You have to see it to believe it, they say. But can we really trust our eyes?

The answer is not quite. It was found that our eyes can trick our brains into believing things that aren’t there and vice versa. This makes us fall for optical illusions, too—images that fool our brain into seeing something differently from reality. They definitely mess with your head, but that’s the whole fun of it.

For your entertainment, our Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of unedited visual illusions that might break your brain if you’re not too careful. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

That Bird Looks Like It's Made Of Chrome

Unphotoshopped pic of a bird on a ledge with reflections making it look like a double exposure in daylight.

hopperjack91 Report

    #2

    This Photo From Inside A Tent Looks Like Photoshop

    View from inside a tent revealing an unphotoshopped forest scene that looks fake but is 100% real outdoors.

    Ingelo8Jean Report

    #3

    Disappearing Trailer

    Unphotoshopped pic of a trailer carrying an oddly upright wooden structure and coolers in a snowy parking lot at night

    Other than slightly brightening the image given the dark when we took it, it is not edited. The perspective was just as confusing in person.

    powerbookguy Report

    Our brains and eyes work together to help us perceive the world around us. For them both to work fast and effectively, the brain develops shortcuts to process the vast amount of data seamlessly and unconsciously. 

    However, sometimes the view we see, like the photos on this list, can throw a wrench into this smooth process. Optical illusions confuse the brain and can create a mismatch between what is real and what is not.

    #4

    A Wave Of Clouds Rolls In North Central Minnesota

    Storm clouds resembling ocean waves over a rural road in an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real

    doggodad2013 Report

    #5

    This Dog Had His Own Peep Hole

    Golden retriever's head resting on stone ledge through fence gap in unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    ermingtrout Report

    #6

    Car Being Engulfed By The Road

    Police car partially submerged in floodwater, with emergency lights on, showcasing an unphotoshopped real scene that looks fake.

    TheShadowDemon247 Report

    Alternating patterns, brightness, tilt, or particular colors can affect our eyes, making them see optical illusions. Continuous exposure to certain colors, patterns, and amounts of brightness can tire our eyes, which also causes us to perceive things differently.

    Curious about this, people have tried to create man-made optical illusions that take advantage of things that affect our sight and brain processing.

    #7

    Photo Taken At The Exact Moment The Scene Changed

    Black and white cat curled up on a bed with patterned blue and white bedding in a bedroom with mirrored closet doors.

    spicerackk Report

    #8

    I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife

    Three bright yellow trees growing on a black volcanic ash landscape, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    stoomhap Report

    #9

    Caught A Fish And The Photo Makes It Look Transparent

    Person holding a large fish by the water, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    Siesta_time Report

    The exploration of illusions goes way back, as far as the ancient Greeks, but the real boom in studying it began in the 19th century. Scientists who researched perception created simple illusions to show how the brain perceives patterns and shapes, which started the early theories of how our eyes can play tricks on our brains.

    #10

    Two Giants?

    Two men standing in a large construction bucket above a street, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    M3COPT3R4 Report

    #11

    Gigantic Wolf

    Giant wolf appearing enormous on a rooftop, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    KyomiiKitsune Report

    #12

    Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today

    Unphotoshopped clouds with a rare mammatus formation creating a surreal, fake-looking but 100% real sky scene.

    HopefulSwine2 Report

    The Ebbinghaus illusion, for example, demonstrates how our mind makes judgments about size when objects are close to each other. In this picture, you can see two orange circles. At first glance, it may seem that they’re of different sizes, but actually, they’re the same size. This shows that our brain doesn’t judge size in isolation but rather in relation to surrounding objects.

    #13

    A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India

    Unphotoshopped sky with a large, rectangular hole in the clouds above a highway overpass, looking fake but real.

    ssigea Report

    #14

    This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head

    Two unphotoshopped pics showing a swan on the beach with a smaller swan perfectly aligned on its head, looking fake but real.

    Im_DIzE Report

    #15

    This Dog Has A Side Quest For You

    Unphotoshopped pics showing a fluffy brown dog with a glowing outline on pavement that looks fake but is real.

