Orleans but left receipts laying around for dinners for 2 in Charleston that same weekend.

#45 Hair tie on the nightstand. I’m very particular about the hair ties I like and it wasn’t that one.

#46 He'd get distant right after an amazing week or weekend together (we were long distance but worked together and saw each other several times a month).

I went on Are We Dating the Same Guy in his city and he was very easy to find.

#47 So many things but when he’d tell me the end of a story (I wasn’t the one he told the beginning to).

#48 He got mean and didn’t kiss me when he came home from work as much and affection was a big thing for us in the beginning.

#49 I told him my coworkers and I were going to a steak place for dinner while on a business trip. He asked me what I would eat as a vegetarian? I’ve never been a vegetarian and regularly cooked meat for both of us.

#50 Suddenly needed to text his college age sons goodnight every night before sleep when he never did before.

#51 He didn’t bring me a cupcake from a bakery he visited.

It was a hundred little things I noticed till I had proof that he couldn’t deny.

#52 He connected his phone to my cars Bluetooth. I went to move my car one morning and his phone connected from inside the house. Caught the good morning text coming in.

#53 1) he said he spilled gas on his clothes and had to throw his clothes in the washer. Laundry room didn’t smell like gas.

2) said he had to work overtime and went in at 4am-when he came home and hugged me that evening the first thing I said was “your beard doesn’t smell like the factory today….that’s odd

3) whenever I asked who he was constantly texting he said it was his best friend. So I started texting his best friend at the same time. He was never texting him.

#54 Came home from ‘work’ freshly showered.

#55 He stopped calling on his lunch breaks , when before he would call every night. I pulled up to his job one day and saw him outside conversating with a girl and he eventually admitted it.

#56 Stopped wanting to walk the dog with me or run any kind of small errand with me.

#57 i have sooo many examples but one, we moved to new city and out of no where he had a cousin in that city he was seeing every single day. we moved back to our hometown and apparently right after, that same exact cousin decided to drop everything & move back to our hometown as well.

#58 1. He got a speeding ticket in a city that he never needed to be in

2. Checked his voicemail (back when texting wasn’t a big thing)

3. He went to Vegas and didn’t answer his phone

4. Changed phone passcode

#59 He actually did nothing. Pure intuition. Til this day scares me how I just will know certain things.

#60 Suddenly started complaining about my body glitter getting on him and in his car.

#61 Left the hotel map in the front seat.

#62 He started calling me “lil one” when I’ve never been small.

#63 “Are you mad” when he finally turned his phone back on after not going back home until the next AFTERNOON. Then getting mad at me talking about “wow I didn’t drive home drunk & you mad?” King of deflection. I am happily divorced.

#64 I told him he needed to set some better boundaries with her (they were friends) and he didn’t argue for once. At the time we were arguing about something else so I didn’t process it, but a flag went up in my brain. When I found out later that he cheated I IMMEDIATELY remembered that, and knew it had already happened before that conversation.