Perspective is a powerful thing—more powerful than most people give it credit for.

With just the right angle, a toy car can appear as tall as a skyscraper, and a skyscraper can appear as small as a toy car. Two people hugging can suddenly resemble a biblically accurate angel. A perfectly normal street can look like it’s folding in on itself like something out of a Christopher Nolan film.

As mind-boggling as it is, though, it’s also pretty fun, which is exactly why we’ve put together this compilation of truly confusing photographs that will have you stopping mid-scroll to figure out what on earth is going on. Scroll down below to gve your eyes a workout!

#1

Caution Tape Not Helping

Grocery store aisle with a mirror creating a visual illusion and products stacked on shelves and floor.

icleanjaxfl Report

    #2

    Special Doggo

    Close-up of a black dog’s face with bright yellow eyes and an unusual toothy expression that makes you look twice.

    ArmokPL Report

    Catdog, Catdog, alone in the world is a little Catdog 🧡💜

    #3

    It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It's Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

    Man wearing glasses and a mask leaning over a balcony looking down into a sandy courtyard in an urban setting.

    joalllucas Report

    #4

    A Guy About To Demolish A Building With His Foot

    Giant sneakers stepping on a small house roof with a person in the background capturing the unusual perspective photo.

    ThunderAlex2 Report

    #5

    Flying Winter Sports

    Silhouettes of five snowboarders appearing to float above rooftops and parked cars in a surprising photo.

    supernasty Report

    Newest Olympic sport: skyboarding

    #6

    Thought My Dog Was Impaled By This Table

    White dog lying partially under a glass table on a dark patterned carpet, with a chew bone nearby in an indoor setting.

    happilykoala Report

    #7

    Ice Fishing Inside Of A Tent On The Ice

    Black dog inside ice fishing shelter with multiple fish caught on the ice, showcasing photos that might make you look twice.

    mstrozzi Report

    #8

    Caught A Cat Playing With A Feather

    Cat lying on a gray floor with a detached paw nearby in a photo that might make you look twice.

    Odd_Key_9191 Report

    #9

    That’s… Not An Arm's Length

    Student in classroom with unusual anatomical arm model attached, creating a photo that might make you look twice.

    No-Brain-338 Report

    #10

    Sleeping Black Cat Is Like A Portal To Another Universe

    Black cat curled up on a light-colored comforter creating an optical illusion on a bed in a bedroom scene.

    inthebeninggging Report

    #11

    Family Selfie. I Have No Legs

    Family hiking outdoors with kids smiling, capturing moments that might make you look twice in new pics.

    BeardoGREG Report

    #12

    Oh No There's A Hole In The Cat

    Black cat lying on carpet with a shaved patch on its belly, making you look twice at this unusual sight.

    SamMac62 Report

    #13

    Mantis Stealing A Domino's Sign

    Close-up photo of a praying mantis on a car windshield creating an optical illusion in a street scene.

    speedycat2014 Report

    They're from a rival pizza franchise

    #14

    Headstand

    Zebra with striking striped pattern creating optical illusion, one of the photos that might make you look twice.

    ob520 Report

    #15

    Carpet At My Work

    Black square mat appears to float above the floor at the bottom of a stairwell in a puzzling photo.

    LonelyBuddhaa Report

    #16

    Just A Cat Sleeping In A Clear Blue Sky

    Black and white cat curled up and sleeping on a reflective surface with trees and sky making a visual illusion.

    alchemycolor Report

    #17

    Floating Trashcan Lid

    Gray trash bin with floating lid outdoors near green bushes and sidewalk, an unusual photo that might make you look twice.

    whose-army Report

    #18

    It’s A Driving Dog

    Dog sitting in driver’s seat of a white vehicle with tattooed arm on the steering wheel in surprising photo.

    Jbooxie Report

    #19

    Too Many Legs

    Dog on sandy beach with an optical illusion making it look like it has multiple legs in a photo that might make you look twice.

    doradiamond Report

    #20

    Was Taking A Picture Of My Horse Yawning And Suddenly, Xenomorph Horse

    Two horses in a farm field creating an optical illusion with one horse appearing to have an open mouth twice in this photo.

