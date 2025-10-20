To better understand why these emotional rifts happen, we’ve compiled real stories from people who had to walk away from their best friends. These confessions are raw, honest, and sometimes downright shocking, ranging from betrayal and jealousy to simply growing apart. If you've ever ended a friendship, this might just offer the comfort or closure you've been searching for.

#1 I had this friend that I considered a sister. We were friends since we were 13. I was there when her grandfather died and helped to shave him. To. shave. a. dead. person. If that’s not friendship, then I don’t know what it is.



Years forward, I graduated from university first, got a job first, bought a car first and she started to make comments here and there putting me down. I used to call her to share an accomplishment like we always used to do and she acted as it was nothing. I noticed the change in her attitude. However, my attitude towards her never changed.



Among the two, she was always the hot one, or at least she considered herself as such. But I got engaged first to a wonderful, handsome man. Was she happy for me? no. She didn’t have a boyfriend or any prospect of marriage at that time. She gets to know this guy because my fiancé introduced them, he’s not good-looking at all, bless his heart, but a very decent nice guy. He proposed and she accepted.



Then it began devaluating not only me, my wedding but also my now husband. She used to do these passive-aggressive comparisons between my now husband and hers where hers was always the best and it was not the case. She told me one day, she heard nobody liked my husband and people thought he was a loser professionally speaking. That’s not even the case since my now husband had a higher rank than hers professionally and people like him. Anyway, if you attack my husband, you are dead to me. Never spoke to her again. She pretended she didn’t know me and it was fine by me.

#2 I designed and built custom web sites for several years, and a friend tried to steal my business.



She’d been helping me with sales leads. I guess she thought she could make a lot of money if she went around me. She didn’t have any of the skills necessary to do this kind of work, but she had a student lined up that she thought could do it for her. He helped her copy my web site to another account, and she started selling my designs as her own.



I found out what she was up to. She was the one who actually ended the friendship. I hoped we could fix it at first, because I was so shocked by her actions, but quickly realized it was impossible.



When someone betrays you, you’re a fool to sign up for more. It was awful.

#3 My friendship was given an ultimatum. Long time ago now.



Do this or else statements. I walk away regardless.



I don’t think I need to elaborate further.

Defining a good friend isn’t always easy. What one person values might not matter as much to someone else. Some look for loyalty, while others prioritize fun or shared interests. Friendship isn’t one-size-fits-all; it’s deeply personal. What makes someone a good friend for you might not work for someone else. And that’s totally okay. Some people want a friend who’s always up for an adventure: hiking, exploring, road trips. Others prefer quiet nights with someone who loves books or deep conversations. It all depends on personality, comfort, and what brings joy. But while good friends come in many forms, bad ones often share familiar traits. And sometimes, they’re hard to spot right away. Until the red flags start waving. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Distance makes us distant.

#5 I used to be really close with someone, but things changed when they started talking behind my back. I found out they were sharing personal stuff I had confided in them. After confronting them, instead of apologizing, they brushed it off like it was no big deal. That’s when I realized our friendship wasn't what I thought it was, and I had to step away.

#6 He got married and his wife don’t let him communicate with his friends anymore.

These red flags scream, “This might not be a healthy friendship.” And the sooner you notice them, the better. Because emotional exhaustion is real. Especially when the bond that’s supposed to lift you up starts wearing you down. One of the most obvious red flags in any friendship? A friend who talks behind your back. And it’s rarely just about you; they often badmouth everyone around them. If they gossip to you about others, chances are they’re gossiping about you to someone else too. This kind of behavior isn’t just shady; it can be toxic and manipulative. It creates an environment built on suspicion rather than trust. You’ll start wondering what’s being said the minute you leave the room. That lingering doubt can damage even the strongest bond. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I had a friend for years when I was in my 30s and single, her name was Peg. We had fun “Girls Nites”. She lived almost next door so we hung out a lot at her house or mine. She was almost overly cheerful most of the time so pleasant enough to hang out with and I really enjoyed her company.



At some point she began dating a really nice guy, Harry. They seemed really happy. He was a recent widower who’s wife had died from cancer. He had a young daughter, Heather, who was about 5 years old who was really still fresh from losing her mom. Needless to say, the kid was kind of a mess, but Peg and Harry seemed to be handling things okay. Peg had never had any kids of her own, but she was a physical therapyst who dealt with kids all day long and she really seemed ok to jump into a “sort-of” mom roll with Heather. Peg married Harry and everyone seemed pretty happy. I still saw her regularly, but I noticed she was not very tolerant of Heather, almost like she was a little jealous.



Now Peg had alway had a side to her that I found unusual. She was REALLY into “alternative medicine”…but not to a crazy degree. She would go to the doctor, but she preferred Herbalists and Chiropractors to MDs. This was all fine until I heard that Heather got sick. After lots of tests it was determined that Heather had Lukemia. Peg jumped all over this and insisted that they try Micro Diets and Herbs because she was convinced the Chemo that was recommended was “poison”. I couldn’t beleive it! I told her that she needed to do EVERYTHING the doctors recommended, the cancer was totally treatable and the prognosis was good, but it would be dangerous to not treat her right away.



Peg INSISTED that they NOT treat Heather with “Western Medicine”. I was appalled and told Harry that I thought he needed to step up and protect his daughter. He agreed, but was having trouble convincing Peg. THANK GOD the doctors had a Judge come down with some sort of legal order to get Heather her treatment. Peg was really mad at me for not supporting her. That was it! I could never be friends with someone who would gamble with a child’s life that she was in a parental position with. Harry and Peg stayed married for a few more years, but ultimately divorced. I heard that Heather was cured of Lukemia, but still stuggles with her mental health—- Poor kid. Im sure in the back of her mind, she knew that Peg was really not the caring mom she had been hoping for and that this made the loss of her real mom that more tragic.

