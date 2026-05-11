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Today, we’re pleased to introduce you to the work of Liana Finck. The New Yorker cartoonist and illustrator has a unique ability to turn deeply human experiences into simple yet emotionally sharp drawings that are both funny and painfully relatable.

Using a minimal artistic style, the artist presents honest observations about the world around her and modern society. Finck captures the chaos of relationships, anxiety, loneliness, self-awareness, and everyday life in a way that feels incredibly personal. Her cartoons often say more in a single panel than most people manage to express in an entire conversation, which is exactly why so many readers connect with her work online.

In this post, we’ve gathered some of Liana Finck’s most relatable, witty, and thought-provoking illustrations that perfectly capture the weirdness of being human. Scroll down to see them for yourself.

More info: Instagram | lianafinck.substack.com | lianafinck.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This New Yorker Cartoonist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Weird Comics

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Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
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9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Career' as in 'wild, uncontrollable ride you can't get off ...

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    This New Yorker Cartoonist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Weird Comics

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    Andrew Keir
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that floor lamp casting its darkness over everything ...

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    This New Yorker Cartoonist Turns Everyday Anxiety Into Brilliantly Weird Comics

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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's better to get them used to a normal life?

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a bit too late to give him a ring to congratulate him, though

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    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Influencers agree - your own private moonbeam can cure broken bones and all infections - buy one now!

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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going to be there a looooong time ...

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