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The New Orleans–based cartoonist and illustrator, Brooke Bourgeois, has built a devoted following through her sharply observant humor, turning modern anxieties, awkward social interactions, relationship struggles, and everyday existential crises into brilliantly absurd comic scenarios. Her work often feels like a strange collision between fairy tales, internet culture, emotional honesty, and the chaos of modern adulthood, and yet somehow, it all makes perfect sense.

A regular contributor to The New Yorker, Brooke Bourgeois is known for her instantly recognizable style that blends intelligence, vulnerability, and surreal humor. Before fully pursuing illustration, she studied neurobiology and performed improv comedy, an unusual background that may explain why her comics feel both psychologically insightful and effortlessly witty. She is also the author of the children’s book "Penelope’s Balloons," which reflects the same playful storytelling and emotional warmth found throughout her work.

More info: Instagram | brookeabourgeois.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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These Clever And Relatable Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Modern Life (50 Pics)

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Whether Bourgeois is reimagining classic characters navigating modern life, poking fun at social anxiety, or exposing the tiny emotional contradictions people deal with every day, she has a talent for making readers laugh first, and then suddenly realize how relatable the joke actually is. Scroll down to enjoy some of her funniest and most painfully accurate comics.
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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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