#8 They disrespect me - not just ignorantly, or by mistake, but deliberately and consciously. They repeatedly stand me up, refuse to talk to me when I express my concerns or feelings, or they call me bitch or act in any deliberately disrespectful way. At that instant we are DONE and I do not go back, and don’t give them a second chance. They become a non-person, a turd, to me.



Without respect there is NO relationship. When someone lies, gossips, talks behind my back to others, or displays any kind of actions that tell me they don’t respect me I will confront them ONCE. If they refuse to acknowledge their actions, or don’t talk to me about it, or admit it, then they’re done. I don’t have the time, energy or desire to engage with disrespectful people and neither should you or anyone else. Staying in a friendship, job, or other situation where people don’t respect you destroys your self-confidence and eats at you. LEAVE.

#9 I had a very good friend for many years, he was a neighbor of mine, and we were in the same age bracket and shared many interests in hiking, travel, live music, and really good food. We hiked together through Switzerland and climbed one of the Alps together. He started dating someone and began spending more time at home, becoming more of a ‘homebody’, so gradually we started seeing less of each other as friends. I got a text message from him apologizing for being out of touch, and asking if I knew anyone with connections to Ricky Martin, so that he could get a couple tickets to a sold out concert. Turns out, I did have someone in Martin’s circle who owed me a favor. So I called it. Face value of the tickets was only about $500 each, so not a lot of money. But asking for the tickets did burn my favor. I give my buddy the tickets and thought nothing about it. I text him the Monday after the show and ask if he had a good time. He replied, “nah we didn’t feel like going. we just stayed inside and watched tv”.



I felt completely betrayed. Used. Unappreciated. I cut off all contact with my friend, and maybe this was an overreaction, but I was just so angry.

Then there are those friends who never seem to show up when it matters. They cancel at the last minute, leave your messages on read, or forget plans you made weeks ago. While everyone has a busy life, there’s a big difference between being unavailable and being unreliable. Good friends find a way to make time, even during hectic weeks. If someone always has an excuse and never follows through, you may start feeling like an afterthought. Support in friendships is shown through consistency. You deserve someone who values your time, not someone who keeps disappearing.

#10 I looked after him after his wife had an affair and he asked me to come round and I lent an ear and did his Christmas shopping for him and was there for him. He got back with his wife and she had it in for me ever since; he couldn’t seem to get that.



When my narcissistic ex left and immediately moved in with his girlfriend, my ‘friend’ and his wife decided that they were not going to take sides; though they knew he was behaving appallingly to me.



Anyhow the final straw - having told him how much his behaviour was hurting me, my friend posted all over Facebook congratulations to my ex and partner on their engagement; my ex hadn’t even told my sons and didn’t until a week further along.



His continual insensitivity, lack of consideration and the unnecessary ‘showing off’ on Facebook proved that he was never truly my friend.



Another long relationship which proved to be completely fake.

#11 It was a while back. It was late in the evening around 7:45 PM. Let's name my friend X. It was the final examination of our semester and we along with a few others were having a nice chat about how we could spend our holidays together.



We usually catch our train home. The next train would arrive at around 9:30 PM. So we had to reach home via the public bus transportation. We waited for the bus for a long time and one finally arrived. We got onto it, waved goodbye to other friends and left.



Now the ticket master asked us for our destination. We had to pay a fare of Rs. 20. And that's when I realized, someone had picked my pocket. I searched for it every where, couldn't find my wallet. My friend said that he didn't have the money to pay for my fare. Then obviously got scolded at badly by the ticket master. You know about India. He asked me to get off the bus in the next stop. I told my friend to carry on with his journey and thank goodness to the e wallet apps like PayTM, BHIM, PhonePe, Google Tez, etc. I only had to exchange the e currency at a nearby shop for cash. X asked me to give him a call as I reached home safely.



Now, I did the same, and thank goodness, the next bus arrived the time I got cash in my hands. My phone died immediately after that. I was very thankful to my phone that day. Else wouldn't reach Home at any cost.



I got onto the bus and reached my destination. I fell asleep deeply. And then suddenly, something woke me up abruptly, I'm not sure what. As I was clearing my eyes of dust, I just had a look outside the window seat. Then I saw Mr. X eating at a fast food restaurant. I was shocked. Then I asked the driver to stop immediately, and then got off. And stood far away waiting for him to finish and pay the bill. If he payed via e wallet, he was genuine, he couldn't have helped me in any way. But I saw him pull out a 100 rupee cash from his wallet and pay the bill. Reality had struck me that night. I didn't even talk to him. Just walked away home.



Now if I were at his place,



I would have stayed with my friend when the Master asked him to get off, instead of leaving him for dead in the middle of nowhere. Even if he insisted on me leaving.

Secondly, I would have payed for the fare. Even if I had to sacrifice my favorite food that night. Me and my friend were hard core foodies.

Where was all the friendship. Why did X have to fake being good friends with me?



It was like God planned ahead for me to see the reality I had to face.

#12 Any unexpected/unsolicited & negative remark about anyone’s body, appearance or behavior is a red flag. Gossip and undue or unkind criticism about others hints at the kind of person I don’t want around me.



I had a hard time understanding a lot of this isn’t calling out bad behavior. It isn’t being funny or clever. It’s purposefully using false statements to influence how I think about a person. It’s very common. It’s so gross how people will make shit up about others. Do. Not. Want.



