42 New Mind-Bending Artworks By Golsa Golchini That Turn Everyday Objects Into Tiny Worlds
We’ve previously featured the imaginative work of artist Golsa Golchini, whose 3D miniature mixed media pieces turn everyday surfaces into tiny, surreal worlds. Her art often plays with scale, texture, and perspective, creating scenes that feel both playful and strangely immersive, as if a whole story has been captured in just a few carefully placed details.
We’re taking another look at Golchini’s creative universe, where miniature sketched figures interact with paint, wood, water, and other unexpected materials in wonderfully clever ways. Whether her characters are swimming through brushstrokes, relaxing on a slice of cake, or navigating the abstract landscapes of classical paintings, each piece invites viewers to slow down and enjoy the little visual surprises hidden inside.
Scroll down to see more of Golsa’s art, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pieces.
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“Lunch Time”
Mixed media on framed cardboard (2022).
“Snowy Love”
Mixed media on framed oil painting and plexiglass (2025).
“Bath Lovers”
Mixed media on framed cotton flower protected by a plexiglass cover (2025).
“A Day In The North Pole”
Mixed media on framed panel and polystyrene (2025).
“A Happy Heart”
Mixed media on framed cotton flower protected by a plexiglass cover (2026).
“Forever Pink”
Mixed media on framed paint brush (2025).
“A Moment Of Pause”
Mixed media on framed vintage clock (2025).
“Underwater Treasures”
Mixed media on framed crystals (2026).
“Between The Lines Beauty Lies”
Mixed media on framed band aid (2022).
“Mother And Son”
Mixed media on framed sponge (2025).
“Less Words, More Action”
Mixed media on framed book (2025).
“A Happy Winter”
Mixed media on framed leaf with plexiglass cover (2023).
“A Very Tasty Frame”
Mixed media on framed vintage oil painting and paint brush (2025).
“The Sweet House”
Mixed media on framed vintage watercolor painting and paint brushes (2025).
“A Piece Of Spring”
Mixed media on framed sponge (2025).
“Celestial Days - A Tribute To Claude Monet”
Mixed media on framed panel (2025).
“Shadows And Joyful Games”
Mixed media on framed canvas (2025).
“Follow The Visions - A Tribute To Edgar Degas”
Mixed media on vintage Japanese camera (2026).
“The Snowy Village”
Mixed media on framed oil painting (2026).
“A Nice Place”
Mixed media on books (2026).
“A Song For Peace”
Mixed media on framed tape (2026).
“Forever Glow”
Mixed media on framed leaf protected by a plexiglass cover (2025).
“Glowing World”
Mixed media on hand made globe (2026).
“The Magic Smile”
Mixed media on framed canvas and plexiglass (2025).
“A Silver Dream”
Mixed media on skateboard (2026).
“Lunch Time”
Mixed media on framed canvases - diptych (2026).
“Setting You Free In A Magritte Painting”
Mixed media on a framed canvas (2025).
“Jump With Me”
Mixed media on framed tape (2025).
“Laundry Day - A Tribute To Robert Spencer”
Mixed media on framed canvas (2025).
“A Colorful Journey”
Mixed media on framed vintage Italian mirror (2025).
“A Little Street Artist”
Mixed media on framed canvas (2025).
“The House Of Peace”
Mixed media on framed leaf protected by a plexiglass cover (2026).
“A Busy Sunny Pool”
Mixed media on canvas (2024).
“The Best Day”
Mixed media on framed magnifying glass (2026).
“A Happy Venice”
Mixed media on framed canvases - diptych (2025).
“A Fan Of White Flowers”
Mixed media on framed oil painting and panel (2026).
“The Happy Shooting Star”
Mixed media on framed panel and paint brush (2026).
“A Happy Palette”
Mixed media on framed panel (2026).
“Sunday”
Mixed media on framed panel and painting knife (2025).
“Alive”
Mixed media on framed mirror (2025).
“The Bridge”
Mixed media on framed vintage clock (2026).
“A Happy Flame”
Mixed media on framed canvas and paint brush (2024).