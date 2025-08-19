ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of material surrounding scientific topics is still quite stiff and dry—void of any humor. It’s because many believe that joking about science undermines its authority and legitimacy. However, some studies and science communicators are trying to prove that comedy and science can coexist. Just a sprinkle of humor makes complex scientific topics more digestible and easier to learn. They are basically asking, ‘Why not laugh while learning a thing or two along the way?’

The 'Quantum Infinity' Instagram page that shares various science memes is also bringing knowledge in a fun way, in hopes that it reaches more people’s brains. To help the cause, our team compiled the best ones in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A cat and a man peeking from behind an object with meme text about Venn diagrams from science memes photosynthesis.

quantum_infinity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Metal flask with a humorous science meme showing a molecular diagram and text about alcohol as a solution, science memes theme.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davebrown_1 avatar
    Dave Brown
    Dave Brown
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To paraphrase the Simpsons, it is the cause of and solution to all of life’s problems.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Math exam question about a breakup with walking and running rates, featured in science memes for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A study that was published this year (2025) in the Journal of Science Communication has deeply shaken up the science community, as it disproved the settled belief that using humor in science communication is unprofessional and unreliable. The research found that scientists don’t always have to be serious to be taken seriously. In fact, appropriate use of comedy can make them more relatable and likable without undermining their authority. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Politicians, entertainers, and advertisers often use humor because people tend to like and connect with people who can make them laugh,” said lead study author Alexandra Lynn Frank.

    “When people find something funny, they’re usually less likely to argue with or reject the message or the person delivering it. Our research supports this idea. We found that humor can aid scientists’ communication efforts, but only if people think they’re funny.”
    #4

    Science meme about DNA length showing a humorous fact, appealing to both science and non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bird perched on a feeder with a small piece of food, humorously discussing bird beak evolution and science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did the second comment make me think of the Jimmy Car comment " So Susie what have you been looking into this week,......other than gloryholes"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Text meme conversation about academic expectations and eyesight, featured in science memes for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the lead study author mentioned, not all humor works equally well in science communication. If a joke doesn’t resonate with the audience, it could have an opposite effect. 

    For an audience to enjoy a joke, it has to fit the context and be skillfully delivered. “Sarcasm or aggressively targeting someone, for example, is highly discouraged,” explained Frank.
    #7

    Two side-by-side images humorously contrasting biology majors smiling and computer science majors looking serious at bugs, science meme.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Four-panel meme with a candle flame morphing into a feather and two animated male character faces, illustrating science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Map highlighting Japan’s expansion during 1942 with a science meme about photosynthesis and history humor.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That said, this doesn’t mean that every scientist has to become a comedian or that all science communication should include humor. Different topics and communicators call for different approaches, so each scientist should feel out what works best for them.

    But those who are comfortable with humor now can use it without any worries, as the research suggests that it enhances science communication rather than detracts from its effectiveness. 

    “By leveraging humor, scientists can simplify complex concepts, making them more relatable and easier to understand,” said Frank. “This approach not only fosters goodwill but also has the potential to dispel misinformation in a friendly manner. Moreover, humor can spark curiosity, motivating people to seek out additional information on important scientific topics.”
    #10

    Child holding small magnets near his ear with a humorous question about attractiveness related to science memes and photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny science meme explaining theory and practice with humor in a lab setting, related to science memes and photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Funny science meme about extinction, featuring a humorous conversation asking how animals are known to be extinct.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To find out more about what scientists themselves think about combining humor and science, we previously reached out to science comedian Brian Malow and medical scientist and founder of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist”’ Facebook page, Mitya. Both of them believe that science and humor can definitely coexist. 

    “Of course, science can be combined with humor! In fact, they are a perfect marriage. Science and humor are more similar than most people realize. They are both about finding patterns and connections leading to discovery and surprise," Malow said.
    #13

    Two-panel science meme showing a person waking another up saying the sun has risen, and the other replying with photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Diagram showing a humorous shape labeled as a square with four equal sides and four right angles, science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm. Im sure the description is "a shape with four equal straight lines intersecting at four right angles". I could be wrong, but it was my best math subject with an easy A+.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Three howler monkeys with open mouths alongside a humorous science meme about loud calls and reproductive biology.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "Let’s be honest: biology (and research in general) can be stressful. If you can’t laugh about the time you accidentally used the wrong buffer, turning your cells into goo—how else are you going to cope?” Mitya asked.

    “Sharing these misadventures not only provides comic relief but also builds camaraderie among fellow scientists. Sure, you can overdo it, but as long as it’s done in good spirit, humor is a fantastic way to remind everyone that behind every serious scientist is a real person who occasionally forgets which tube they labeled five minutes ago. Science should be fun!" he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Meme about Native American hero during WWII with science humor, popular in science memes for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Humorous science meme showing a bony-eared fish with the smallest brain-to-body ratio, related to photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Humorous history meme illustrating violence and irony, paired with science memes about photosynthesis for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Just like in the previously mentioned study, Malow adds that scientists shouldn’t strive to become comedians—all they need to do is relax a bit and let their personalities shine through. 