    Imgur Report

    The Ponzo illusion also proved that the surrounding context is important for depth perception. This picture shows how the same-length lines can appear to be different lengths when placed between converging parallel lines. If you block out the lines on the side with your fingers, you can see that the lines are actually the same size. Talk about confusing the brain.
    #16

    In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character

    Cat covered in colorful light spots, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real and freaks me out every time.

    drewsoulman Report

    #17

    The City Of Giants

    The City Of Giants

    haskap1017 Report

    #18

    Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building

    Futuristic building with rounded, UFO-like shape and smooth surface under clear blue sky in unphotoshopped real photo.

    Raxxla Report

    Later, many other illusions involving lines appeared. One of them is the Helmholtz illusion, which we now use as solid fashion advice. Its creator noticed that a square filled with horizontal lines appears taller and thinner, while an identical square with vertical stripes appears shorter and wider.

    That’s why wearing vertical stripes makes the wearer appear taller and slimmer, something that fashion gurus often advise paying attention to when shopping for clothes with stripes. Why this is, researchers are still unsure about.

    #19

    Veterans Cemetery

    Autumn tree with vibrant orange leaves over a cemetery with rows of unphotoshopped gravestones that look unreal.

    ltearth Report

    #20

    A Stump

    Tree growing from its own stump in an unphotoshopped real picture that freaks people out every time they see it.

    yosha Report

    #21

    My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy

    Woman and child hugging on a tiled floor with a dog nearby in an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    racecarjohnny2825 Report

    During the 20th century, scientists continued to research how our perception works, with David Hubel and Torsten Wiesel discovering that some neurons in the brain perceive different-shaped objects, which earned them a Nobel Prize in 1981. Then the artists experimented with illusions for some time, creating pieces worth studying.

    #22

    Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore

    Boy peeking under a thick layer of ice over water, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100 percent real

    Actual photo shows a boy posing atop a layer of ice on a stream. The underside of the ice looks like a full-size grayscale landscape.

    Litcandle1 Report

    #23

    My Dog Laying Down With His Head On The Curb. Looks Like He’s Been Decapitated

    Dog's head resting on rough concrete edge, unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100 percent real and unusual.

    nathanddfd1234 Report

    #24

    An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning

    An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning

    maggipedia Report

    Then, fast forward to the 21st century; technological advancements allowed scientists to look into optical illusions more in-depth. With functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), researchers can now analyze how the neurons in our brain respond to individual illusions. What’s interesting is that new illusions are appearing all the time, and even a competition for the best ones is held every year.
    #25

    This Ain't No Photoshop, It's Just Paint

    Colorful geometric mural painted on interior columns of an old industrial building in unphotoshopped real photo.

    xxUTKARSHxx Report

    #26

    Floating Woman

    Woman lying straight on sand with a shadow that looks like a distorted extension in unphotoshopped pics that look fake but real.

    csprosper8 Report

    #27

    Spotted This Optical Illusion On Holiday In Italy

    Ship appears to be floating above water due to an unphotoshopped optical illusion that looks fake but is real.

    Few-Cod5303 Report

    Last year (2024), the winner was The Static Spin, which includes a gray picture of a ballerina. The way it's portrayed makes it seem like she's spinning without anything actually moving. It’s a variation of an older illusion, where motion is seen without anything making a move.

    Even though our brain is powerful, all these illusions show that it’s still too limited to process all the visual information our eyes need to take in. So our mind takes shortcuts, which brings us to our initial point that seeing doesn’t always mean that we should believe it.

    #28

    Somewhere In Russia

    Snow-covered urban scene with a glowing tunnel entrance, appearing unphotoshopped but looking unreal and striking.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    From The Right Angle, The John Hancock Building In Boston Looks 2D And It Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It

    Tall glass building with a reflective surface appearing to bend, seen behind traffic lights and an Appleton Street sign.

    pinheadcamera Report

    #30

    Tried To Take A Photo Of A Grasshopper On My Windshield, But It Looks Like It's Giant And Destroying The Town

    Close-up of a bug on a car windshield creating an unphotoshopped illusion of a giant insect on the road.