I’ve noticed people will often try to engage me in putting someone else down. I used to brush it off, thinking most were going to do it. I didn’t grasp the depth of cold-heartedness this entailed until I was middle-aged. Now I’ll walk away. There’s no room for those people anymore.

Another major red flag is a friend who only takes but never gives. You’re always the one listening, supporting, comforting, but when you need help, they’re nowhere to be found. Friendship isn’t a one-way street. When it becomes a constant drain with no return, that’s emotional imbalance. You should never feel like you're begging for care or attention. A good friend checks in without being asked. If you're always showing up and getting nothing back, it's time to reflect. Ask yourself: are they being a friend to you, or just using your kindness?

#13 I have had a “friend” steal $150 from me, while we were hanging out at my house. She than proceeded to blame my brother for it, after I found out it was her who took the money I ended the friendship. She is still trying to be my “friend”, but stealing and doing some other things that I don’t wish to explain, is not a good way to try and restart a friendship with someone. We are currently ‘Friendly Acquaintances’ and I have no wish to start the full friendship back up.

#14 I had one when I was a teen who was a woman who had to weigh a legit 350lbs or more. She was an entertaining person so we hung out with her. Then one day it came to the attention of myself and my best friend that this broad was running around gossiping about us with our enemies behind our backs and feeding them personal info to use against us.



I told her that I was aware of her behaviour and that I sincerely hoped to never see or hear from or about her again and that was the last time that we spoke. At first she wasn’t grasping the concept so I had to clarify “I don’t give a rats a** whether you live or die” and she got the oh so subtle hint. I made damned sure that my intel was good before I made that move.



I ran into her in a store a couple of years after that and she tried to talk to me but I just kept walking. It’s been over 20 years now and I have not the slightest clue what became of her but one thing I can say for sure is that I don’t care.

#15 I had a friend that instead of supporting my relationship wormed his way into her life as a roommate then proceeded to convince her back to the lifestyle that I had so difficulty talked her out of you know who you are you p.o.s.

Dishonesty is another red flag that no real friendship can survive. It doesn’t matter whether the lies are big or small; they chip away at the foundation. A friend who isn’t truthful breaks a fundamental part of trust. When you start doubting their words, the relationship becomes shaky. It doesn’t matter how charming or fun they are if you can’t believe them. You deserve someone who respects you enough to be honest.

#16 She slept with my live-in BF of five years. Worse that that she deliberately set me up. We would make a date to go out together while my BF was at work (He was a Recording Engineer, and often worked in the evening). She would start chatting up a guy at the bar, and the suddenly leave, making up some kind of excuse, and leaving me to talk to him.



What I did not know was that she would go to the Studio, where BF was working, and tell him she had “just seen me” at the Pub chatting up a guy. If he didn’t believe her she would call the bar, and have the bartender confirm her story.



It worked, she convinced him that I was running around and cheating on him. We broke up, and she started dating him, eventually they married. It lasted about 5 years, they had one child, and then they broke up!



I never talked to her again after I found out the whole story from her room mates later!

#17 I had a wonderful friend with whom I worked. We had great times and I considered her a friend for life



When I was diagnosed with a brain tumor, she signed cards and flowers from groups of people but never did anything personal. I didn’t realize this at the time because I was trying to deal with a brain surgery and all that comes with it.



As I’m going to appointments, dealing with issues and starting proton radiation, I’m hearing from her less and less. I remember asking her if she was ok, worried something was wrong. It was then that she said that my diagnosis was a lot to handle, that she just couldn’t handle it. I wasn’t really sure what she meant at the time but that’s when all communication dropped off. Other friends were great, stopping by, coming to stay with me but she was silent.



It’s been 10 years since then and I’ve had six surpgeries, all without any support from her. She has stayed in touch with mutual friends but not me. It would be an understatement to say I’m hurt. I don’t know what would cause a friend to behave like that.



It’s been several years now and I rarely think of her, except when I see questions like this.

#18 Someone who was a new acquaintance and who I thought could become a friend stole from someone in a group of My friends — and had the audacity to smile and laugh about it to Me.



Before the smile could finish spreading across her face, I told her that she was contemptible and that under NO circumstances was she to ever communicate with Me again. Whatever it was that made her think that she could find a comrade in heinousness with ME was cause enough for Me never to want to bother with her ever again. I told her that she had 24 hours to return what she’d stolen or that I would tell everyone what she did.



I intensely dislike thieves, liars, and cheats and believe that they should be treated with corporal punished.



Of course, creeps always choose the next level of creepiness and she attempted to contact everyone in the group to tell them that I had stolen the item and threatened that if she told them, that I would say she’d done it. This backfired because My integrity precedes Me and they all knew better.



Let’s just say that things did not fare well for her. Best part is that I did not have to do anything further.

But before labeling someone a toxic friend, take a step back. Sometimes, a person’s distance or cold behavior has less to do with you and more to do with their own struggles. They might be dealing with grief, anxiety, burnout, or personal battles they haven’t voiced. Context is crucial, especially when someone has previously shown care. One or two off weeks shouldn't define an entire relationship. Everyone has rough patches where they don't show up as their best self. Compassion and communication go hand in hand here. Not every red flag is a dealbreaker; some are cries for help. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 They made me doubt myself, question my memory, invalidate my feelings, etc.



I have been the receiving end if this from that person for most of my life and I still feel like I'm making mistakes and lacking. Everything I do feels wrong. This has also caused me to have severe anxiety and I have trouble interacting with other people. I think about other people feelings first before my own. Most of the times, I don't even consider my own feelings.



