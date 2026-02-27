ADVERTISEMENT

Perspective is a powerful thing—more powerful than most people give it credit for.

With just the right angle, a toy car can appear as tall as a skyscraper, and a skyscraper can appear as small as a toy car. Two people hugging can suddenly resemble a biblically accurate angel. A perfectly normal street can look like it’s folding in on itself like something out of a Christopher Nolan film.

As mind-boggling as it is, though, it’s also pretty fun, which is exactly why we’ve put together this compilation of truly confusing photographs that will have you stopping mid-scroll to figure out what on earth is going on. Scroll down below to gve your eyes a workout!