    AhoffNYC Report

    #31

    Big Seagull

    Seagull perched on edge of building roof against clear blue sky in an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    jhn96 Report

    #32

    Rug Depth Perception

    Gray mat floating in midair above a carpeted floor, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    Took a photo of my new kitchen rug that had been delivered, but the rug is sitting on the taller box it came in. Didn’t realize until I sent it to my sister that it looked like an AI rendering (and also 5x the size).

    bbd4589 Report

    #33

    Sky Looked Like A River

    Traffic lights showing both red and green signals simultaneously at sunset, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    Green_Substance5732 Report

    #34

    Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend

    Person lying flat indoors on a mat near a fireplace, with legs appearing to float, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but real.

    Ok_Leave6921 Report

    #35

    These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky

    Wind turbines appearing to float in the sky among clouds in an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    JoshSp25 Report

    #36

    Just A Rock

    Sunset perfectly aligned through a circular stone sculpture on a rocky shore, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    Aquiloo Report

    #37

    Grandma's Hair Is On Fire

    Elderly woman with steam from a street vent appearing to come out of her head in an unphotoshopped real city scene.

    Quantization Report

    #38

    The Shadows Aren't Rendering Properly

    Street lamp shining through a snowstorm at night, creating an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture

    Car bumper stuck in icy, partially melted street, creating an unphotoshopped real picture that looks fake.

    The_Spaz1313 Report

    #40

    Someone Was Pressing On The Screen Too Hard

    Unphotoshopped sky with unusual circular cloud formation under bright sun over a dark landscape that looks fake but is real.

    mrblahblahblah Report

    #41

    Linear Edge Of Cloud Formation

    Unphotoshopped photo of a street with half clear blue sky and half dense cloud, creating a surreal real scene.

    9999monkeys Report

    #42

    Clouds Over Swansea, Wales This Morning

    Unphotoshopped photo showing a dramatic cloud line dividing dark clouds from clear blue sky over a neighborhood.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    This Is 1 Picture. The Netherlands

    Long straight road lined with tall trees and a canal beside it, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    VettigeSwa Report

    #44

    This Freeze-Frame Trapped My Dog In A Bubble

    A dog captured inside a large iridescent bubble on a green lawn, showcasing unphotoshopped real moments.

    jhartman207 Report

    #45

    This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture

    Orange level tool standing upright unsupported on concrete, a real unphotoshopped pic that freaks me out every time I see it.

    v1ncent97 Report

    #46

    The Dog Looks Like He Was Photoshopped

    Two dogs standing on grass, a black dog in the foreground and a white dog in the background, looking real but unusual.

    Gothar_Cold-Eyed Report

    #47

    Octopus - Cat

    Black cat lying on carpet with shadow creating an optical illusion, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    Pod_Potato Report

    #48

    This Picture Of My Brother And His Iguana Looks Like It Was Really Poorly Photoshopped

    Man with glasses smiling with a bright green unphotoshopped lizard on his arm in a room with a wooden door.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Trailer With Side And Rear Doors Open

    Trailer attached to a pickup truck with an open side door, blending unusually with the street and surroundings in a real scene.

    TruthFlavor Report

    #50

    My Sisters' Dogs Look Photoshopped Into This Photo

    Two dogs walking on a frozen stream in a forest, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100 percent real.

    kehulk Report

    #51

    Long Broom

    Unphotoshopped photo of a broom seemingly standing on its own in a room with ladder and electrical panels.

    a_sad_egg Report

    #52

    My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air

    Unphotoshopped photo showing shoes hanging on the wall in a row, creating a surreal but real visual effect.

    longnailboy Report

    #53

    Smallest Car Ever

    Two police officers standing near an overturned car on snowy train tracks in an unphotoshopped real scene.

    EducationalLaugh6118 Report

    #54

    Afternoon Flight

    Dog walking on an icy surface in bright sunlight, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    vinximo Report

    #55

    Giant At The Airport

    Airport worker standing still on a jet bridge platform that appears to float, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    Count_77 Report

    #56

    Yes, They're Real Horses, Yes, That's A Roof

    Two horses standing on a rooftop at sunset in an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100 percent real.