There are many incidents, I've lost count. It took me so long to realize that I'm not always wrong. I'm just hoping that everything gets better.

#20 I moved to Texas in 1996, when my husband’s company was sold and moved us. He had to go back to our home state and finish closing down operations. This woman was in the exact same situation. We had bonded over the 3 month span that our husbands were away, and we were establishing our new homes.



We shared problems, including the ones she had with her elderly parents who were “back home.” Life went on this way for 17 years. Then my husband had a near fatal motorcycle wreck. One day I called her, nearly in tears. He had taken a turn for the worse, and I was called to authorize an emergency procedure. When she answered, I told her what had happened. Before I had finished telling her, she responded, “I’m busy now, call back tomorrow if you still want to talk.” then hung up on me.



That was the last time we spoke to one another. Two years later, I got a card indicating that she would like to resume meeting with me once a month or so. I never bothered to respond. We no longer had anything in common.



By the way, my husband did recover, after over a month in the ICU, and several months of therapy. He returned to his work as a electrical engineer, and retired two years after returning to work after the accident.

#21 My best friend has always acted strange around me and was constantly throwing shade at me, but I never really reacted until she embarrassed me in front of my guy friends. We were talking in our group chat and I made a typing error, which is something common for me because I write too fast. She pointed out my mistake and started analysing every single detail about it, all of this while my 3 other guy friends were watching. She then proceeded to text “well if you actually paid attention to class and studied a lot, you'd know what you typed is wrong”. Who is she to tell me if I am a good student or not and basically criticize my academic performance, especially since I am one of the best students in my class and always get high grades. Note that she ALWAYS talked sh*t about my abilities in school, and would make me feel bad every time I got a lower grade than her. I wouldn't mind at all if she just told me I made a mistake politely, but making it a big deal in front of others made me extremely pissed. Later on I dmed her the same way she did and said “well you also made a typing error earlier and if you paid more attention you wouldn't make it”. She told me she was joking about what she said earlier and claimed I was trying to get revenge, when I was simply defending myself. After this, I talked to my aunt about this, and I realised her only goal is to humiliate me to make her seem better, only because she has no confidence in herself. I've limited interaction with her ever since.

That’s why checking in with your friends matters more than ever. If something feels off, have the courage to ask. If their actions hurt you, gently let them know. We often expect people to just “get it,” but communication bridges that gap. An honest conversation might not fix everything overnight, but it can clear the fog. Call out unhealthy patterns with kindness and clarity. It may feel uncomfortable, but healing rarely begins without discomfort. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple question to start a powerful dialogue.

#22 Lied about me.



There were four mothers whose daughters at one time or another were friends so we would chat at the school pick up time. One of the girls could be spiteful at times and try and cause problems for the other girls. I began to distance myself a little as I was not keen on the girl’s mother as she could also be a little harsh and complain about people behind their back. The other two mothers were not keen on this mother and daughter either but kept the friendship going as the mother was useful to them in different ways.



One day, I went to meet my daughter to hand over dance costumes and while there chatted with a little boy about his birthday the previous week. I didn’t see the mother who was collecting my daughter and her friend for the dance class and was told that she had the smaller car that day so different arrangements had been made. I commented that the mother was silly for having the wrong car when she was giving more children lifts that day.



Next thing I know, I am being accused of being rude about the mother of the spiteful child because she was the one giving the lift. I had no idea what the problem was as I hadn’t seen her let alone spoken to or about her. The mother I thought was a friend complained that I was causing all this trouble and making life difficult for her being stuck in the middle. Next time I saw the mother I went over to apologise and say that there seems to have been a misunderstanding but this was met with a tirade of abuse and that I was lying. My friend was supposed to have phoned me about the change to the transport arrangements and then lied about it because I had received no call. All the comments that the other two mothers had said about the spiteful girl had been passed onto the mother by my “friend” who had attributed them to me. I had made vague comments such as her younger sister had better manners but nothing like the specifics of the other two.



Anybody who is prepared to lie about me for their own benefit has lost any right to count me as a friend.

#23 I’ve had many friends come and go. So I’ll name one:



She stopped talking to me a couple of days, no idea why. When I asked her she said nothing.



then randomly she goes and tells my boyfriend at the time that I had been drinking. A secret I only shared with her as one day we met up and had some alcohol at the park, my boyfriend was abusive at the time and said I wasn’t allowed. She saw his reaction and laughed. Then called me pathetic, laughing some more.



Obviously more unfolded after that but the friendship ended that way. I have no idea why she did what she did

#24 Not much of an answer but betrayed my faith and trust in him. Although there is a big difference in our ages we had things in common and seemed, at least on my part, to be good friends. But I am realizing he was just playing a role for his benefit. How a 24 year old can bring a 72 year old widow to tears is unforgivable. This just happened recently and I can’t at this time say more. Too upsetting.

Still, if after everything—conversation, patience, understanding—they refuse to acknowledge or change their behavior, it’s okay to walk away. Letting go doesn’t make you cold-hearted: it shows you value your emotional well-being. You shouldn’t keep pouring into someone who doesn’t want to grow with you. Some people are just meant to be lessons, not lifelines. Protecting your peace isn’t selfish; it’s a form of self-respect. Letting go of a toxic friend is painful, but staying in a toxic friendship can be even more damaging. You may feel guilt, grief, and even relief all at once, and that’s okay. Emotional bonds are complex, even when they’re harmful. But choosing yourself and setting boundaries is a necessary form of healing. You’re allowed to close doors that no longer lead to mutual care. Respect, honesty, and effort should never be one-sided. The moment you realize that, real growth begins.

