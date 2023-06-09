Perspective is one helluva thing. A couple of years ago, a single color-changing dress broke the internet, proving that we don't necessarily need Photoshop to mess with everyone's heads. The same thing goes for well-timed photography which can often make us wonder if our eyes are playing tricks on us.

If not for the image-capturing devices, then, there would be no way to tell if it's only us or the whole world is going crazy. But dedicated pages like Confusing Perspective, which boasts shy of 130,000 followers on Twitter, do an excellent job of providing us with enough mind-bending material to remind us of the delightful amusement confusion can bring.

#1

Hadron Enforcer
59 minutes ago

Kevin, I let you practice sawing me in half. Now I would appreciate being put back together.

#2

Superb Owl
57 minutes ago

"My people are calling and I must go!"

#3

chemistryguy
12 minutes ago

Montgomery wasn't ready for the performance, but it was boffo in Santa Barbara.

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

Hadron Enforcer
54 minutes ago

All I said was “Hooman, make me food!”

#14

#15

October
57 minutes ago

Quicksand is a real threat people

#16

Hadron Enforcer
49 minutes ago

Headless floor routine has to be the worst Olympic sport.

#17

#18

Bored isla
1 hour ago

the pigeons are taking over the worlddddd

#19

Mrs Irish Mom
11 minutes ago

Ha cool pic, the white strip on his shirt

#20

#21

#22

Mighty Toastress
41 minutes ago

The flying dutchman and his mates

#23

Did I say that out loud?
45 minutes ago

This selective breeding of designer dogs is getting out of hand now.

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

DrBronxx
40 minutes ago

Ok, I properly do not understand this one. All the others so far have taken just an extra second, but this one? No idea.

#29

#30

#31

Hadron Enforcer
49 minutes ago

People are taking piercings too far nowadays.

#32

#33

MadOrca99
40 minutes ago

Oh wow my eyes won’t accept that it’s one whole image

#34

#35

#36

chemistryguy
1 minute ago

This is why AI is having such difficulty with human anatomy

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

Me
54 minutes ago

I have trouble figuring out which parts belong to which person

#47

Crene
38 minutes ago

Friction's got nothing on him

#48

Me
53 minutes ago

We all know the Sphinx, this is a newly discovered version

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

Clearly sunny
47 minutes ago

Good optical allusion.

#56

𝕀𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕖
44 minutes ago

hahahaha the dude with the spectacles looks so confused

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