    No editing involved, there is a hill behind the bungalow which when you take a picture from the correct angle lines up perfectly with the roof.

    Aki2403 Report

    #57

    The Apple's Skin I Cut Looks Like From A Low-Poly Game

    Hand holding an unphotoshopped apple partially peeled to reveal red and yellow skin in a way that looks fake but is 100% real

    universe-atom Report

    #58

    Minecraft Shadow

    Shadow patterns on a sidewalk creating an unphotoshopped illusion that looks fake but is 100% real.

    racingtothevioid Report

    #59

    This Thin Streak Of Snow Across Ohio

    View from airplane wing showing a reflective land pattern that looks unreal in this unphotoshopped pic from sky.

    Elementalillness Report

    #60

    I Need A Backstory On This

    Unphotoshopped photo of a large flying reptile shape above a lake, looking real but surreal in nature.

    Meanwhile in florida Report

    #61

    A Foggy Morning At The $200 Million Abandoned Town: Burj Al Baba, Turkey

    A row of unphotoshopped houses with pointed roofs disappearing into dense fog, looking unreal but 100 percent real.

    comradekiev Report

    #62

    Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony

    Colorful architectural corridor with repeating frames creating a surreal, unphotoshopped perspective that looks fake but is real.

    MysticMind89 Report

    #63

    Took The Wrong Hall In A Mall

    Unphotoshopped corridor photo with reflective tiles and walls creating an optical illusion that looks fake but is 100 percent real.

    WarmBaths Report

    #64

    This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image

    Unphotoshopped chair with mismatched legs creating an optical illusion that looks fake but is 100 percent real.

    santtuteno Report

    #65

    Here's A Gravity Defying Trash Can

    Unphotoshopped photo of a trash bin appearing to float above the ground, creating a freaks me out effect.

    harshBanjare Report

    #66

    Storm Damage In Iowa

    Man standing next to an enormous fallen tree trunk in a lush green area with unphotoshopped real details.

    panteegravee , imgur.com Report

    #67

    Carpet At My Work

    Floating black square mat at bottom of stairs creates an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is 100% real.

    LonelyBuddhaa Report

    #68

    Was Walking To A Friend's House One Night When I Realised It Wasn't Night Yet

    Unphotoshopped photo of a street at dusk with a bright light appearing like a glowing horizon against dark clouds.

    Grimsby545 Report

    #69

    Found This (Not) Transparent Shirt On Vinted

    White long-sleeve shirt hanging in front of a window with light creating a surreal unphotoshopped effect.

    merpboing Report

    #70

    POV: You're Shanoa In The Monastery

    Close-up of a horse’s face with an unusual white marking, one of the unphotoshopped pics that look fake but real.

    babyyodaistrash Report

    #71

    Breaking News: Giant Pigeon Patiently Waits To Cross The Road

    Pigeon perched on a streetlight with traffic and pedestrians below in an unphotoshopped real urban city scene.

    zoltrixxx Report

    #72

    Model Truck On Wall

    Small white truck appears tiny on a rooftop behind a concrete wall in an unphotoshopped real photo that looks fake.

    deadheadshredbreh Report

    #73

    Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet

    Hand holding a key in a way that creates an optical illusion with the room’s countertop and floor, unphotoshopped and real.

    maiyess Report

    #74

    Get Blasted

    Two men playing trumpets while a third man plays piano in a room, an unphotoshopped pic that looks fake but is real.

    The pianist is actually a bit always in the background, but it looks like the trumpeters are blowing his eardrums out.

    SaijTheKiwi Report

    #75

    Caught The Aurora 2 Weeks Ago And Saw A Weird X In The Sky

    Unphotoshopped northern lights glowing green and red above a dark forest, an unreal natural phenomenon looking fake but real.

    ShacloneMan91 Report

    #76

    This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture

    Toddler sitting on wood chips near a large rock formation that looks fake but is 100% real, unphotoshopped pic.

    PizzusChrist Report

