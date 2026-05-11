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We’ve previously featured the imaginative work of artist Golsa Golchini, whose 3D miniature mixed media pieces turn everyday surfaces into tiny, surreal worlds. Her art often plays with scale, texture, and perspective, creating scenes that feel both playful and strangely immersive, as if a whole story has been captured in just a few carefully placed details.

We’re taking another look at Golchini’s creative universe, where miniature sketched figures interact with paint, wood, water, and other unexpected materials in wonderfully clever ways. Whether her characters are swimming through brushstrokes, relaxing on a slice of cake, or navigating the abstract landscapes of classical paintings, each piece invites viewers to slow down and enjoy the little visual surprises hidden inside.

Scroll down to see more of Golsa’s art, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pieces.

More info: golsagolchiniart.com | Instagram | tiktok.com