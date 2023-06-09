Perspective is one helluva thing. A couple of years ago, a single color-changing dress broke the internet, proving that we don't necessarily need Photoshop to mess with everyone's heads. The same thing goes for well-timed photography which can often make us wonder if our eyes are playing tricks on us.

If not for the image-capturing devices, then, there would be no way to tell if it's only us or the whole world is going crazy. But dedicated pages like Confusing Perspective, which boasts shy of 130,000 followers on Twitter, do an excellent job of providing us with enough mind-bending material to remind us of the delightful amusement confusion can bring.