ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re pleased to introduce you to the work of Liana Finck. The New Yorker cartoonist and illustrator has a unique ability to turn deeply human experiences into simple yet emotionally sharp drawings that are both funny and painfully relatable.

Using a minimal artistic style, the artist presents honest observations about the world around her and modern society. Finck captures the chaos of relationships, anxiety, loneliness, self-awareness, and everyday life in a way that feels incredibly personal. Her cartoons often say more in a single panel than most people manage to express in an entire conversation, which is exactly why so many readers connect with her work online.

In this post, we’ve gathered some of Liana Finck’s most relatable, witty, and thought-provoking illustrations that perfectly capture the weirdness of being human. Scroll down to see them for yourself.

More info: Instagram | lianafinck.substack.com | lianafinck.com | x.com