#25 i had a friend. i really liked her. she was very kind to me in the beginning. i would do anything for her. i would fight with anyone for her. she was that dear to me. i don’t know what happened all of a sudden. she fell in love with a guy and became very mean to me. i was little fair compared to her. she was brown. i was sitting one day beside her. she scratched my hand. it was bleeding lightly. i thought it was a joke and i dint mind that. she was doing that continuously. one day i told her its paining, don’t do that. then she stopped. one day i was just playing with her. suddenly she scratched my face very hard. my cheek started bleeding. i was in shock. asked her why did you do this. she was like you are coming very close to me i don’t like that. i didn’t understand a word she was saying. we play all the time like this. suddenly she is saying that she doesn’t like me coming close to her. i couldn’t cry. because i trusted her so badly. i cannot even gather my courage to scold her. then somehow that wound left my face without a scar thank god! when i left my hostel, i was crying thinking about all the time i wasted trusting her as my friend.

#26 She was a friend/my dream girl. She and I met when we were in a theater company together. She and I were two of the highest ranked individuals there.



This past December I went out to dinner with our boss. Our boss said that gay people shouldn’t be allowed to get married or adopt kids. I wanted to try and write a gay couple into a play we were writing. Our boss said no and also threatened to fire me.



I have another friend who I have had for 10 years who is gay. I felt like this was a personal affront.



I quit my job, BUT my crush DEFENDED our boss. Because of that I had no option but to cut ties.

#27 My best friend of over 15 years. She had been in many train wreck relationships in the time I knew her. Finally she met Matt. This guy seemed wonderful made her very happy. They eventually got engaged. I started seeing her behavior change. She would say some really terrible things about other people of different races and religion. She was never like that before and she knows I don’t tolerate that at all. I asked her to keep it to herself. She started making comments about my own life too. I’m a vegan she all of a sudden thought that was stupid and “ignorant”. She would make comments about my dogs who may not be the best behaved but they were all rescued from varying bad situations and deserve to have a great life. Her dog she purchased from a breeder and would go on and on about how people who rescue are stupid because the dogs are ruined. She knows how I feel about rescue and fostering and how against breeders I am but would carry on anyway. Lots of other things too I can’t think of at the moment. Long story short this guy was changing her views and I didn’t like who she was becoming. The breaking point was an argument over her saying she isn’t wearing a mask because it doesn’t affect her and she won’t be inconvenienced protecting people she will never know. I can’t be friends with someone so selfish about so many things.

These stories highlight friendships that veered off into toxicity, betrayal, or plain neglect. They serve as reminders of what not to ignore and when to step away. Have you ever had to let go of someone you once considered your closest friend? What was the turning point for you, the moment that made it clear? We’d love to hear your experience in the comments. Sometimes, sharing your story can be a form of closure, for you and for someone else reading it. You’re not alone in this.

#28 I was friends with a man and a woman for over 10-years. We were very close to begin with and shared most of our lives together. We used to do shopping, going out and going on holiday regularly. Everything started to change when we went on holiday and the lady refused to compromise on doing anything that I wanted to do. Where we went, what we had to eat, what time we go out with dictated all by her. Everything was about her. I reminded them that it was my holiday too but he just went along with what she wanted and she got her way. They spent the rest of the night arguing and I went to bed and got the train home the next morning by myself.



Whenever she was down on her luck i would be there to help her out. Lending her money if she needed it. I was born with a heart condition and had two open heart surgeries. When my health took a turn for the worst that's when when things went really wrong in the friendship. I had to have ambulances out and spend more time in hospital because of fast heart rythms. I would often be discharged later that day day and she would say say that I was exaggerating my symptoms, I was no different to an alcoholic wasting time at the hospital. She even said that she needed proof from the doctors like letters and that if I couldn't provide them then she would disbelieve me but even if I provided them she wouldn't believe it anyway. She also said she would not be my friend if it wasn't for him. I ended the friendship with her completely at that point. However he began to send me messages on her behalf saying that she did not understand what she had done .

#29 It was a friendship of more than 10 years.



She was my best friend, we maintained contact till now from school.



She was caring, funny and used to talk to me everyday,atleast once in week in worst case.



Then, she met a guy through arrange marriage setup. She liked him, so did he. She told me that she liked him and narrated me their conversation too.



They got engaged. I used to message her, but she gave no response even though she came online every day. I used to call her sometimes, but she never picks up my call nor does she call back. She called me only when she had to tell something not to listen mine.



One day, she told me it was her fiancé's b'day so she sends him a bouquet of red roses and lots of chocolates.



I asked her for pics, she told me why I should send you the pics. She thought I was asking for his bday pics. The way she spoke to me that sentence still give me shivers.



I told her what's wrong in showing pic of what she gave him as we used to share pics during that time and then she sends me a pic of that.



I was missing her badly because we were that close friends. I understood that she is in a relationship, so she was busy with him. So, I gave her space.



I didn't attend her wedding as I was sick and told her sorry for not attending. Then she called once just to tell me about her life.



I asked her for wedding pics,she send me only those pics which she took with her family and her husband was nowhere. I asked where your husband is, she sends me one more pic out of anger and told me I have only this much pics.



After that,she never texted, never called me or received my call as she is gone to a joint family, so I know she will be busy. So,I didn't disturb her.



But she used to wish me on my birthday without fail. But this year,she didn't wished me. I thought she must be busy or must have forgotten my b'day.



I had uploaded all my bday pics on my status that day,she saw all my photos and didn't care even to wish me. She didn't wish me later also.



