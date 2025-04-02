ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of reasons why people might end up with a bad tattoo. Maybe they lack taste, maybe they went to the wrong studio, or maybe they wanted crooked lines on purpose. Who knows. Either way, now they're stuck with the design for good, and if they go the beach to have a swim, other folks might notice it, take a picture, and share it online. Just take a look at the Instagram account 'Body Art Museum.' It's a testament to the lasting impact of our choices.

Image credits: bodyartmuseum

#1

Man with a large, poorly done tattoo of a cross and face covering his full back.

bodyartmuseum Report

    #2

    Bad tattoo featuring a list of crossed-out names on skin.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 A little bit of Chiara by my side, A little bit of Christina's all I need, A little bit of Silvia's what I see, A little bit of Laura in the sun, A little bit of Marcella all night long, A little bit of Morena, here I am 🎶

    #3

    Man with funny bad tattoo of a woman's face and name "Melissa" on back, showcasing hilariously bad body art.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #4

    Back tattoo reading "On the sixth day, God created Manchester" on a beach, under straw umbrellas and blue sky.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #5

    Close-up of a hilariously bad tattoo reading "NONE" above a tan line on a leg.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #6

    Close-up of a hilariously bad tattoo of eyeglasses on a man's face.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #7

    Black ink tattoo on a hand, creating an optical illusion of a smaller hand, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #8

    Man with hilariously bad tattoo of a floral bra, posing with an artist in a beanie.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #9

    Person showing a hilariously bad tattoo of a dragon on their arm beside the original dragon design on a phone.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #10

    Humorous tattoo fail featuring a dog's hindquarters, illustrating bad body art decisions.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #11

    Close-up of a person's nose with a whimsical poorly-drawn band-aid tattoo, highlighting bad tattoo design.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll bet that the regret of this was sooner, rather than later.

    #12

    Close-up of a man with a hilariously bad tattoo resembling barbed wire above his lips.

    I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that Report

    #13

    Bad tattoo of a lion with distorted features on an arm, showcased humorously.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    #14

    Man with a hilariously bad tattoo on his chest, showcasing a typo in bold script.

    I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that Report

    #15

    A hilariously bad tattoo depicting a stick figure on a cross, showcasing poor art skills on a person's back.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #16

    Profile of a person with intricate, surreal face tattoo art featuring multiple eyes and mouths, highlighting bad tattoos.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶I was lookin back to see if you were lookin back to see, if I was lookin back to see if you were lookin back at me.🎶- Buck Owens.

    #17

    Bad tattoo on arm labeled "Mango" with an oval shape, featured in Body Art Museum.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #18

    Bad tattoo featuring years, a red car sketch, and the number 666 on skin above a studded belt.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #19

    Neck tattoo with poorly spaced text featuring lyrics, with skin appearing irritated around the lines.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #20

    Couple displaying hilariously bad tattoos on their arms, showcasing amusing face portraits in a humorous setting.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #21

    Person with unusual tattoos covering face and neck, showcasing a wolf and other designs in a bathroom setting.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #22

    Back displaying hilariously bad tattoos, including distorted faces and a lion.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #23

    Elderly man in a store with amusingly bad eyebrow tattoos under glasses, exemplifying humorously poor tattoo choices.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, that green M&M you got on your b00b when you were 20 now looks like a pickle when your 80.

    #24

    Funny proposal tattoo with checkboxes for "yes" or "no," including humorous terms and conditions.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #25

    Muscular upper body tattoo art with screaming figure, showcasing hilariously bad tattoo on chest and arms.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #26

    Face tattoos with text and insect, showcasing hilariously bad tattoos.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a lot going on there, sadly none of it is good.

    #27

    Close-up of a hilariously bad tattoo on a man's neck, depicting a muscular torso.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    #28

    Bad tattoo of a portrait with humorous banner text on skin.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    #29

    Man with hilariously bad crab tattoo on his back, next to the original design.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more intrigued about his neck than I am about his tat.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Two men with unique facial and body tattoos, one wearing sunglasses, standing against a graffiti wall.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #31

    Bad tattoos: Unusual ink drawing of a baby and adult face.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    #32

    Man with hilariously bad tattoos on his back, featuring devil, stick figures, and "sinner" text.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Woman smiling with a bad tattoo of an onion on her armpit, showcasing humorous body art.

    I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that Report

    #34

    A hilariously bad tattoo of an outline of a tiger in red ink on the side of a person's neck, under short blonde hair.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #35

    Bad tattoos: a poorly done baby portrait tattoo beside a photo of the actual baby wearing a bib.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #36

    Person with numerous tattoos on face and hand, showcasing unique body art expression.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #37

    Man with a hilariously bad tattoo of fried egg on his head.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Back covered with numerous "Brenda" tattoos showcases hilariously bad body art.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude gets home, "honey I love you so much, look what I did." She throws an empty Budweiser bottle at him and yells, "you moron, my name is GLENDA!"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Bad tattoo with the word "FOOTBALL" above a simple circle on skin.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #40

    Man with a hilariously bad tattoos of a football lineup on his back.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #41

    A leg tattoo reads "again" repeatedly, showcasing hilariously bad body art.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Person showing a hilariously bad tattoo inside their lip, part of the Body Art Museum collection.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #43

    Person with elaborate face tattoos, glasses, and piercings in an outdoor setting, showcasing unique body art.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #44

    Person with face tattoos and piercings wearing a black hoodie, showcasing unique body art tattoos.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Man with extensive facial tattoos featuring vibrant patterns and designs in a kitchen setting.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know that this is supposed to represent something, bit I can't work out what.

    #46

    Bad tattoo of the word "coward" inked on a person's tongue.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I certainly am cause I'm not getting anything tattooed on my tongue!

    #47

    Hand with a blue henna-style tattoo featuring eyes and floral designs, associated with hilariously bad tattoos.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #48

    Chest tattoo with snake, eyes, and "mama told me" text from Body Art Museum.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #49

    A poorly executed tattoo of a dog's face on a person's upper arm, featured in Body Art Museum.

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    #50

    "Amusingly bad tattoo of a corn dog with a face, showcasing humor in body art."

    Ink Shaming—All Bad Tattoos 2 Report

    #51

    Two people showing hilariously bad tattoos of alien faces inside their mouths.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #52

    Hand with dark fire-themed tattoo, featuring intricate black ink flames and long, nude-colored nails.

    bodyartmuseum Report

    #53

    Two feet with hilariously bad tattoo of a red "Vans Off The Wall" logo on each heel.

    bodyartmuseum Report