    “I give science communication seminars and workshops aimed at helping scientists communicate with the public. And, first of all, I’m not encouraging scientists to become comedians or clowns. You don’t need to be telling JOKES, per se. And there are some easy ways for a scientist to add a little humor to a presentation: You can share a funny quotation or cartoon, for instance. As long as it’s on topic and can lead into your subject,” he explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Text meme comparing warm blooded creatures feeling chilly and cold blooded creatures going into a coma, related to science memes and photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Group of pandas called embarrassment, shown with funny science meme referencing photosynthesis and group behavior.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny science meme discussing rain and air resistance with humor, related to photosynthesis and science topics.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Malow thinks there’s no reason a scientist can’t be credible and have a sense of humor. “Scientists are actually human, even if some people don’t realize it.” By showing their human side, scientists can help their audience be more receptive and interested in what they have to say, thus inspiring more people to engage with science.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Twitter thread with humorous take on weight gain trends, related to science memes and photosynthesis jokes for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, you could show this clever explanation to a certain group, and they still wouldn’t get it. Or they’d refuse to try.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Close-up of a math meme highlighting the number 69420 in pi, part of popular science memes about photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two glasses of water showing a peeled orange sinking and a whole orange floating illustrating a science meme about photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, it’s crucial that scientists don’t lose factual accuracy while using humor. 

    “In my stand-up comedy, although I may say something silly or absurd, I do feel strongly about not promoting any misinformation. I would only talk about certain science myths and misconceptions if I’m going to address them and make sure we all know they aren’t true.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I don’t find it limiting to be scientifically accurate. And I love turning people onto science ideas. And the truth is usually more interesting than any fiction.”
    #25

    Science meme showing a math joke about favorite numbers and negative numbers with humorous comments.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man barely visible in swimming pool with text referencing the French revolution, science memes about photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Two cats labeled proton and neutron cuddle while a third cat labeled electron watches, a science meme about atoms and photosynthesis.

    Awesome Science Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Three panels humorously show attitudes about being 28 in 2019, 1819, and 1019 BC with vintage and modern photos.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Science meme showing a humorous kidney stone joke disrupting a normal conversation, highlighting funny science content.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After this one my husband made me promise not to read any more of these aloud.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Reddit post showing a humorous science meme about basic math, relevant for photosynthesis and science meme enthusiasts.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Text meme discussing how to tell a chemist from a plumber by pronouncing the word unionized, a science meme.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can ask them how to pronounce the words and then spell it out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Humorous text exchange about struggling with French spelling, featured in science memes for non-science people to enjoy.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Text meme joke about things expanding when heated, a humorous science meme related to photosynthesis and heat expansion concepts.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Screenshot of a science meme discussing why sloths are not extinct, shared in a science memes collection.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Person holding phone calling a Chinese friend while stuck on a math problem, science memes for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Science meme showing a chicken with a dinosaur face and a humorous conversation about accidental growth.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A programmer holding a sign on Reddit with a funny comment about friends, featured in science memes for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text meme humor about teaching Socrates photosynthesis and science concepts with a playful tone.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Meme about perfectionists accepting an 89-degree angle with humor, related to science memes and photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Twitter conversation about farming scale, tomatoes, and the challenges of agriculture, related to photosynthesis science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    A science meme about deciding between greater than and less than symbols with a crocodile analogy for photosynthesis fans.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had a perfectly good and useful method. Trying to correct it is like trying to make rain fall faster.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    Text meme explaining the strong urge to squeeze cute things, featured in science memes about photosynthesis humor.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Handwritten note explaining the right answer was found by making two mistakes that cancel out, science meme.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Portrait of Sir Isaac Newton with a science meme about gravity, relevant to science memes and photosynthesis humor.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny science meme conversation joking about heat and biology, part of popular photosynthesis science memes collection.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Text from a physics textbook joking about political science majors, followed by comments on physics majors and the universe, science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Funny science meme showing confused teacher and student, highlighting science memes that non-science people might enjoy.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Graph showing happiness versus knowledge of physics with meme faces expressing different reactions, related to science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny science meme about cheese as a loaf of milk, with comments linking it to bread and beer, related to photosynthesis humor.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Meme showing importance of sample size with star ratings, a concept often discussed in science and photosynthesis topics.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Social media post discussing elephants' ritual behavior and moon worship, featured in science memes about photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Fun fact sign about bees liking flowers, humorously stating girls who like flowers are bees in disguise in science memes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Man in suit seemingly levitates in the air, humorous science meme related to gravity and photosynthesis jokes.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Chalkboard showing a sine wave graph labeled sinus with a confused cartoon figure, science memes humor for non-science people.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Humorous science meme showing a student’s incorrect answer and a confident claim about genius in a desert setting.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Screenshot of a student asking professor to round a 68.99 grade and a firm reply, featured in science memes content.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Hand-drawn blueprint and metal frame with measurements 60 cm and 25 cm, science memes humor about photosynthesis.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Conversation about bacteria invading the body, causing sickness, shared as a relatable science meme.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Text conversation meme about passing chemistry, relating to science memes and photosynthesis humor.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Simple stick figures holding hands representing the best relation dynamic with math ability, science memes about photosynthesis humor.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Social media science meme showing a man in a mountain setting with humor about photosynthesis and science fantasies.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Man looking stressed with text about decoding morse code answers during an exam in a science memes context.

    quantum_infinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!