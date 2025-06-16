ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever spotted a sign that made you slam the brakes or do a double-take just so you could take a photograph?

Signs are meant to inform or warn us but sometimes they take it to the next level by making us laugh so hard we might forget where we're heading. Whether by accident, bad design, or sheer genius, there are some signs that really go off the rails. And quite frankly they are too good not to share.

Many of them can be found on a Facebook page aptly called Give Me A Sign. Over a million members share the hilarious signs and notices that they encounter on a daily basis. So you can be sure there are some epic gems on their wall.

Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the group as a reminder that communication, with all its rules and standards, is still fabulously flawed. Buckle up, keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Funny sign humorously asking to neuter pets and weird friends and relatives, adding chaos and laughter to the world.

givemeasign Report

sindhuja
Mreoww
Mreoww
Community Member
1 hour ago

Far too many people in this world who deserve to be neutered.

    #2

    No hedgehogs allowed sign on a door, humorously adding chaos with a warning about recent events in a room.

    givemeasign Report

    #3

    Funny road signs adding chaos showing a Wisconsin entry sign with a sarcastic warning about poor decisions.

    givemeasign Report

    #4

    Electronic road sign with misspelled lizard warning causing hilarious chaos and confusion on the highway.

    givemeasign Report

    #5

    Funny sign on a window instructing all girls with long hair to have it tied up, adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #6

    Humorous safety sign warning not to climb fences to avoid animals eating visitors and causing chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #7

    Funny surveillance sign blaming the guy who kept pooping here, adding chaos with hilarious warning humor.

    givemeasign Report

    savahax
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah Hippy Jenkins found "plumbing" offensive and conformist

    #8

    Humorous sign warning to leave building before posting fire on social media, adding chaos to everyday situations.

    givemeasign Report

    #9

    Wooden sign warning against breaking or bending ferns humorously, adding chaos with unusual botanical vandalism notice

    givemeasign Report

    #10

    Chalkboard sign with a humorous message about stolen glasses and having contacts, showcasing hilarious signs chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #11

    Sign humorously directing women in period costume facing away, adding chaos to the world in a bookstore setting.

    givemeasign Report

    reginelyne
    Gigi
    Gigi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is perfect! So many historical fiction novels (especially WWII) have the same cover!!😆

    #12

    Newspaper ad exposing a cheating scandal using a credit card, showcasing a hilarious sign adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #13

    Humorous sign on an oil tanker reading "NOSMOKING IN ARABIC," adding chaos and laughter to the scene.

    givemeasign Report

    #14

    Fallen tree across hiking trail with a humorous yellow duck warning sign adding chaos to the outdoor path.

    givemeasign Report

    #15

    Pigeon pecking at a funny sign on a red pole asking tired of being a bird in a chaotic world.

    givemeasign Report

    #16

    Playful outdoor sign reads get that tattoo your family is already disappointed showing hilarious signs adding chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #17

    Hilarious sign at Recoil Trampoline Park forbidding jumpers from saying phrases that start with Hey Y’all watch this.

    givemeasign Report

    savahax
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I started to read this BELOW "Recoil trampoline park". That was all kinds of confusing f**k me

    #18

    Warning sign showing a person holding a child near a crocodile with a red line, a hilarious sign adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #19

    Outdoor sign humorously reminding Abby to show up for work, adding to hilarious signs that create chaos in the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #20

    Person at a convention holding a hilarious sign about deodorant amid chaotic and funny event moments.

    givemeasign Report

    #21

    White duck sitting on a couch behind a humorous sign offering bites for a suggested donation, adding chaos with funny signs.

    givemeasign Report

    #22

    Funny sign on restaurant door listing unusual rules including no alcohol, profanity, smoking, nudity, or penguins visible through glass.

    givemeasign Report

    #23

    Humorous lumber store sign with a funny message adds chaos and laughter to the world on a cloudy day.

    givemeasign Report

    #24

    Funny bar sign with two beer mugs humorously claiming to help ugly people get laid, adding chaos to the world with hilarious signs.

    givemeasign Report

    #25

    Funny teenager sign encouraging independence with humor, adding chaos to the world through sarcastic advice and bold text.

    givemeasign Report

    #26

    Van with sign saying CAUTION Blind Man Driving and business logo Blinds Plus Shutters highlighting hilarious signs adding chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #27

    Funny sign warning unattended children will be given an energy drink and taught to swear, adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #28

    Funny sign warning not to summon demons in the bathroom, adding chaos with humorous decor and spooky design elements.

    givemeasign Report

    #29

    Rusty metal post with a handwritten sign warning no peeing, pooping, or picking in the yard, adding chaos with hilarious signs.

    givemeasign Report

    #30

    Handwritten humorous sign refusing money carried in bras due to temperature rise, adding chaos to everyday situations.

    givemeasign Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    There are worse places people pull their money from though, makes you want to wear gloves in retail. Sweaty böob money is one thing, sweaty sock or undies money is way worse.