After seeing status, any person will send you HBD at least if they had lack of time. But she knowingly didn't wish me. She messaged me later saying hello, I didn't reply.



She got mad.I told her I was preparing for competitive exams; I was studying.



To which she replied,tujhe job milega bhi(will u get job even).



I was hurt, was already frustrated by writing exams and not getting cleared, much above that she made such demeaning comment on me.



I never expected this comment from a friend who knew my condition.



I told her,I am not like who will get married without a job and blocked her.



This was not the only reason I blocked her, the reason I described above was also a part of this. I don't think she ever considered me as a friend, she never picked up my call. She picks everyone's call except me. I never did anything wrong to her ever.



I don't know if relationship change you so much to the point where you completely ignore you friend and it's not that her hubby is a possessive guy, she is possessive instead.



She made feel sick every time by her attitude. I used to forgive her mistakes just to maintain our friendship as I didn't want to break this long relation. But nowadays people don't care.



This is the truth of life people change.



My advice is not to maintain any relation or friendship with anyone who makes you feel sick no matter by considering the duration of your relation.



Nowadays, some old friends stab you behind while some new friends clean up your wounds.

#30 Borrow money or an item and not pay it back or return it.



Argue about politics or religion when they have opposing views from you



Lie to their friend and be caught in the lie



Say bad things about their friend behind their back



repeatedly stand them up when they promise to meet



ignore or mistreat their friend when they are in the presence of other friends



not invite their friend to an event that other friends are invited to



only call when they want something



take them for granted



not apologize when they are wrong



always expect them to pay for meals or gas

#31 I was uninvited to his wedding.



Long version: I received my Save The Date cards in the mail with a note saying how great it will be to get the old posse back together.



My invitation never came.



He had a mutual friend tell me that he really wanted my girlfriend and I there but the bride needed to invite some extra coworkers so he had to cut someone. I was only person from old crowd that wasn't invited.



That's what pissed me off…..He didn't have the balls to tell me himself.



Three years later my girlfriend and I got married….He wasn't invited.

#32 She got so upset because she wasn’t my maid of honor in my wedding. I tried so hard to hang out and talk to her despite her being mean and not talking to me. I realized I was putting all the effort in and quit trying. She did end up coming to my wedding last year but I quit making the effort to try and fix things/ talk but I was the only one trying. Haven’t talked to her since. I’m still sad about it until this day.

#33 He distanced himself from me after he confessed that he loves me, a few weeks after I entered into a relationship with my first boyfriend.

#34 Physically hurt me, and have some of her friends threaten to call police on me after I stood up for myself.

#35 He was a serial cheater. It didn’t bother or affect me until i was in a relationship that was so important to me that I couldn’t risk even the possibility of being accused of being like him.



I miss him dearly, but made the right call.

#36 Tried to kiss her



Don't fall in love with your best friends folks.

#37 I think it was that they saw me.



We were best friends who met over games. Played every day for hours, often spent the night chatting. We didn't know each other in person.



One day I ended up being near their home and dropped off a birthday present I got them. They almost immediately became cold and distant.



I basically started having a breakdown over losing my best friend and drove a few nails into the coffin. They ended our final conversation with a voice message that said "Oh, and by the way, you're really fugly".

#38 She had a habit of shoplifting.



Well, back in the year 2015, there was a new joiner at my workplace then. Let’s call her Gunjan. Gunjan, was from very affluent family. Her Father was DCP; her mom was homeopathy doctor, and her brother was working in Delhi at some MNC. This is what she had told me. She showed her family photos on her phone on first day of her employment! Her “bigggggggggggg” house at her home town; 4-5 for wheelers; amount of gold and other jewels, family owned, etc. . She was bragging about herself, rather than learning about her job. I felt, since she is new to corporate world (She said that) she is over excited and behaved that way. I was allocated as “Buddy” to her. A buddy system is an onboarding and knowledge sharing method used to orient new employees. It involves assigning him or her to a workplace buddy. The buddy is an existing employee who guides the new employee through the first few weeks or months on the job.



At my workplace, there was a protocol, that new employee stays in the accommodation given by the company for first 15days. Within this 15 days these employees have to find accommodation for themselves. Since Gunjan was unable to find a decent place for herself, She asked me for help, and I welcomed her to my rented home. She shifted in my accommodation. I was staying with 2 of my besties since 1 year. And soon Gunjan became a part of it.

#39 My “friend" became my friend a few short months after my boyfriend of 5 years successfully hanged himself. This friend used to be a grievance counselor he was introduced to me through my employee. I was skeptical of his intentions, what could he possibly find interesting about me, I was a robot of a person at that time. He would stop by my busy pet grooming shop a few times a week just to check in and say hello ( earning my trust). After a month or so we became inseparable still strictly platonic. All of our mutual friends warned me to watch my back that he was a con artist which made me like him more. I didn't really realize how much money I had been “ lending" him because I really did enjoy his company. During my busy season it's normal to earn over $1000 per day. Which is a lot for one person grooming dogs on her own. I go to the bank before work to make a deposit I glance down at my balance which was around $200. My heart dropped out off My chest , I whip my car around to go inside the bank. I am looking frantic and stuttering as I explain basically wtf is this $200 balance there is no way this is correct. The banker starts listing off at least 15 checks with random amounts. I stop her to ask if she can pull up a copy of the check written. I actually pulled them up faster on my phone than she could. I said OMG it's ARI she asked what does that mean? I said my friend he has stolen a stack of business checks from my house. I said look my signature has 2 It's and 1 S my name is spelled Melissa and he signed them with his own name on the back.



