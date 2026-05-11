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We’ve previously featured the imaginative work of artist Golsa Golchini, whose 3D miniature mixed media pieces turn everyday surfaces into tiny, surreal worlds. Her art often plays with scale, texture, and perspective, creating scenes that feel both playful and strangely immersive, as if a whole story has been captured in just a few carefully placed details.

We’re taking another look at Golchini’s creative universe, where miniature sketched figures interact with paint, wood, water, and other unexpected materials in wonderfully clever ways. Whether her characters are swimming through brushstrokes, relaxing on a slice of cake, or navigating the abstract landscapes of classical paintings, each piece invites viewers to slow down and enjoy the little visual surprises hidden inside.

Scroll down to see more of Golsa’s art, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pieces.

More info: golsagolchiniart.com | Instagram | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Lunch Time”

“Lunch Time”

Mixed media on framed cardboard (2022).

Golsa Golchini Report

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    #2

    “Snowy Love”

    “Snowy Love”

    Mixed media on framed oil painting and plexiglass (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    8points
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    #3

    “Bath Lovers”

    “Bath Lovers”

    Mixed media on framed cotton flower protected by a plexiglass cover (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    8points
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    #4

    “A Day In The North Pole”

    “A Day In The North Pole”

    Mixed media on framed panel and polystyrene (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #5

    “A Happy Heart”

    “A Happy Heart”

    Mixed media on framed cotton flower protected by a plexiglass cover (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #6

    “Forever Pink”

    “Forever Pink”

    Mixed media on framed paint brush (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    7points
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    #7

    “A Moment Of Pause”

    “A Moment Of Pause”

    Mixed media on framed vintage clock (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Underwater Treasures”

    “Underwater Treasures”

    Mixed media on framed crystals (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #9

    “Between The Lines Beauty Lies”

    “Between The Lines Beauty Lies”

    Mixed media on framed band aid (2022).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #10

    “Mother And Son”

    “Mother And Son”

    Mixed media on framed sponge (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Less Words, More Action”

    “Less Words, More Action”

    Mixed media on framed book (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    5points
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    #12

    “A Happy Winter”

    “A Happy Winter”

    Mixed media on framed leaf with plexiglass cover (2023).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #13

    “A Very Tasty Frame”

    “A Very Tasty Frame”

    Mixed media on framed vintage oil painting and paint brush (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #14

    “The Sweet House”

    “The Sweet House”

    Mixed media on framed vintage watercolor painting and paint brushes (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #15

    “A Piece Of Spring”

    “A Piece Of Spring”

    Mixed media on framed sponge (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #16

    “Celestial Days - A Tribute To Claude Monet”

    “Celestial Days - A Tribute To Claude Monet”

    Mixed media on framed panel (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #17

    “Shadows And Joyful Games”

    “Shadows And Joyful Games”

    Mixed media on framed canvas (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #18

    “Follow The Visions - A Tribute To Edgar Degas”

    “Follow The Visions - A Tribute To Edgar Degas”

    Mixed media on vintage Japanese camera (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #19

    “The Snowy Village”

    “The Snowy Village”

    Mixed media on framed oil painting (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #20

    “A Nice Place”

    “A Nice Place”

    Mixed media on books (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #21

    “A Song For Peace”

    “A Song For Peace”

    Mixed media on framed tape (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #22

    “Forever Glow”

    “Forever Glow”

    Mixed media on framed leaf protected by a plexiglass cover (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #23

    “Glowing World”

    “Glowing World”

    Mixed media on hand made globe (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #24

    “The Magic Smile”

    “The Magic Smile”

    Mixed media on framed canvas and plexiglass (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #25

    “A Silver Dream”

    “A Silver Dream”

    Mixed media on skateboard (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #26

    “Lunch Time”

    “Lunch Time”

    Mixed media on framed canvases - diptych (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #27

    “Setting You Free In A Magritte Painting”

    “Setting You Free In A Magritte Painting”

    Mixed media on a framed canvas (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    4points
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    #28

    “Jump With Me”

    “Jump With Me”

    Mixed media on framed tape (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #29

    “Laundry Day - A Tribute To Robert Spencer”

    “Laundry Day - A Tribute To Robert Spencer”

    Mixed media on framed canvas (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #30

    “A Colorful Journey”

    “A Colorful Journey”

    Mixed media on framed vintage Italian mirror (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #31

    “A Little Street Artist”

    “A Little Street Artist”

    Mixed media on framed canvas (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #32

    “The House Of Peace”

    “The House Of Peace”

    Mixed media on framed leaf protected by a plexiglass cover (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #33

    “A Busy Sunny Pool”

    “A Busy Sunny Pool”

    Mixed media on canvas (2024).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #34

    “The Best Day”

    “The Best Day”

    Mixed media on framed magnifying glass (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #35

    “A Happy Venice”

    “A Happy Venice”

    Mixed media on framed canvases - diptych (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #36

    “A Fan Of White Flowers”

    “A Fan Of White Flowers”

    Mixed media on framed oil painting and panel (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #37

    “The Happy Shooting Star”

    “The Happy Shooting Star”

    Mixed media on framed panel and paint brush (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #38

    “A Happy Palette”

    “A Happy Palette”

    Mixed media on framed panel (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #39

    “Sunday”

    “Sunday”

    Mixed media on framed panel and painting knife (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

    3points
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    #40

    “Alive”

    “Alive”

    Mixed media on framed mirror (2025).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #41

    “The Bridge”

    “The Bridge”

    Mixed media on framed vintage clock (2026).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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    #42

    “A Happy Flame”

    “A Happy Flame”

    Mixed media on framed canvas and paint brush (2024).

    Golsa Golchini Report

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