    #31

    Humorous street sign with funny message about drinking, adding chaos and laughter to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #32

    Warning sign by water reading do not eat floating candy bars, a hilarious sign adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #33

    Blue blood donation mobile with funny sign saying donate bloob, adding hilarious chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #34

    Street sign humorously instructing to pull up pants to avoid showing underwear, adding chaos with hilarious signage.

    givemeasign Report

    brianleahy
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    I always heard it was because of a rap album cover

    #35

    Funny sign near a pond humorously designating frog parking only, adding chaos with a toad warning included.

    givemeasign Report

    sindhuja
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    All others will need a princess and a golden ball to break the spell.

    #36

    Funny sign at a restaurant about bringing outside food if shared with management adding chaos to the world

    givemeasign Report

    #37

    Van with chaotic and hilarious signs including "HONK IF A KID FALLS OUT" and "KIDS UP IN THIS" stickers on the rear window.

    givemeasign Report

    #38

    Two parking signs on a post in a field showing reserved parking and parking with wild abandon directions chaotic signs.

    givemeasign Report

    #39

    Humorous handwritten sign comparing bread to the sun, adding chaos with a funny twist on yeast and waist.

    givemeasign Report

    #40

    Funny chaotic sign on wooden board saying no welcome mat because we're not liars, adding humor and chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #41

    Coffee cup sleeve with humorous text about hot coffee and Canada, adding chaotic and hilarious sign humor to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    chrisdomres
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It is pretty obvious by their presidential choice that the USA is not as bright as the Canadians.

    #42

    Bunches of bananas labeled as corn with a handwritten sign reading 4 for $1 in a chaotic grocery display.

    givemeasign Report

    #43

    Funny sign offering a free one month wife trial with a no pay return policy, adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #44

    Humorous sign at El Arroyo restaurant with a sarcastic message adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #45

    Outdoor sign with humorous text claiming to be number one for your number two needs, adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #46

    Car with a hilarious sign on the rear window causing added chaos and humor on the road.

    givemeasign Report

    savahax
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    There are worse things going on on Belgian roads. A LOT worse. I occasionally drive through it to get to other parts of Germany or the Netherlands and seriously, it's like suddenly driving onto the set of Mad Max

    #47

    Funny warning sign on a fence humorously deterring trespassers, showcasing hilarious signs that add chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #48

    Funny roadside sign in Gainesville offering a chaotic twist on Father’s Day with a dad bod joke.

    givemeasign Report

    #49

    Funny sign on a patio stating it is not open because it is closed, adding chaos with hilarious wording.

    givemeasign Report

    #50

    Funny warning sign near water saying crocodiles do not swim here, adding chaos with hilarious signs in the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #51

    Funny sign reading now hiring non-stupid people posted on blue porch railing behind white Ford pickup truck.

    givemeasign Report

    brianleahy
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    We are, however, accepting long haired freaky people.

    #52

    Funny sign at bar telling a customer they have been cutoff, adding chaos and humor to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #53

    Hilarious-Interesting-Signs

    givemeasign Report

    #54

    Funny sign asking if you want to learn to play the banjo with tear-off tabs saying no thanks, adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #55

    Humorous bar sign reading He's not here adding chaos and laughter to the world in a small building exterior.

    givemeasign Report

    #56

    Humorous sign reading please do not speak to the sound engineer he is deaf adding to hilarious signs chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #57

    Handwritten sign with a confusing message about not buying a high school yearbook, adding chaos and humor.

    givemeasign Report

    katiehlrinaldi
    TheBoardBisexual
    TheBoardBisexual
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    what it means - 'dont forget highschool, buy a yearbook' me: 'dont buy a yearbook, forget highschool' my friend: 'dont year book high, buy a forget school'

    #58

    Mellow Mushroom pizza sign with a humorous hiring message containing a spelling error, adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    tucker_cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Excuse me, there's a spelling mistake in your sign." "Congratulations, you're hired!"

    #59

    Funny yellow warning sign with a dog illustration humorously welcoming trespassers in chaotic world signs collection.

    givemeasign Report

    #60

    Grocery store sign showing humorous pricing for black grapeless grapes at $1.48 per pound adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #61

    Road sign for A Street exit on a clear highway, showing one of the hilarious signs adding chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    eileengormly
    Eileen Gormly
    Eileen Gormly
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Hahaha, I know exactly where that is! I go past that exit regularly.

    #62

    Al Capone cigar ashtray with a handwritten warning sign adding chaos humor at a store counter with loose change.

    givemeasign Report

    #63

    Sign in an elevator warning against jumping or horseplay, mentioning technician rescue and potential charges for chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #64

    Handwritten sign in store announcing bathrooms are permanently closed, adding humor and chaos to the world.

    givemeasign Report

    #65

    Funny sign warning not to feed horses because they can't throw up, adding chaos with unexpected animal facts.

    givemeasign Report

    debandtoby13
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Truth. Horses can't vomit. That's one of he reasons they colic so much more easily than other animals.

    #66

    Samsung Galaxy S III advertisement with a sign reading designed for humans, adding chaos with hilarious signs.

    givemeasign Report

    #67

    Grocery store sign showing a price for freshness with a funny typo reading variety bowel salads causing chaos.

    givemeasign Report

    #68

    Funny sign hanging on door humorously warning not to disturb mom unless there is chaos or an emergency happening.

    givemeasign Report

