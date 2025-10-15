“Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It”: 76 Unphotoshopped Pics That Look Fake But Are 100% Real
You have to see it to believe it, they say. But can we really trust our eyes?
The answer is not quite. It was found that our eyes can trick our brains into believing things that aren’t there and vice versa. This makes us fall for optical illusions, too—images that fool our brain into seeing something differently from reality. They definitely mess with your head, but that’s the whole fun of it.
For your entertainment, our Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of unedited visual illusions that might break your brain if you’re not too careful. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
That Bird Looks Like It's Made Of Chrome
This Photo From Inside A Tent Looks Like Photoshop
Disappearing Trailer
Other than slightly brightening the image given the dark when we took it, it is not edited. The perspective was just as confusing in person.
Our brains and eyes work together to help us perceive the world around us. For them both to work fast and effectively, the brain develops shortcuts to process the vast amount of data seamlessly and unconsciously.
However, sometimes the view we see, like the photos on this list, can throw a wrench into this smooth process. Optical illusions confuse the brain and can create a mismatch between what is real and what is not.
A Wave Of Clouds Rolls In North Central Minnesota
This Dog Had His Own Peep Hole
Car Being Engulfed By The Road
Alternating patterns, brightness, tilt, or particular colors can affect our eyes, making them see optical illusions. Continuous exposure to certain colors, patterns, and amounts of brightness can tire our eyes, which also causes us to perceive things differently.
Curious about this, people have tried to create man-made optical illusions that take advantage of things that affect our sight and brain processing.
Photo Taken At The Exact Moment The Scene Changed
I Came Across These Odd Trees While Hiking A Volcano On Tenerife
Caught A Fish And The Photo Makes It Look Transparent
The exploration of illusions goes way back, as far as the ancient Greeks, but the real boom in studying it began in the 19th century. Scientists who researched perception created simple illusions to show how the brain perceives patterns and shapes, which started the early theories of how our eyes can play tricks on our brains.
Two Giants?
Gigantic Wolf
Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today
The Ebbinghaus illusion, for example, demonstrates how our mind makes judgments about size when objects are close to each other. In this picture, you can see two orange circles. At first glance, it may seem that they’re of different sizes, but actually, they’re the same size. This shows that our brain doesn’t judge size in isolation but rather in relation to surrounding objects.
A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India
This Picture I Took Of Two Swans That Looks Like One Swan With A Smaller Second Head
This Dog Has A Side Quest For You
The Ponzo illusion also proved that the surrounding context is important for depth perception. This picture shows how the same-length lines can appear to be different lengths when placed between converging parallel lines. If you block out the lines on the side with your fingers, you can see that the lines are actually the same size. Talk about confusing the brain.
In Cute Cat News, My Mom Put Up An Easter Decal On Our Front Door And It Makes Gigi Look Like A Dr. Seuss Character
The City Of Giants
Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building
Later, many other illusions involving lines appeared. One of them is the Helmholtz illusion, which we now use as solid fashion advice. Its creator noticed that a square filled with horizontal lines appears taller and thinner, while an identical square with vertical stripes appears shorter and wider.
That’s why wearing vertical stripes makes the wearer appear taller and slimmer, something that fashion gurus often advise paying attention to when shopping for clothes with stripes. Why this is, researchers are still unsure about.
Veterans Cemetery
A Stump
My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy
During the 20th century, scientists continued to research how our perception works, with David Hubel and Torsten Wiesel discovering that some neurons in the brain perceive different-shaped objects, which earned them a Nobel Prize in 1981. Then the artists experimented with illusions for some time, creating pieces worth studying.
Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore
Actual photo shows a boy posing atop a layer of ice on a stream. The underside of the ice looks like a full-size grayscale landscape.
My Dog Laying Down With His Head On The Curb. Looks Like He’s Been Decapitated
An Oval Like Cloud Spotted Over Reykjavík Iceland This Morning
Then, fast forward to the 21st century; technological advancements allowed scientists to look into optical illusions more in-depth. With functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), researchers can now analyze how the neurons in our brain respond to individual illusions. What’s interesting is that new illusions are appearing all the time, and even a competition for the best ones is held every year.
This Ain't No Photoshop, It's Just Paint
Floating Woman
Spotted This Optical Illusion On Holiday In Italy
Last year (2024), the winner was The Static Spin, which includes a gray picture of a ballerina. The way it's portrayed makes it seem like she's spinning without anything actually moving. It’s a variation of an older illusion, where motion is seen without anything making a move.
Even though our brain is powerful, all these illusions show that it’s still too limited to process all the visual information our eyes need to take in. So our mind takes shortcuts, which brings us to our initial point that seeing doesn’t always mean that we should believe it.
Somewhere In Russia
From The Right Angle, The John Hancock Building In Boston Looks 2D And It Freaks Me Out Every Time I See It
Tried To Take A Photo Of A Grasshopper On My Windshield, But It Looks Like It's Giant And Destroying The Town
Big Seagull
Rug Depth Perception
Took a photo of my new kitchen rug that had been delivered, but the rug is sitting on the taller box it came in. Didn’t realize until I sent it to my sister that it looked like an AI rendering (and also 5x the size).
Sky Looked Like A River
Literally Standing Above My Girlfriend
These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky
Just A Rock
Grandma's Hair Is On Fire
The Shadows Aren't Rendering Properly
My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture
Someone Was Pressing On The Screen Too Hard
Linear Edge Of Cloud Formation
Clouds Over Swansea, Wales This Morning
This Is 1 Picture. The Netherlands
This Freeze-Frame Trapped My Dog In A Bubble
This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture
The Dog Looks Like He Was Photoshopped
Octopus - Cat
This Picture Of My Brother And His Iguana Looks Like It Was Really Poorly Photoshopped
Trailer With Side And Rear Doors Open
My Sisters' Dogs Look Photoshopped Into This Photo
Long Broom
My Shoerack Makes It Seem Like My Shoes Are Floating Mid-Air
Smallest Car Ever
Afternoon Flight
Giant At The Airport
Yes, They're Real Horses, Yes, That's A Roof
No editing involved, there is a hill behind the bungalow which when you take a picture from the correct angle lines up perfectly with the roof.
The Apple's Skin I Cut Looks Like From A Low-Poly Game
Minecraft Shadow
This Thin Streak Of Snow Across Ohio
I Need A Backstory On This
A Foggy Morning At The $200 Million Abandoned Town: Burj Al Baba, Turkey
Balcon-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-On-And-Ony
Took The Wrong Hall In A Mall
This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image
Here's A Gravity Defying Trash Can
Storm Damage In Iowa
Carpet At My Work
Was Walking To A Friend's House One Night When I Realised It Wasn't Night Yet
Found This (Not) Transparent Shirt On Vinted
POV: You're Shanoa In The Monastery
Breaking News: Giant Pigeon Patiently Waits To Cross The Road
Model Truck On Wall
Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet
Get Blasted
The pianist is actually a bit always in the background, but it looks like the trumpeters are blowing his eardrums out.