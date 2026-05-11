ADVERTISEMENT

The New Orleans–based cartoonist and illustrator, Brooke Bourgeois, has built a devoted following through her sharply observant humor, turning modern anxieties, awkward social interactions, relationship struggles, and everyday existential crises into brilliantly absurd comic scenarios. Her work often feels like a strange collision between fairy tales, internet culture, emotional honesty, and the chaos of modern adulthood, and yet somehow, it all makes perfect sense.

A regular contributor to The New Yorker, Brooke Bourgeois is known for her instantly recognizable style that blends intelligence, vulnerability, and surreal humor. Before fully pursuing illustration, she studied neurobiology and performed improv comedy, an unusual background that may explain why her comics feel both psychologically insightful and effortlessly witty. She is also the author of the children’s book "Penelope’s Balloons," which reflects the same playful storytelling and emotional warmth found throughout her work.

More info: Instagram | brookeabourgeois.com