Long story short I pressed charges. In total he had written $2700 In 2 weeks before I noticed and he still had over 14 checks he had written to him self but had not yet cashed. So obviously we are no longer friends which sucks bc I really liked him no matter what anyone said!

#40 It was my three closest friends in a single night.



It was the night of my birthday party, held at my new partner's luxurious (this will be important later) apartment, where I now lived. Among the 80 guests were my three closest friends: Bill, Julian and Sara, who had been my friends for 13, 18 and 12 years respectively. Bill arrived very irritated and declined to give a speech despite having agreed to prepare and deliver one. Julian was in a terrible mood and monosyllabic all evening and Sara walked around the party all night with a confused look on her face telling my guests that she couldn't believe that I could be living in such a nice place that was even nicer than hers! I realised that my 3 best friends had behaved so badly because they were jealous that I was living in such a beautiful apartment.



I had always been the least successful among my 3 best friends and that had never been a problem for me; I was genuinely glad for my friends’ good fortune. It seemed that the obverse was not true. After that night, I became more discerning about the people I let into my life. So though the experience was a very painful one, wiping out 3 long friendships in a single night, it was ultimately beneficial. Today I have friends who want the best for me, as it should be, and I rid myself of the frenemies

#41 My old high school friend who i reconnected with after of years of not talking to her was not the person who i thought she was. Her name was viola and she was one of my oldest friends form high school, When i went back to being friends with her i did not know it would end in heartache the way it did. Lets just say she used me because i had a big heart and i would do anything for her but nothing much for myself. I was living with my dad and there was this one night i wen to bed her and my boyfriend whom i am still with after 7 years tried to have sex with him behind my back. Don”t worry it did not happen he pushed her off then she went into my bed with me pretending nothing went on. There was one time where i was at her place she waited a year to tell me that my bf tried to rape her and i deiced to play along i knew she was not telling me the whole truth. I realized now how bad that felt when i officially ended it . Took me 2 weeks to get over it



therefor I don”t trust anyone

#42 I had a “friend”, Brian, basically manipulate me so he'd look better. We spent the first two years of high school together, he was my best friend. Then, he started following a standard set of patterns:



Talk trash or belittle me.



Respond with “oh they all know I'm kidding”



Or



Ask to borrow some money



Feign offense and claim he wasn't paying it back.



Great guy. Barely made it through high school. Knocked up some girl. Genuine scum. Had same minor talent but quickly realized he was going down hill fast. He changed schools Junior year and after everyone switched schedules around we all realized he'd been lying to everyone trying to manipulate as many people as he possibly could. He also was extremely racist toward pretty much everyone you could think of.

#43 A friend had a bad roommate who was harassing her. She had a friend tell him that my friend had committed suicide, planning to keep it secret. Well the roomie was shocked and told a mutual friend. And the rest of us heard but did not get the truth for a while. Her judgement in telling that story and taking on the roomie in the first place was so poor that was it.

#44 I was friends with a woman for 12 years. We were close enough that she said she wanted to make me the Executor of her estate. Two to three months before she went on a trip, and planned on visiting me (for a two week visit), she decided to adopt a 40 pound dog. When she asked if we were still good with her visit, I told her no. We have two cats, and they would be very uncomfortable with a dog coming into their territory. She abruptly hung up and me and a few weeks later sent me an email on exactly the date of a milestone birthday for me, and it was truly the most vile, hateful letter I have ever read. All because I said no to her. This has been nearly 4 years and looking back on it, I realize, that she really had some deep seated emotional problems.

#45 This didn't happen to per se, but it did involve me. It was nearing the end of Senior year, my then current girlfriend and I had broken up after almost two years of dating. My best friend was also best friends with her. Well after a month my ex rebounds with my best friends then ex as well. My friend honestly didn't care, but she was angry about my ex being dishonest with her about the fact that they were dating. Not only that my friend had been there for my ex through everything, but my ex ended up throwing my bestfriend out of her life because the boyfriend wanted nothing to do with my best friend. Last check my ex and her boyfriend have already broken up twice, her now boyfriend has complete control over her social media so honestly she traded a best friend for a control freak.

#46 My bestfriend (guy) ended his 3 year friendship with me because his girlfriend thought that I had feelings for him.

We were pretty close and she was getting quite annoyed and jealous by it. She asked him to stop talking to me and told me the same. The worst thing was, I was expecting some kind of fight. Some resistance. From my best friend. But he readily accepted her orders and completely stopped talking to me.

I was heartbroken and depressed. A best friend breakup is definately worse than a relationship break up.

But his happiness was still my first priority. If his happiness lied in staying away from me, so be it. It took some time but I eventually was normal again.



Time heals all wounds.



The story does not end here. Fast forward to a year later, somewhere in 2015 I had a small accident and he messaged me asking me about my health and mocking me on how I haven’t yet learnt to take care of myself. He told me he has broken up. He apologised for everything and I forgave him. Yes, some people would find that stupid but he is the one person in my life who I can give multiple chances no matter what. He is my weakness and my strength :)



We've always read that a paper once crumbled can't be perfect again. But we proved it wrong. We started with making small talk but eventually right now, my best friend is back. He has dutifully learnt his lesson and I know he won’t repeat the mistake again. It was a lesson for both of us.

We are stronger than before and now a girl or a boy or any force in this world can't take him away from me.

He is my best friend, my soul mate :')

#47 “I’m waiting with you till 5 a.m… then you’re getting the fuck out of my house.”



Is the last thing I told her…



We were sisters for 7 years. Trust was 100% there. I would leave anyone I was with if they didn’t want me to be her friend. I had her back in everything. Defended her, was her shoulder to cry on, you name it.