    Theonlykyla Report

    #21

    This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head

    Swan photo that might make you look twice showing a close-up illusion of a smaller swan on its neck by the water.

    Im_DIzE Report

    #22

    These Water Splashes Look Like A Mountain Range

    Close-up of water splashing alongside a boat on a sunny day in an eye-catching photo that might make you look twice.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    It Looks Like The Crane Goes Behind The Cloud

    Two tall construction cranes towering over buildings under a bright blue sky with scattered clouds, photos that might make you look twice.

    aloiszirconia Report

    #24

    A Distant Galaxy? No, Just My Campfire In The Snow

    Glowing campfire surrounded by snow at night creating a striking photo that might make you look twice.

    U235EU Report

    #25

    Supervillain Two-Face

    Group of people waiting indoors, some using phones and others standing, capturing moments in a photos setting.

    SeaPrince Report

    #26

    Looks Like We Switched Arms

    Man and child wearing matching black shirts and hats sitting on stairs, a photo that might make you look twice.

    Wucifer85 Report

    This is so cute and hilarious.

    #27

    Catdog? Dogdog?

    Two dogs resting together on a couch with white blankets, creating a cozy and surprising photo look twice moment.

    NicholasAvalon Report

    #28

    Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

    Person lying on a mat reading a book near a fireplace, with a perspective that might make you look twice.

    Ok_Leave6921 Report

    #29

    This Crane Looks Like It's Wearing My Sneakers

    Man in a beanie interacting with a bird wearing oversized shoes behind a glass enclosure in a nature setting.

    kardashevy Report

    #30

    Never Skip Arm Day

    Two men talking at a busy event booth with promotional items and informational displays that might make you look twice

    Gabesdefig Report

    #31

    We Got A Floater

    Two horses in a green field casting unusual shadows in a landscape that might make you look twice.

    whywee Report

    #32

    10ft Tall Basketball Player Dunks Ball With Ease

    Basketball player in mid-air dunking, with defenders looking on, showcasing action and athleticism in a sports arena.

    fuqq_master Report

    #33

    Cat With A Small Face

    Cat lying on a table behind glasses, creating a funny optical illusion that might make you look twice.

    HighLowJumpKick Report

    #34

    Don't Jump Turtles

    Turtles on the edge of a pond with floating plants reflecting a tall building in a surprising urban setting photo.

    hater_core Report

    #35

    Reflection On Date

    Couple sitting closely in a cafe reflected on glass, appearing as if two people are facing each other at a table.

    Kryczka88 Report

    #36

    Bottom Left Corner Of TV Looks Folded Out

    TV mounted in a corner making the screen appear warped, creating a photo that might make you look twice.

    immanuellalala Report

    #37

    Sitting In A Car That Is On A Train Going Over The North Sea

    View from inside a car approaching a steep, narrow bridge over water, a photo that might make you look twice.

    P_Y_R_O Report

    #38

    The Tail Looks Like It Turns Into A Paw

    Light brown cat lying on a bread-shaped cushion, an unusual photo that might make you look twice.

    CarlosDangerzone Report

    #39

    A Floating Trash Can

    Metal trash can appears to float above the ground near picnic table in park, capturing unusual photos that might make you look twice

    sf49erfan Report

    #40

    The Reflection Of The Center Building Makes The Glass Tower On The Right Look Transparent

    Reflection of a brick building on modern glass skyscrapers creating an optical illusion photo that might make you look twice.

    drpiotrowski Report

    #41

    Gus Has Found The Portal

    Cat blending into sunlit carpet with animal print patterns in a room, one of the photos that might make you look twice.

    24Canoe Report

    #42

    Just Couldn't Hold It At The Tuileries, Paris

    Man with red bag standing near fountain, water shooting in unusual direction, creating an unexpected photo moment.

    Dhorlin Report

    #43

    Floating Bunny

    Blurred jumping bunny with a cat watching nearby on a striped towel indoors in photos that might make you look twice.

