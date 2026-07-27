Entitled Man Plans To Propose At Brother’s Wedding, Ends Up Losing More Than He Bargained For

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Where there’s a wedding, there’s bound to be drama. Sometimes, it can be sorted out fairly quickly and quietly. Other times, it drags on like a telenova with twists and turns that threaten to never end.

What began as one brother’s plan to propose to his girlfriend has erupted into a full-blown family war. The entitled brother was trying to save his own failing relationship by popping the question on his sibling’s big day. When his parents and grandmother sided with the golden child, the groom admits he didn’t take it lying down. What transpired over the course of a year has had netizens on the edge of their seats, invested in the saga.

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When his ‘golden child’ deadbeat brother announced he’d be proposing at his wedding, he lost it

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But nobody expected the drama to last for over a year, and take the extreme turn that it did

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He explained that he usually doesn’t have a bad temper and why it flares up with his family

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People wondered how the deadbeat brother would be able to afford a wedding: “He’s just cheap and a jerk”

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Many felt the brother was “beyond selfish” and couldn’t understand why he’d think his proposal plan was okay

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In a wild turn of events, the brother’s girlfriend found out everything and it didn’t land well

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People were baffled by the planned proposal, the bad parenting and the crazy grandmother so he clarified

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In a detailed update, he revealed that his parents had finally seen the light but grandma was still a pain

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He gave some more info in response to curious netizens

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People assured him his life would improve now that the narcissists were finally cut out

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The ‘golden child’ rocked up drunk and belligerent at his brother’s house after reading the posts online

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Netizens had questions after the update and he was happy to answer

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People were invested in the saga now, and some provided advice on how he should deal with it

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The completely lost it when his grandmother took things too far yet again

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He unpacked the root of grandma’s favoritism during a chat with netizens

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“Grandma went mental”: things took a wild turn ahead of the wedding, and the big day itself got chaotic

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People congratulated him but it seems the drama was far from over

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He gave an unexpected update a year later, and shared some big news

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He gave some more info about his brother’s drinking, and revealed he no longer gives his parents money

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The brother should never have insisted on proposing at the wedding, and here’s why…

The bride and groom are meant to take center stage at their wedding. It is their big day, after all. Trying to shift the attention away from the happy couple in any way is downright rude and disrespectful. And if you’re considering proposing at someone else’s wedding, many experts advise against it.

“The wedding is a showcase for a couple’s love story,” says Lea Rhynehardt, owner and lead wedding planner with Lea Rhynehardt & Co. “This is a day we get to witness two people celebrating their journey of creating this union and deciding to be together for the rest of their lives. A wedding is a time for the newlyweds to be celebrated by family and friends.”

This, she believes, is reason enough not to make the day about yourself by going down on bended knee.

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Many couples spend thousands of dollars, and invest months of time into planning their big day. They want it to be as perfect as possible.

“From a planner’s perspective when we work with our couples we ask the infamous question, ‘what do you envision for your wedding day?’ From experience I’ve never gotten a response where they share that they want their day to be about celebrating another couple or a proposal,” Rhynehardt reveals.

The expert adds that often, everything is planned to a T and an unexpected proposal could throw the entire wedding off schedule. Rhynehardt believes the only scenario when it may be appropriate is if the newlyweds gave you the go ahead.

The experts over at The Wedding Club agree but add that it might be okay to propose if the bride and groom have a small intimate ceremony with just close family and friends. Again, you should always ask the couple’s permission.

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“Chances are that they are also close with everyone at the ceremony anyway, leading to a little celebration before the spotlight goes straight back to the newlyweds,” they say.

Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore believes that not only is it in bad taste to propose at someone else’s wedding, but you should also not announce your recent engagement news at another couple’s nuptials.

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“If you announce your own engagement while at a friend’s wedding, instead of focusing on the newlyweds and their relationship, you are choosing to focus on how the couple positively impacts your relationship,” Whitmore told PEOPLE.

People who had been following the entire tale shared their bittersweet reactions

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