But the night I let her meet my boyfriend for the first time was the last time I would tolerate her presence and her name. She was supposed to spend the night at my house for the first time, her parents are super strict. That night we decided to celebrate by going out to a club, that would be her first time as well. Alcohol got the best of her and she ranted lies about me to my boyfriend. Claimed that “everybody was right! You are fucking crazy!!” Was what she said about me to everybody with us including my boyfriend. And other horrendous inappropriate things that affected my reputation, they were all lies of course. I couldn’t abandon her, my hurting heart gave the last piece of compassion by letting her stay at my house till 5 a.m. after that, she was out of my business and out of my life.



7 years.. down the drain…



She tried contacting me after that, but I always rejected her, the respect was lost.



“So is that what you really think of me?” Is what repeats in my head every time I think of her and that night.

#48 She was my best friend, and buddy for life. We loved each other dearly, and really cared for each other. Our bonding had been instantaneous and powerful, but absolutely platonic. She knew the girl I had eyes for, and I knew her boyfriend quite well. He knew about my situation too.



But we were closer than the universe could handle, I suppose.



Her boyfriend muddied the water, gave her a choice between him and me! It was ridiculous, and it was totally unnecessary, and I am very happy she chose him, for she got married to him later.



We didn't even talk about it like such amazingly close friends. There was absolutely no doubt I'd have died for her gladly anytime.



None of the romantic stories ending comes even remotely close to the profound sadness I carry to this day! I can say this event broke my heart, put me in a spell of darkness, and I just could not brush it off. But I have nothing but respect for her, and the question of holding something against her never arose. Purest love, destroyed by silly emotions? I have many questions to ask of the universe, but perhaps many will remain unanswered.



If her boyfriend, who was also a good friend of mine, had told me straight he doesn't want me around, I would have highly respected that. But not one communication from him, or replies to mine.



PS: It was not too good to be true, because it was true. It was too pure and too open and hence perhaps too vulnerable. I have never held anything against the Divine bigger than this.

#49 True friends don't ruin relationships. But.. for e.g. they talk behind ur back, backstab u with their silly mortal ego.. try to add ur partner or spouse and sliding into their dms..



Those are just false friends testing ur wisdom and courage to cut them off. They lucky they in the modern times, cuz sometimes deserved to be skewered or impaled by Vlad.

#50 She stopped calling. I was the only one putting in any effort, I'd call but 90% of the time she either wouldn't answer or she'd say she was busy/had plans with someone else. Idk if it was true or not, maybe it was just bad timing or something, but since she made no effort I took the hint she doesn't want to hang out with me anymore/liked her other friends better then me now. So I gave up. If you want to stay friends with someone you're supposed to make some effort, but she just quit giving any. Plus I got tired of trying only for her to either not answer or say she was busy.

#51 Slept with my girlfriend.

#52 Quietly moved to another city and just disappeared. Later, I was told that their parents wanted him to be admitted to some college there, but we had phones, and he could have shared. No regrets though because it was one-sided friendship and I was crazy to think that he considered me his best friend as well, when he doesnt.

#53 He betrayed my trust by revealing something deeply personal I shared in confidence. That act of betrayal shattered our bond, and I couldn't look past it. Trust is everything in a friendship, and once it's broken, it's hard to repair.

#54 Contribute to my mental health problems.

#55 I got my own place, became completely independent, and started to make new friends. After my best friend just ghosted me one day, our mutual friend told me later that he wasn't taking it well that I was going farther in life than he was. Been 8 years since.

#56 First best friend I had, turns out I wasn't his best friend.

It became clear he didn't care for our friendship so I stopped bothering him.

#57 He conspired to evict me from our friends group so that he and my then girlfriend could be together without me in the picture.



Not the greatest part of my life, ngl.

#58 He was not my best friend but a close one. I realized I was the only one initiating plans or even the only one to message him first on FB. He was a cool guy and I genuinely liked hanging with him. BUT one day eight years ago now, after we had hung out I was like "yeah now its your turn man" and I waited and waited and waited. NOTHING. I found out he found a girl and got married like a year and a half later. Of course I was not invited. SO I just deleted him from FB and everything, bye bye.

#59 He borrowed $100 when unemployed then got a job and didn't pay it back



But that was in 1986 so we recently got over it.

#60 Uh a manic episode and emotional vulnerability during covid lol.



We cool now though and in a much better place.

#61 He stole my pokemon cards and then Ghosted me.

#62 He married one of the worst persons I'd ever met. I still tried at the beginning, but now she forbids him to see me. She forbids him to see most of the people who mattered for him before the wedding, including is family. Sad.

#63 She was nuts. She'd pick fights constantly, go radio silence after the fight, then contact me (and the other friends she did this to) as though nothing happened, and would refuse to acknowledge anything happened, or would shut down and pretend you weren't saying anything when you attempted to broach the subject.



We also had different philosophies about life (she was always the victim, always spent money on stupid stuff she couldn't afford, then would b*m money off of others to pay for bills). Overall, she was an emotionally draining person; I don't know why I was friends with her, to be honest.



After the last fight she picked, during her usual period of radio silence, I tried to go over to her house to talk but she wouldn't answer the door, and wouldn't answer calls, etc. So I emailed her and said I couldn't take it anymore. I would have preferred to do this in person but she left me no choice. It was like a huge burden had been lifted, I was freeeeeee!



(Also, she slowly lost all of the friends in our circle, too--then after that she moved to another state. A friend of a friend says she's lost all of her friends there, too. And she still thinks it's not her, that people in her life "abandon" her.).