    StarLink97 Report

    #44

    Floating In Two Dimensions

    Cat lying on a reflective surface creating an optical illusion that might make you look twice in this intriguing photo.

    Xerga Report

    #45

    I Thought It Was Floating

    Unusual green couch with curved wooden frame in a bright room, a photo that might make you look twice.

    Hlkx3 Report

    #46

    Just A Guy Wearing A Hoodie

    Person in black clothing on a bus seat appearing headless, an unusual photo that might make you look twice.

    zaferemre Report

    #47

    Grinch Remake

    Cat’s face blending with tree reflection, a photo that might make you look twice with unusual natural alignment.

    marmusha Report

    #48

    Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason

    Woman smiling in a car with an unusual reflection that might make you look twice in this surprising photo.

    EasternKanyeWest Report

    #49

    The Cows Are Long In France

    Two cows partially hidden behind a large concrete structure in a rural field, an unusual photo that might make you look twice.

    stealinggreen Report

    #50

    I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World

    Person looking down with a dog positioned to create an illusion of having a long furry beard and dog nose in surprising photo.

    lisapmg Report

    #51

    Guy Behind Wife Snuck His Rather Large Hand On Her Shoulder, While Kid Behind Me Cupped A Feel Around My Love Handles

    Couple posing happily in front of a reflective sculpture surrounded by a crowd, a photo that might make you look twice.

    SammoB Report

    #52

    Nice

    Tree trunk cut at ground level with upper part seemingly floating behind, one of the photos that might make you look twice.

    Vlajko9898 Report

    #53

    Refusing To Grow Up

    Man sitting on a hidden bench disguised as a stroller in park, an unusual photo that might make you look twice

    Temporary_Big8747 Report

    #54

    My Father And I Are The Same Height

    Two people sitting outdoors on a dirt path with scenic mountain views, a photo that might make you look twice.

    whod_of_thunk Report

    #55

    Floating Treetop

    Mist or smoke illuminated at night above tall trees in a forest, creating a photo that might make you look twice.

    striketrooper Report

    #56

    He Melted Into A Big Puddle Of Cat

    Two fluffy gray cats curled up sleeping on a checkered blanket creating a photo that might make you look twice

    tremillow Report

    #57

    Wall Poster Advert Reflected At Supermarket

    Person reflected in car side mirror appears to be opening the car door, a photo that might make you look twice.

    _coffeeinjapan Report

    #58

    My Carrot Resembles A Proportionate Pointer Finger

    Unusually shaped baby carrot held between fingers, a photo that might make you look twice for its unique form.

    thejppass Report

    #59

    Window Reflection Produces A Ghost Building In The Horizon

    City skyline with old buildings and reflections creating an image that might make you look twice on a cloudy day.

    dperezk Report

    #60

    Evening Light On A Wood Table Makes It Look Like Alaska's Kachemak Bay Is Pouring Into The Cabin

    Indoor pool water reflecting windows with a mountain and lake view, creating a photo that might make you look twice

    Studiodaddyo Report

    #61

    Is My Cat Going Up Or Down The Stairs?

    Cat resting on carpeted stairs, a photo that might make you look twice due to its unusual pose and setting.

    rockstunt Report

    #62

    Curling Stones In The Back Somehow Look Bigger

    Curling stones from Canada and Korea positioned closely on ice during Winter Olympics match, photo that might make you look twice

    Trabalhomem Report

    #63

    Giant Lamp

    Vintage orange adjustable lamp in a cozy room filled with books, plants, and various personal items on shelves.

    Quelair Report

    #64

    One Picture

    Split view photo showing water blending into dry land by an old stone wall, a picture that might make you look twice.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    Soulless Being Or…

    Three men with beards closely observing books in a store, an image that might make you look twice.

    childish__slambino Report

    #66

    Kicking Back

    Man with glasses and beard sitting at a table with child’s legs resting on the table in a casual home setting, funny photo.

    Kingsteven01 Report

    #67

    Foot Hand

    Person carrying another on their back on a beach, creating a photo that might make you look twice for its unusual pose.

    onionrings4eva Report

